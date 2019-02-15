BOISE--The Hillcrest High School girls basketball team will be playing for a trophy today versus an all too familiar opponent.
The Knights defeated Lakeland 51-35 in Friday's 4A state consolation bracket at Timberline High School to set up an all east Idaho consolation championship this morning versus Blackfoot, the team they beat in the first round of the 4A District 6 tournament.
"This will be our fourth time playing them," said Hillcrest senior Maycee Stenquist, who had a team-best 15 points Friday. "They've been playing really well. We have to come out strong with intensity like we had in this game."
The Knights had plenty of intensity to go around Friday. While the Hawks were held to one field goal the entire first half, Hillcrest got points from nine players and led 30-7 at halftime. The Knights led 38-9 with 3:30 left in the third quarter of a game that prompted the most substitutions Hillcrest head coach Alan Sargent said he believed he has ever made in a game.
"We were able to get all 15 players in the game," Sargent said. "When (assistant) Coach (Mike) Jorgensen watched them, he said 'All you have to do is just pressure them.' He nailed it. All our girls did a good job."
Lakeland began to erase its deficit considerably by the fourth quarter, going on a 9-0 run to end the third quarter down 38-19 and trimming it to 47-35 with 1:03 left in the game. That was as close as the Hawks would get, however, as time ran out.
Ashlyn Sargent had eight points, Livia Wood added six and Abigail Parker and Macey Larsen added five each for Hillcrest (14-11). There were enough substitutions that Larsen, a freshman, had considerable time to play point guard when she checked in for Stenquist.
"It's really amazing to see," said Stenquist, who was also a freshman in her last girls basketball state tournament. "It takes some pressure off of me and gives her a chance to shine."
Hillcrest plays Blackfoot (21-5) at 9:15 a.m. at Timberline for the consolation trophy.
HILLCREST 51, LAKELAND 35
Hillcrest 14 16 8 13--51
Lakeland 5 2 12 16--35
HILLCREST (51)--Maycee Stenquist 15, Braelyn Macfarlane 2, Trynity Larsen 3, Livia Wood 6, Hallie Carlson 2, Ashlyn Sargent 8, Abigail Parker 5, Macey Larsen 5, Macy Speirs 2, Chrissy Olson 3. FG: 20-58. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 4-12 (Wood 1-2, Sargent 1-3, Larsen 1-2). .Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none
LAKELAND (35)--Lauryn Cooper 10, Taylor Elpers 2, Mel Loutzenhiser 4, Izzy Kirk 3, Katy Ryan 10, Alaina Pruitt 4, Abbey Neff 2. FG: 13-48. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 4-13 (Cooper 3-5, Kirk 1-3). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.