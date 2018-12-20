At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team stormed back in the fourth quarter to pick up a big conference win over Skyline, 57-49.
The Bees, down by three heading into the fourth, outscored the Grizzlies 23-12 during the final frame to pick up their first conference win of the season.
Bees' forward Riley Judy scored 17 during the back-and-forth affair, including four 3-pointers, as Bonneville led by nine at one point.
Jo Bates scored 14 points for Skyline. Bates scored 10 of those points in the third.
"They took the lead, up heading into the fourth, but we were able to play some good defense in the fourth," Bonneville coach John Tucker said. "They were 6-of-11 from the line in the fourth and we were 12-of-15. That was the difference in the game."
Bonneville (3-6, 1-1 4A District 6) plays at Idaho Falls Friday. Skyline (3-2, 1-1) plays at Hillcrest Friday.
BONNEVILLE 57, SKYLINE 49
Skyline 9 10 18 12 — 49
Bonneville 11 14 9 23 — 57
SKYLINE (49) — Jael Garcia 5, Jo Bates 14, Easton Taylor 3, Spencer Harding 2, Zach Hansen 3, Cruz Taylor 8, Ethan Wilding 8, Kaden Pabts 6. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 7 (Bates 2, C. Taylor 2, Pabts 2, Wilding). FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Hansen.
BONNEVILLE (57) — Jordan Perez 7, Randon Hostert 8, Carson Johnson 9, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 17, Devin McDonald 2, Jamison Trane 9, Parker Johnson 3. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 7 (Judy 4, C. Johnson 2, P. Johnson). FT: 18-25. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 63, THUNDER RIDGE 28: At Rexburg, Madison took an early advantage over Thunder Ridge and never looked back to earn a conference win at home.
The Bobcats led 19-1 after the first and 37-11 by halftime, as every player got on the court for Madison. Kyle Jackson and Spencer Hathaway scored 12 points for the Bobcats.
The Titans made four 3-pointers during the loss.
"I felt like this was a game our kids played with confidence and fun and energy," Madison coach Travis Schwab said. "Our role players got good minutes. It was just a fun night. I'm proud of our kids for their intensity and play. If we can defend and defend and defend and turn those into points, we can be good. I was happy with how we did things."
Madison (8-0, 1-0 5A District 5-6) plays at Rigby Friday in a rivalry battle of the two best 5A teams in Idaho. Thunder Ridge (1-4, 0-1) plays at Highland Friday.
MADISON 63, THUNDER RIDGE 28
Thunder Ridge 1 10 11 6
Madison 19 18 20 6
THUNDER RIDGE (28) — Biggs 3, Driggs 10, Cook 3, Godfrey 2, Toldson 7, Craig 1, Howell 2. FG: 8. 3-pointers: 4 (Biggs, Driggs 2, Cook). FT: 8-16. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (63) — Jordan Porter 2, Cooper Poll 4, Carson Downey 6, Jaden Schwab 9, Mason McWhorter 9, Bohlder Murray 7, Kyle Jackson 12, Dawson Wills 2, Spencer Hathaway 12. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 3 (Schwab, Murray, Hathaway). FT: 14-21. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 48, SHELLEY 39: At Shelley, Hillcrest earned a tough conference win on the road in a game which also pitted two brothers against each other.
Hillcrest's Kyle Austin got the win over little brother, Trevor, as the Knights were led by Karter Battleson's 13.
Corey Killpack scored 14 for the Russets, who kept it close with their zone defense, coach Wally Foster said.
The Knights led 25-20 by halftime.
"We had a better effort from our kids tonight," said Foster, who also complimented Brandon McBride's 13-point performance. "We continue to play like that and I think we'll be alright down the line. It was just our second home game. ... I was real proud of that effort."
Parker Boyle added 12, as the Knights (3-4, 2-0 4A District 6) hosts Skyline Friday. Shelley (0-8, 0-2) plays at Blackfoot Friday.
HILLCREST 48, SHELLEY 39
Hillcrest 14 11 13 10 — 48
Shelley 8 12 12 7 — 39
HILLCREST (48) — Parker Boyle 12, Trevor Roberts 10, Garrett Freed 3, Colsen Mangeris 2, Kyle Austin 6, Bryce Cook 2, Karter Battleson 13. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 6 (Boyle, Freed, Battleson 4). FT: 8-17. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (39) — Wyatt Remington 2, Parker Hanson 1, Brandon McBride 13, Jake Wray 3, Trevor Austin 6, Corey Killpack 14. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 3 (McBride, Wray, Killpack). FT: 8-12. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 72, BLACKFOOT 59: At Blackfoot, Idaho Falls earned a conference win in a scrappy game which featured a combined 41 fouls (14 from the Tigers; 27 from the Broncos).
