HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: State championships underway
POST REGISTER
Feb 23, 2023
Feb 23, 2023
Updated 25 min ago

By PAUL LAMBERT
prsports@postregister.com

The state wrestling championships are underway in Nampa with South Fremont looking for its fourth straight 3A team title and Ririe competing for its seventh title in eight years.Led by Hunter Hobbs (182), who is competing for a fourth straight title, the Cougars have 24 qualifiers and nine returning placers, including state champ Boden Banta at 106.Ririe has 14 qualifiers and eight returning state placers, including state finalists Tayven Kunz at 106 and Austin Machen at 145.In 4A, Bonneville enters with 15 qualifiers and four returning state placers, including Saxton Scott (106) who finished third last year as a freshman.Some other individuals to watch:Firth's Gage Vasquez goes for a third consecutive title in 2A.Idaho Falls sophomore DJ Neider (145) has been nearly unbeatable this season at 43-6.Blackfoot returns two state champions in Tradyn Henderson (182) and Mack Mauger (120).This is the second year girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport. Bonneville's Kayla Vail (120) was the lone state finalist a year ago and is back to challenge for another podium spot.Hillcrest's Taylor Call placed fifth last season but should also be a challenger at 107.Salmon's Hildee Foster (235) placed sixth last season as a freshman.Consolation rounds continue Friday at 9 a.m. at the Idaho Center. Championship semifinals are 5:30 p.m.Saturday's consolation round begins at 9 a.m. with third through sixth place matches following at 10:30 a.m. Championship finals are 2 p.m.
