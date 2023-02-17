spud kings logo

The Spud Kings came back down 4-3 to beat the Provo Predators in overtime. Liam Filip scored both the game tying and game winning goal in over seconds after the Predators took the lead.

Kody Wallenberg added two goals for the Spud Kings. Jack O’Rourke added a goal as well.


