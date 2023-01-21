A few years ago the Tiger-Grizz wrestling tournament only had a handful of girls competing. This year there were 33 girls teams and nearly 200 girl wrestlers.
For some, the growth in the sport provides an opportunity to compete and have fun while also having a chance to stand on the podium at the area's biggest and most competitive meet.
Bonneville’s Kayla Vail, who was a state runner-up last year, won the 120-pound division for the girls Saturday and did it for the third straight year.
“It is bittersweet because nobody wants to be a senior. I am excited to compete at the next level in college and pursue that," Vail said.
Her teammate Zoe Ortiz placed second in the 132-pound bracket. Despite a dramatic 7-6 loss in the championship match in which Ortiz closed the gap to one point in the closing seconds, she received support from the home crowd.
“I just had to believe I can do it. I took deep breath and say to myself if I believe I can do it, I can do it," Ortiz said.
“It really helped with my mentality because it was making me think all these people think I can do it so that means I can do it. If everyone else thinks I can, then what is making me like think that I can,” Ortiz said.
Girls wrestling has been one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. With the Idaho High School Activities Association officially sanctioning the sport last season, coaches and administrators have said they expect the upward trend to continue.
“It has been a huge growth," said Hillcrest's Taylor Call, who won the 107-pound title. "My freshman year there was no state for girls and we just barely got one last year. There have been hundreds of girls just come out and do it and it shows that we can compete with the boys, and we are as tough as they are."
“For future girls coming into wrestling, you have a real shot at doing this and it's a great feeling to be part of something that is huge," Myriam Riley from Blackfoot said. Riley placed second to Call at 107.
“It is a great opportunity to make new friends and improve your mental mind and physical body," said Thunder Ridge Ashley Barnes, who was second at 235. said.
In the girls team standings, Rigby placed fifth with 102 points, Bonneville sixth with 100, Thunder Ridge seventh with 92, and Ririe placed ninth with 66.
