Bonneville wrestler Kayla Vail signed a letter of intent this week with the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana.
"It's always been a goal to wrestle in college, it was something I was working for," Vail said. "The recruiting process was a lot more overwhelming than I'd anticipated. It's a good overwhelming."
Vail credited her younger brother Ryker, who she frequently practiced against, and her father Joey, who coaches the girls team, for her development on the mat.
Vail visited the Providence campus in March and said the area reminded her of Idaho and she liked her future teammates.
"Their girls team was close," she said. "I feel like I clicked with a lot of the girls right off the bat."
Her interest in wrestling at the college level started in eighth grade, Vail said. But she noticed there were few opportunities.
"I looked up all the women's wrestling colleges and I remember thinking 'There's no way I'm going to be able to wrestle in college.' There's only so many teams and there are so many girls that wrestle there's no way I'm ever going to be able to wrestle at that level. Just being able to have the opportunity to wrestle at the next level I'm really grateful and excited to see how well I matchup with these other girls."
Vail started her freshman season as the only girl on the Bonneville team. Since then, the team has grown and Vail has finished second and third in the past two sanctioned girls state tournaments. She ended her high school career with a first-round pin in the 120-pound third-place match at state and finished the season 30-3.
