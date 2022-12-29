When awarding postseason honors, there's always the question about what makes a good coaching season?
Is it building a foundation with a young and inexperienced team or is it taking a loaded lineup with high expectations and winning a title?
Both are worthy of having successful seasons.
As a football coach once quipped, "I was handed the keys to the Cadillac and my job was just not to wreck it in a ditch."
For Madison volleyball coach Meranda Maestas, her Cadillac was more of a speedy Maserati and there were no ditches in sight.
Maestas, the Post Register All-Area Volleyball Coach of the Year, knew early on that her team was loaded and anything short of a state title would be a disappointment, not so much for her, but for her players who had come so close in the past, finishing fourth, third and second the previous three seasons.
"Meranda handled (the expectations) well," Ririe coach Adam Hayes said. "She's a smart coach, knew what was expected and did a rally good job with a good team."
Maestas noted the players took it upon themselves to learn from the past and were motivated to finally reach the top and earn that blue championship trophy. They were also motivated by being the team to beat this season.
"It's scary to have that target on your back," Maestas said. "Everybody shows up and plays their best game against you."
But that didn't slow down the senior-laden Bobcats.
"Once I saw how focused our girls were this year and using the past failures as learning tools and continuing to bring those up ... they were not going to make the same mistakes again. By the end of season, I wasn't nervous. I knew they would do their best."
Madison finished 19-0, and was 35-4 overall including tournament matches.
"You can't argue with a state championship," Skyline coach Robyn King said.
