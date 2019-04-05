At Rigby, Regan Hendricks hit a walkoff single to lift the Rigby High School baseball team to a 13-12 nonconference win over Shelley.
With no outs, Hendricks drove in Freddie Sheppard for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Sheppard went 2 for 3 with two triples and two RBIs, Taran Clark went 3 for 4 with two triples and three RBIs, Dayne Lounsbury went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Connor Martin went 2 for 3 with a double for Rigby (2-8), which plays Thunder Ridge in a doubleheader Tuesday.
Dallin Stein went 3 for 5 with a double, Conner Malcolm went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, Zach Esplin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Jarret Leal went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Shelley (0-9), which plays Thursday at Hillcrest.
RIGBY 13, SHELLEY 12
Shelley 501 123 0—12 14 2
Rigby 012 720 1—13 14 4
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Trey Lott 3.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Burton 2.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Lott 3-4, Dallin Stein 3-5, Conner Malcolm 2-4, Zach Esplin 2-3, Jarret Leal 2-4. 2B: Malcolm 2, Stein. RBI: Esplin 3, Austin Bateman, Malcolm 4, Kaden Waite, Leal 2.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Trey Saathoff 2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Freddie Sheppard 2.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Mcgwire Jephson 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Regan Hendricks (W) 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jephson 2-4, Taran Clark 3-4, Lounsbury 2-3, Connor Martin 2-3, Marc Piazza 2-4, Sheppard 2-3, Hendricks 2-3, Kolby Osborn 2-3. 2B: Jephson 2, Lounsbury, Martin. 3B: Clark 2, Sheppard 2. RBI: Jephson 2, Clark 3, Lounsbury 2, Sheppard 2, Hendricks 2.
HILLCREST 4, IDAHO FALLS 2; IDAHO FALLS 4, HILLCREST 2 (8 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, Idaho Falls and Hillcrest split a conference doubleheader.
Hillcrest held off Idaho Falls for the game one win despite being outhit 8-5. Luke Patterson went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Knights. Caden White went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Cabes Woolf went 2 for 3 with an RBI for I.F.
The teams were knotted at 1-1 through seven innings to prompt extras in game two. The score remained unchanged until the eighth inning, when Idaho Falls scored three runs. Jaxon Sorenson went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Idaho Falls (8-2, 3-1 4A District 6), which hosts Madison on Tuesday.
Carson Tubb went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Hillcrest (8-6, 2-4 4A District 6), which hosts Shelley on Thursday.
HILLCREST 4, IDAHO FALLS 2
Idaho Falls 010 100 0—2 8 3
Hillcrest 100 102 x—4 5 0
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Cannon Thompson 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; Zach Lee 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caden White 3-3, Cabes Woolf 2-3. 2B: Braxton Ball, White 2. RBI: White, Woolf.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Luke Patterson 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Patterson 3-3. RBI: Bret Gillespie, Carson Tubb, Patterson.
IDAHO FALLS 4, HILLCREST 2 (8 INNINGS)
Idaho Falls 000 010 03—4 6 0
Hillcrest 000 001 01—2 7 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Paul Wilson 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Nate Rose 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4. RBI: Cabes Woolf, Nate Rose, Sorenson.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 6.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 Er, 5 K, 3 BB; Matt Morrison 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Carson Tubb 3-3. RBI: Bret Gillespie, Tubb.
BONNEVILLE 16, BLACKFOOT 6 (5 INNINGS); BONNEVILLE 9, BLACKFOOT 5 (6 INNINGS): At Bonneville, the Bees scored 25 runs on 21 hits in a conference doubleheader sweep of Blackfoot.
Bonneville scored in every inning of a five-inning game one win. Jordan Perez (double), Kai Howell (triple) and Randon Hostert (home run) all had extra base hits for the Bees. Ethan Case went 2 for 3 to lead Blackfoot.
The Bees built a 7-2 lead through three innings of the game two win. Tavyn Lords went 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Willie Nelson went 2 for 3 with a double for Bonneville (11-2, 6-0 4A District 6), which hosts Madison today. Jace Jorgensen went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for Blackfoot (5-5-1, 0-4 4A District 6), which plays Wednesday at Skyline.
