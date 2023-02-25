NAMPA -- South Fremont rolled to its fourth straight 3A state wrestling title on Saturday and the Cougars left little doubt of their dominance.

Led by Hunter Hobbs, who won his fourth consecutive title, South Fremont had seven wrestlers reach championship matches and came away with five champions. They totaled 309.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Fruitland, which tallied 241.


