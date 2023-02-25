TEAMS
BOYS
2A
1 New Plymouth 190.0
2 Ririe 178.0
3 West Side 140.0
4 Malad 138.0
5 Aberdeen 101.0
5 Kellogg 101.0
7 Melba 97.0
8 Grace 87.5
9 North Fremont 83.5
10 Bear Lake 83.0
11 Priest River 81.0
12 Clearwater Valley 69.0
13 Firth 60.0
14 Tri-Valley 59.0
15 West Jefferson 55.0
16 Glenns Ferry 48.5
17 Declo 46.5
17 Soda Springs 46.5
19 Potlatch 30.5
20 St. Maries 28.0
21 Orofino 27.0
22 Challis 22.0
22 Kamiah 22.0
24 Salmon 21.0
25 Nezperce 20.0
26 Oakley 18.0
27 Wendell 17.0
28 Nampa Christian 14.0
29 Grangeville 9.0
30 Valley 7.0
31 Hansen 3.0
31 Highland-C 3.0
31 Marsing 3.0
31 Wallace 3.0
35 Raft River 2.0
3A
1 South Fremont 309.5
2 Fruitland 241.0
3 Buhl 223.0
4 American Falls 184.0
5 Snake River 183.0
6 Weiser 143.5
7 Sugar-Salem 119.5
8 Marsh Valley 107.5
9 Teton 98.5
10 McCall-Donnelly 86.0
11 Timberlake 77.0
12 Bonners Ferry 63.0
13 Gooding 58.0
14 Payette 53.0
15 Homedale 43.5
16 Kimberly 17.0
17 Parma 8.0
18 Filer 4.0
4A
1 Minico 262.5
2 Caldwell 207.5
3 Bishop Kelly 176.0
4 Blackfoot 139.5
5 Mountain Home 118.0
6 Bonneville 111.0
7 Jerome 91.5
8 Century 82.0
9 Canyon Ridge 78.5
10 Shelley 78.0
11 Sandpoint 77.0
12 Twin Falls 66.0
13 Skyline 54.0
14 Columbia 43.0
14 Idaho Falls 43.0
16 Ridgevue 38.0
17 Preston 37.0
18 Moscow 35.0
19 Lakeland 33.0
20 Vallivue 26.5
21 Emmett 19.0
21 Pocatello 19.0
23 Burley 15.5
24 Skyview 13.0
25 Hillcrest 12.0
26 Wood River 0.0
5A
1 Meridian 280.5
2 Post Falls 261.5
3 Nampa 241.5
4 Mountain View 126.0
5 Highland 111.0
6 Thunder Ridge 103.5
7 Madison 102.0
8 Middleton 100.5
9 Eagle 93.0
10 Kuna 68.0
11 Boise 57.0
12 Lewiston 52.0
13 Coeur d Alene 47.0
14 Capital 46.0
15 Borah 42.5
16 Rocky Mountain 34.0
17 Owyhee 32.0
18 Centennial 31.0
19 Lake City 27.5
20 Timberline 8.0
21 Rigby 3.0
Girls
1 Eagle Girls 126.0
2 Mountain Home Girls 71.0
3 Coeur D Alene Girls 64.0
4 Columbia Girls 59.0
5 Bonners Ferry Girls 58.0
6 Meridian Girls 55.0
7 Rocky Mountain Girls 53.0
8 American Falls Girls 52.0
9 Boise Girls 48.0
10 Canyon Ridge Girls 44.0
11 Grace Girls 42.0
12 Filer Girls 39.0
13 Emmett Girls 38.0
13 Marsh Valley Girls 38.0
15 Thunder Ridge Girls 37.0
16 Lewiston Girls 36.5
17 Caldwell Girls 34.0
18 Bonneville Girls 32.0
18 Payette Girls 32.0
20 Buhl Girls 30.0
20 Kuna Girls 30.0
22 Rigby Girls 29.0
23 Moscow Girls 28.0
23 Ririe Girls 28.0
25 Capital Girls 27.0
26 Skyline Girls 26.0
27 Potlatch Girls 25.0
28 Lake City Girls 23.0
29 Mountain View Girls 22.0
29 Post Falls Girls 22.0
31 Burley Girls 21.0
32 Garden Valley Girls 20.0
32 Salmon Girls 20.0
34 Sandpoint Girls 19.0
35 Century Girls 18.0
35 Highland-C Girls 18.0
35 Owyhee Girls 18.0
35 Preston Girls 18.0
39 Borah Girls 16.0
39 Weiser Girls 16.0
41 Hillcrest Girls 15.0
42 Middleton Girls 14.0
42 Pocatello Girls 14.0
44 West Jefferson Girls 13.0
45 New Plymouth Girls 12.5
46 McCall-Donnelly Girls 11.0
46 Minico Girls 11.0
48 Jerome Girls 10.0
49 Fruitland Girls 7.0
49 Kellogg Girls 7.0
49 Lakeland Girls 7.0