BONNEVILLE 16, BLACKFOOT 6 (5 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 203 01—6 7 2
Bonneville 243 43—16 14 2
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Jace Grimett 2.2 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Juan Pimental 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Tehgan 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Ethan Case 2-3. 2B: Cayden Cornell, Isaiah Thomas. RBI: Cornell 2, Jace Jorgensen, Carlos Pimental 2.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Tavyn Lords 2-3, Alex Cortez 2-4, Willie Nelson 2-2. 2B: Jordan Perez. 3B: Kai Howell. HR: Randon Hostert. RBI: Kolby Bird, Christensen, Hostert 4, Howell 2, Lords 2, Dylan Virgil, Webster 2.
BONNEVILLE 9, BLACKFOOT 5 (6 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 200 030—5 3 2
Bonneville 214 02x—9 7 2
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kyson Van Orden 4 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Candon Dahle 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Jorgensen 2-2. 3B: Jorgensen. RBI: Cayden Cornell, Jerod Gough, Jorgensen 2.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Jordan Perez 4.1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 7 BB; Bruer Webster 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-2, Willie Nelson 2-3. 2B: Jack Fransen, Lords, Nelson. RBI: Daniel Carroll, Fransen, Hostert, Lords, Webster 3.
SOUTH FREMONT 8, KIMBERLY 2: At Kimberly, South Fremont scored all its runs in the final three innings in a nonconference win over Kimberly.
Kyler Yancey got the win on the mound, striking out nine and walking none in seven innings, and went 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBIs. Talon Maupin went 2 for 3 with an RBI for South Fremont (7-1), which plays American Falls and Buhl today.
SOUTH FREMONT 8, KIMBERLY 2
S. Fremont 000 032 3—8 11 2
Kimberly 100 000 1—2 6 2
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Kyler Yancey 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Talon Maupin 2-3, Kyler Yancey 2-3, Karter Yancey 2-4. 2B: German Gonzalez. RBI: Kyler Yancey 2, Maupin, Gonzalez, Payten Hollist, Bryan Popocatl, Jake Thueson.
KIMBERLY—Pitchers: Braxton Hammond 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Carter Olsen 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dawson Cummins 2-3. RBI: Cummins.
WEST JEFFERSON 8, SALMON 6: At Salmon, West Jefferson outscored Salmon 7-3 in the final four innings of the game en route to a conference win.
Dalton Robins, Oliver Grimes, Wyatt Tuckett and Bridger Edelmayer each had doubles and Robins had two RBIs for West Jefferson, which plays Tuesday at Firth.
Jake Hayden went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Salmon, which plays today at Challis.
WEST JEFFERSON 8, SALMON 6
West Jefferson 010 320 2—8 6 1
Salmon 111 210 0—6 9 2
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Duggan Grimes 4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Kaleb Hall 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Dalton Robins, Oliver Grimes, Wyatt Tuckett, Bridger Edelmayer. RBI: Robins 2, Grimes, Tuckett.
SALMON—Pitchers: Jake Hayden 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 7 BB; Kyle Conner 2.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Tyler Fitte 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jake Hayden 3-4. 2B: Kyle Conner. 3B: Hayden. RBI: Dakota McIntosh, Hayden 2.
Softball
KIMBERLY 15, SHELLEY 14 (5 INNINGS); BUHL 8, SHELLEY 4 (6 INNINGS): At Kimberly, Shelley fell to two District 4 schools Friday.
Shelley scored 11 runs in the fourth inning of game one, but Kimberly eked out the win with seven runs in the fifth. Brooke Kidman went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Jenna Tenerowicz went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.
Buhl scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth en route to taking game two over the Russets. Marquel Behunin went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Shelley (3-4), which plays Filer and Wood River today.
