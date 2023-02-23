Mauger at TG

Blackfoot junior Mack Mauger works to turn Star Valley’s Caleb Morrison during their 120-pound bout at the Tiger-Grizz tournament.

 By PAUL LAMBERT prsports@postregister.com

The state wrestling championships are underway in Nampa with South Fremont looking for its fourth straight 3A team title and Ririe competing for its seventh title in eight years.

Led by Hunter Hobbs (182), who is competing for a fourth straight title, the Cougars have 24 qualifiers and nine returning placers, including state champ Boden Banta at 106.