The Tigers took advantage at the line, making 29-of-38 free throws, as I.F. point guard Kalvin Bowen finished with 24 points. The Broncos shot a proficient 14-of-17 from the line.
Reece Robinson had 17 points for Blackfoot (2-4, 0-2 4A District 6). The Broncos host Shelley Friday. Idaho Falls (5-3, 2-0) hosts Bonneville Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 72, BLACKFOOT 59
Idaho Falls 15 19 17 21 — 72
Blackfoot 13 15 13 18 — 59
IDAHO FALLS (72) — Kalvin Bowen 24, Braxton Ball 10, Andrew Gregersen 5, Kenyion Clark 11, Jaxon Sorenson 9, Paul Wilson 6, Cameron Conrad 7. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 1 (Gregersen). FT: 29-38. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (59) — Dexter Hale 14, Reece Robinson 17, Jet Shelley 9, Brayden Wright 3, Craig Young 8, Jayden Wistisen 4, Melvin Arroyo 4. FG: 19. 3-pointers: 7 (Hale 4, Robinson, Young 2). FT: 14-17. Total fouls: 27. Fouled out: Young.
WEST SIDE 55, FIRTH 41: At Firth, the Cougars lost a nonconference matchup despite a 20-point game from Grayson Nelson.
West Side led Firth 21-15 at halftime and outscored the Cougars 34-26 in the second half, as no other details were available as of press time.
Firth (4-4) plays at Blackfoot Friday, Dec. 28.
WEST SIDE 55, FIRTH 41
West Side 14 7 16 18 — 55
Firth 7 8 14 12 — 41
WEST SIDE (55) — Beckstead 6, Nielsen 3, Brown 12, Vedova 2, Shurtliff 8, Robinson 4, Moser 3, Frankman 17.
FIRTH (41) — Arave 2, Park 4, Nelson 20, Killpack 7, Erickson 4, Blondquist 3, Jacobson 1.
MACKAY 80, BUTTE COUNTY 46: At Mackay, 10 players scored for the Miners in a nonconference rivalry win over Butte County.
The Miners, who led 36-22 at halftime, poured in 30 points in the third quarter.
“They responded how I wanted them to,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “Our defense is our offense and we played extremely well tonight.”
Bridger Hansen had 14 points and Brady McAffee added nine for Butte County (3-7), which is off until a Jan. 4 conference game at Grace.
Caleb Green had 15 points, Nolan Moorman and Jacoda Whitworth had 13 points each and Sereck Peterson had 11 for Mackay (6-2), which plays Friday at Rockland.
MACKAY 80, BUTTE COUNTY 46
Butte County 14 8 10 14 — 46
Mackay 21 15 30 14 — 80
BUTTE COUNTY (46) — Sage Cummins 7, Ty Twitchell 6, Jones 4, Brady McAffee 9, Bridger Hansen 14, Keyan Cummins 6. FG: 14. FT: 10-20. 3-pointers: 5 (S. Cummins 1, Hansen 3, K. Cummins 1). Total fouls: 4. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (80) — Kyle Peterson 7, Joey Robertson 2, Dallin Green 2, Wes Winters 4, Nolan Moorman 13, Sereck Peterson 11, Jacoda Whitworth 13, Caleb Green 15, Chase Green 7, Colton Holt 6. FG: 36. FT: 2-2. 3-pointers: 6 (K. Peterson 1, Moorman 2, S. Peterson 1, Whitworth 1, Cha. Green 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
NORTH FREMONT 52, SALMON 20: At Ashton, the Huskies earned a conference win at home thanks to a solid defensive effort and a 22-point outing from Ellie Miller.
Salmon didn't shoot a single free throw during the loss, as North Fremont took a 17-4 lead after the first quarter.
The win puts North Fremont at 1-0 to begin conference play.
"We put a lot of pressure up front and we didn't foul," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "We played in a good zone. First and third quarter were good to us. It was a good team effort."
Miller made the game's sole 3-pointer, as North Fremont (7-3, 1-0 2A District 6) plays at Firth Friday.
Salmon (0-7, 0-1) hosts West Jefferson Friday.
NORTH FREMONT 52, SALMON 20
Salmon 4 10 0 6 — 20
North Fremont 17 6 14 15 — 52
SALMON (20) — Gebhardt 2, Pilkerton 2, Williams 2, Lafferty 6, Cannon 4, Slavin 4. FG: 10. 3-pointers: none. FT: 0-0. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT (52) — Ellie Miller 22, Litton 2, Alexa Nedrow 8, Dexter 2, Hoffner 2, Rowbury 3, Brylie Greener 4, Kelby Dye 9. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 1 (Miller). FT: 7-13. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.