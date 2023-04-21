Kayla vail signing

Bonneville athletic director Tyler Johnson introduces Kayla Vail during her signing ceremony with the University of Providence.

 By ALLAN STEELE asteele@postregister.com

Bonneville wrestler Kayla Vail signed a letter of intent this week with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

"It's always been a goal to wrestle in college, it was something I was working for," Vail said. "The recruiting process was a lot more overwhelming than I'd anticipated. It's a good overwhelming."


