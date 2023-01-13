ST. ANTHONY—It wasn’t that long ago that the South Fremont wrestling team was celebrating its first state team title in 35 years.
It was a historic moment for the program and the small community which takes pride in its school accomplishments.
Fast forward four years and the Cougars have yet to slow down. In fact, South Fremont has its sights set on a fourth consecutive 3A state title and comes off an impressive dual victory over 5A No. 1 Meridian.
The Cougars have depth and experience and will get a good mid-season workout at this weekend’s Madison Invitational and the Tiger-Grizz tournament next Friday and Saturday.
“It gives us the confidence we need to keep moving forward,” co-head coach Tanner Sprenkle said of coming off the win over a 5A power and carrying that momentum through to another state celebration at the end of the season.
“There’s a level of expectations,” he added. “We go into everything knowing we’re going to dominate. Everyone has that expectation of excellence so everyone has to wrestle at a high caliber. We feed off of each other. Us coaches feel we have to do more so they can learn more as well.”
One of the most important reasons the program continues to run at a high level is the continued infusion of youth and club wrestlers into the high school ranks.
Coach Jed Clark credits the Upper Valley Aces club for being a fundamental part of the varsity team’s success.
Boden Banta, who won a state title last season as a freshman and is rated the top 106-pounder in 3A by IdahoSports.com this year, was part of that youth experience. He started wrestling at 4.
“All the seniors have been doing the same thing (started wrestling young),” Banta said.
Jaxton Parker, a junior, said that by fifth or sixth grade, the younger wrestlers couldn’t wait to eventually move onto high school and prove themselves at the varsity level.
Now the dynamic is set and the challenge is to once again pursue that coveted blue trophy and banner.
“This year we have a lot more leaders who are willing to put in the work to get better,” said three-time state champion Hunter Hobbs, also noting the dual win over Meridian was a good sign.
“We know we can compete with anyone,” he said.
