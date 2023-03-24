GIRLS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Kayla Vail, Bonneville. The senior has helped spearhead the growth of girls wrestling in the area and earned her second medal at the sanctioned state meet, placing third at 120 and finishing 29-3.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jed Clark, South Fremont. The South Fremont program has developed into one of the best in the state as the Cougars won a fourth straight 3A title and set a 3A tournament record with 309.5 points.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont. The senior won his fourth consecutive state title and helped lead the Cougars to a fourth straight team title.
PAT SUTPHIN
LIGHTWEIGHT OF THE YEAR: Mack Mauger, Blackfoot. The junior 120-pounder won his third state title.
By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com
MIDDLEWEIGHT OF THE YEAR: Ryker Fullmer, Teton. The junior finished 38-0 and won the 3A 170-pound title after finishing second last season.
By PAT SUTPHIN
HEAVYWEIGHT OF THE YEAR: Kolby Clark, South Fremont. The senior 195-pounder finished 50-0 and capped his season with a 3A state title.
Idaho Sports
Wesley Turner
