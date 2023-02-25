NAMPA -- South Fremont rolled to its fourth straight 3A state wrestling title on Saturday and the Cougars left little doubt of their dominance.
Led by Hunter Hobbs, who won his fourth consecutive title, South Fremont had seven wrestlers reach championship matches and came away with five champions. They totaled 309.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Fruitland, which tallied 241.
Hobbs' accomplishment of winning four titles is rare and impressive, but not so rare in his household.
Older brother Sawyer also won four state titles, making for a competitive atmosphere anytime the two were around a mat while growing up. Nothing's really changed, Hunter noted.
"We're really competitive," he said. "We're always wrestling when (Sawyer) gets home from college."
Hobbs acknowledged the celebratory atmosphere and emotion of the state tournament is always better when shared with teammates. South Fremont's 309.5 points was easily the most scored in any classification. The closest was Meridian, which won the 5A title with 280.5 points.
Ririe, which was competing for its seventh title in eight years, came up just short in the 2A standings, with New Plymouth scoring 190 points and Ririe a close second with 178.
The Bulldogs did have one of the most entertaining matches of the day as 145-pounder Austin Machen and Melba's Grant Svedin fought to a 1-1 tie and went to overtime. Machen, who didn't score a point until the third round to tie the match, was able to take down Svedin for the win.
The two had combined for 109 wins this season, but it was Svedin with the edge in the last meeting, closing with a win in the closing seconds.
That wasn't the case Saturday in a match focused on defense.
"I was comfortable going into overtime," Machen said about being ready to turn the tables in his final high school match. "It's the best feeling ever."
Teton 98-pounder Treyton Klingler wasted little time in his match, pinning Marsh Valley's Seth Lish in 1:22 to finish the season 47-1.
"You just got to be thinking ahead," Klingler said of his strategy to be aggressive and go after Lish early.
Klingler had previous experience against Lish, pinning him in the first round during a match at the Buhl tournament.
While happy to end his season with a state title, the senior also acknowledged he was "honestly scared" to finish a wrestling career that he loved.
"I don't really know what to do from here," he said. "This sport has been one of my favorite things. It's going to suck to lose it."
The good news is that there might be a cheese burger or a pizza in Klingler's future.
He joined the team as a 75-pound freshman and began senior year at 110 pounds. He cut down to 98 to be able to compete at his best. Now there are no more weigh-ins to worry about.
"I'm just glad I could be here to be able to take it as a senior," Klingler said.
Another of the area's top lightweights got South Fremont off to a good start as Boden Banta won his 106-pound match to claim another state title.
Banta pinned Marsh Valley's Collin Morris in the first round, much to the delight of the South Fremont fans who were part of a packed Idaho Center crowd.
"The crowd helps a lot," Banta said. "I could feel it in my headgear."
With seven Cougar wrestlers in championship matches, Banta noted it was easy to be motivated. No one wants to lose in the final when you're chasing a team title.
"You just have to depend on yourself and get out there and do it," said Banta, who finished the season 48-2.
Thunder Ridge freshman Shauna Anderson was the only area girl to advance to the championship round.
Despite having a family with a wrestling history, this was Anderson's first year competing.
"I try to do my best," Anderson said of her expectations for her first year. "It was a lot more exciting when you're on the mat."
Anderson said she started feeling more confident in the sport when she medaled at the prestigious Rollie Lane tournament.
"I want to do my best and become the state champion next year," she said.
Other medalists in the girls tournament included Salmon's Raelynn O'Connor finishing third at 100 pounds, and Ririe's Aly Stewart finishing fifth.
Hillcrest's Taylor Call was third and Thunder Ridge's Mia Ragan was fifth at 107.
Bonneville's Kayla Vail finished third at 120 and Abby Wegner of Skyline was fifth at 138.
Rigby's Liliana Montufar placed fifth at 152.
NOTE: For full team and area results from the state tournament, check postregister.com/sports.
