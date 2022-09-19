Donevan Neider has been named the new wrestling coach for Idaho Falls High, the school announced Monday.
Neider takes over the program after being an assistant coach for the last few years and having strong ties to Idaho Falls High School.
“Coach Neider is coming into this position with a lot of experience and a desire to continue the upward trend of the program,” IFHS Athletic Director Pat Lloyd said in a statement. “I am excited to see what the future holds for IFHS Wrestling.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity and I am very excited to be the new program director of wrestling at Idaho Falls High School,” Neider said in a statement after accepting the position. “I love sports and have a deep passion for the sport of wrestling. Wrestling develops our student athletes into mentally, emotionally, and physically strong adults who are prepared to take on life and be successful.”
Neider said the focus of his staff will be to continue helping team members accomplish their goals on and off the mat.
“I am very proud to join the strong and proud history of the Idaho Falls High School wrestling program. I extend my deep appreciation to the previous coaches who have made this program so successful. I look forward to working with the amazing student athletes, parents, coaches, administration and all of Tiger Nation."