49 Nampa Girls 7.0
49 St. Maries Girls 7.0
54 Malad Girls 6.0
54 Twin Falls Girls 6.0
56 Snake River Girls 5.0
56 Timberline Girls 5.0
56 West Side Girls 5.0
59 Leadore Girls 4.0
59 Vallivue Girls 4.0
61 Bear Lake Girls 3.0
61 Blackfoot Girls 3.0
61 Challis Girls 3.0
61 Glenns Ferry Girls 3.0
61 Gooding Girls 3.0
61 Idaho Falls Girls 3.0
61 South Fremont Girls 3.0
61 Timberlake Girls 3.0
69 Priest River Girls 2.0
70 Centennial Girls 1.0
70 Tri-Valley Girls 1.0
INDIVIDUALS (District 6)
5A
98: 5. Greyson Eagle, Madison
106: 6. Teague Jensen, Madison
113: 5. Isaac Scott, Thunder Ridge
120: 2. Talen Eck, Thunder Ridge
132: 5. Parker Reeves, Thunder Ridge
145: 1. Carson Burton, Thunder Ridge
160: 4. Cole Nelson, Madison
170: 6. Ashton Peterson, Madison
285: 6. Rex Salas, Madison
4A
98: 4. Mason Hillier, Bonneville; 5. Bodee Green, Bonneville.
106: 2. Saxton Scott, Bonneville; 5. Johnny Behm, Shelley.
120: 1. Mack Mauger, Blackfoot; 3. Carter Balmforth, Shelley; 5. Sam Smith, Blackfoot
126: 4. Clark Petersen, Shelley; 5. Brayden Cosens, Blackfoot
132: 2. Anthony William, Bonneville
138: 3. Ryker Vail, Bonneville
145: 4. Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot
160: 3. Kylan Guerra, Blackfoot; 5. Ben Hill, Shelley
170: 2. Xander Zollinger, Skyline; 5. Britton Sorenson, Bonneville
182: 1.Tradyn Henderson, Blackfoot
195: 5. Anthony Hackman, Shelley; 6. George Valenzuela, Skyline
220: 5. Preston Colvin, Skyline
285: 3. Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls
3A
98: 1. Treyton Klingler, Teton; 6. Max Banta, Sugar-Salem
106: 1. Boden Banta, South Fremont; 3. Jaden Lerwill, Sugar-Salem; 6. McKay Stocking, Sugar-Salem
120: 2. Jaxton Packer, South Fremont
126: 3. David Green, South Fremont; 4. Remy Baler, Teton
134: 4. Ryker Simmons, South Fremont
138: 2. Tuffy Biggs, South Fremont; 6. Sione Tavarez, South Fremont
145: 4. Dax Wood, Sugar-Salem
152: 4. Raiden Whitmore, South Fremont
160: 3. Dillon Gneiting, South Fremont
170: 1. Ryker Fullmer, Teton
182: 1. Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont; 6. Traven Bauer, South Fremont
195: 1. Kolby Clark, South Fremont; 3. Drake Wood, Sugar-Salem
220: 1. Max Clark, South Fremont
285: 1. Conrad Miller, South Fremont; 4. Caden Dalling, Sugar-Salem
2A
98: 3. Breylon Moon, Ririe
106: 4. Tayven Kunz, Ririe
113: 2. Ches Lee Webb, Ririe; 5. Brylee Ganske, Salmon
120: 3. Gage Vasquez, Firth
138: 6. Bronc Cordingley, North Fremont
145: 1. Austin Machen, Ririe
152: 1. Hyrum Boone, Ririe
160: 4. Cutter Bowman, North Fremont; 5. Carter Huntsman, Ririe
170: 3. Declan Harris, Ririe; 5. Bronson Kimbro, West Jefferson; Bridger Jolley, Firth
182: 2. Aedan Baker, Challis
195: 1. Jason Buxton, West Jefferson; 3. Orrin Miller, North Fremont; 6. Boston Barber, Ririe
285: 4. Wyatt Nelson, Firth; 6. Joshua Reyes, West Jefferson
GIRLS
100: 3. Raelynn O'Connor, Salmon; 5. Aly Stewart, Ririe
107: 3. Taylor Call, Hillcrest; Mia Ragan, Thunder Ridge
120: 3. Kayla Vail, Bonneville
138: 5. Abby Wegner, Skyline
152: 5. Liliana Montufar, Rigby
185: 2. Shauna Anderson, Thunder Ridge
