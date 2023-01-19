HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING HIGH SCHOOL WRESLING: It's time for Tiger-Grizz ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now South Fremont freshman Boden Banta (top) attempts to roll Bonneville freshman Saxton Scott during last year's Tiger-Grizz tournament. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 42nd annual Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament gets underway Friday with varsity and girls matches at Skyline and junior varsity matches at Idaho Falls.Competition begins at 3 p.m.Championship quarterfinals will take place at 7:30 p.m. with the day's final consolation round beginning at 8:30 p.m.Championship semifinals are Saturday at 9 a.m., with consolation semis at 10:30 a.m.Third and fifth-place matches begin at 12:30 p.m. with championship finals scheduled for 2 p.m.By the numbers: There will be 34 boys teams and 32 girls teams from 39 schools competing. The girls portion of the tournament continues to grow with 198 wrestlers expected. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mother, 1-year-old son killed in Alaska polar bear attack Idaho Falls man reportedly raped girl multiple times for five years Judge rejects request to withdraw guilty plea in child rape case HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Thunder Ridge holds off Rigby in district showdown Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
