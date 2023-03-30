HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Mauger, Neider, Vail, Call top 4A all-conference list Mar 30, 2023 Mar 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hillcrest Senior Taylor Call ties up Blackfoot’s Myriam Riley during their championship match at the Tiger-Grizz tournament. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Idaho Falls sophomore D.J. Neider turns Snake River’s Gary Hunter during their Tiger-Grizz championship match at 145. By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com Mack Mauger, of Blackfoot, competes against Draven Johns, of Caldwell, for the 4A 120-pound state title. PAT SUTPHIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 4A District 6 Wrestling All-ConferenceBOYSOutstanding Wrestlers of the YearLower: Mack Mauger, BlackfootUpper: DJ Neider, Idaho FallsFIRST TEAM98: Bodee Green, Hillcrest; 106: Saxton Scott, Bonneville; 113: Ty Adams, Blackfoot; 120: Carter Balmforth, Shelley; 126: Clark Peterson, Shelley; 132: Anthony Williams, Bonneville; 138: Ryker Vail, Bonneville; 145: Cole Inskeep, Blackfoot; 152: Kyle Davis, Shelley; 160: Kylan Guerra, Blackfoot; 170: Xander Zollinger, Skyline; 182: Trayden Henderson, Blackfoot; 195: Anthony Hackman, Shelley; 220: Preston Colvin, Skyline; Hwt: Brendan Rasmussen, Idaho Falls.SECOND TEAM98: Mason Hillier, Bonneville; 106: Johny Behm, Shelley; 113: Spencer Jolley, Bonneville; 120: Sam Smith, Blackfoot; 126: Brayden Cosins, Blackfoot; 132: Tanner Ellis, Blackfoot; 138: Aiden Aguiano, Blackfoot; 145: Koby Gould, Bonneville; 152: Carter Inskeep, Blackfoot; 160: Ben Hill, Shelley; 170: Britton Sorenson, Bonneville; 182: Justin Jeppsen, Bonneville; 195: George Valenzuela, Skyline; 220: Brendan Briggs, Bonneville; Hwt: Chris Portillo, Blackfoot.HONORABLE MENTION98: Aiden Allen, Blackfoot; 106: Calvin Ambercrombie, Blackfoot; 113: Alex Lui, Idaho Falls; 120: Ryan Nuno, Bonneville; 126: Axxel Landon, Bonneville; 132: Cody Murphy, Shelley; 138: Drew Beck, Bonneville; 145: Hunter Perkins, Idaho Falls; 152: Crew Searle, Skyline; 160: Carson Hyde, Skyline; 170: Hunter Reeves, Hillcrest; 182: Jake Meek, Shelley; 195: Tyson Slagowski, Blackfoot; 220: Parker Christensen, Blackfoot; Hwt: Ethan Cross, Bonneville.GIRLSOutstanding Wrestlers of the YearKayla Vail, BonnevilleTaylor Call, HillcrestFIRST TEAM107: Xoey Zollinger, Skyline; 114: Thu Nguyen, Bonneville; 120: Ava Savage, Blackfoot; 132: Zoe Ortiez, Bonneville; 138: Abby Wegener, Skyline; 145: Heather Byrne, Bonneville; 152: Mili Bartolo, Blackfoot; 165: Lillee Olague, Bonnevile; 185: Maxine Crawford, Blackfoot.SECOND TEAM107: Miriam Rylee, Blackfoot; 114: Addie Adams, Blackfoot; 132: Erika Crapo, Blackfoot; 138: Abi Lee, Idaho Falls; 145: Jaysa Paulsen, Skyline; 152: Lexi Balmforth, Shelley; 165: Itzel Espinoza, Skyline; 185: Mylah Ramirez, Skyline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Woman dies from injuries in officer-involved shooting Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime An Idaho Attorney General's Office employee resigned. Then her phone was wiped clean Man who bragged online after breaking victim's face gets probation INL, state officials celebrate major cleanup milestone Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