KIMBERLY 15, SHELLEY 14 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 (11)3--14 8 7
Kimberly 032 37--15 8 4
SHELLEY--Pitchers: Marquel Behunin 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 B; Kodie Dye 1.2 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Brooke Kidman 2-3, Jenna Tenerowicz 2-2. 2B: Kennedy Byington, Kidman, Tenerowicz 2. HR: JaNelle Servoss. RBI: Behunin, Byington, Ashley Hathaway 2, Kidman 2, Whitley Orme, Tenerowicz 3, Servoss 2.
KIMBERLY--Pitchers: P. Lyman 4 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; D. Vega 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: H. Chapa 2-4, J. Ward 2-4, E. Burgoyne 2-2. 2B: Vega. RBI: Vega, Chapa 2, J. Ward 2, Lyman 3, Burgoyne 2, B. Tayor
BUHL 8, SHELLEY 4 (6 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 013--4 5 6
Buhl 000 26x--8 1 4
SHELLEY--Pitchers: Hannah Christensen 4 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Ashley Hathaway 1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Marquel Behunin 2-3. 2B: JaNelle Servoss. RBI: Behunin.
BUHL--unavailable.
GOODING 11, FIRTH 0 (5 INNINGS); GOODING 12, FIRTH (5 INNINGS): At Gooding, Firth was held to one run and outhit 21-2 by Gooding in a doubleheader loss.
Gooding held the Cougars scoreless in game one and allowed one run in the first inning of game two. Firth (2-6) hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.
GOODING 11, FIRTH 0 (5 INNINGS)
Firth 000 00—0 1 4
Gooding 024 5x—11 10 0
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 4 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none.
GOODING—unavailable.
GOODING 12, FIRTH 1 (5 INNINGS)
Firth 100 00—1 1 4
Gooding 310 44—12 11 1
FIRTH—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 4.1 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Kelsey Cardenas. RBI: Kate Leslie.
GOODING—unavailable.
Track
Madison Invitational
Friday at Madison Jr. High
Full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 221.75; 2. Rigby 142.75; 3. Star Valley (Wyo.) 59.75; 4. North Fremont 53.75; 5. Sugar-Salem 46; 6. Thunder Ridge 10
Individual results (top three only)
100: 1. Karson Hastings (MAD) 11.62; 2. Gavin Fuller (MAD) 11.90; 3. Cooper Poll (MAD) 12.05
200: 1. Luke Tapp (RIG) 23.44; 2. Karson Hastings (MAD) 23.97; 3. Cooper Poll (MAD) 24.12
400: 1. Luke Tapp (RIG) 52.17; 2. Trenton Fried (RIG) 53.19; 3. Peyton Litton (NF) 53.67
800: 1. Joseph Campbell (RIG) 2:03.66; 2. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 2:05.84; 3. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 2:06.21
1,600: 1. Spencer Stutz (MAD) 4:29.82; 2. Will Dixon (MAD) 4:47.47; 3. Jessie Loveland (SV) 4:47.69
3,200: 1. Ryan Stutz (MAD) 10:43.07; 2. Jessie Loveland (SV) 10:51.82; 3. Asher Johnston (NF) 10:56.68
110 hurdles: 1. Garrett Hawkes (NF) 15.56; 2. Jesse Fogle (S-S) 15.67; 3. Noah Whitaker (TR) 16.42
300 hurdles: 1. Garrett Hawkes (NF) 42.17; 2. Tyken Stibal (RIG) 42.58; 3. Matt Butler (M) 43.36
4x100: 1. Madison (Cooper Poll, Gavin Fuller, Val Clarke, Karson Hastings) 44.28; 2. Rigby 46.42; 3. Star Valley 47.17
4x200: 1. Madison (Cooper Poll, Val Clarke, Gavin Fuller, Karson Hastings) 1:31.14; 2. Rigby 1:33.01; 3. North Fremont 1:39.82; 4. Star Valley 1:43.20
4x400: 1. Rigby (Joseph Campbell, Trenton Fried, Luke Tapp, Ethan Clarke) 3:38.24; 2. Madison A 3:40.69; 3. Madison B 3:59.74; 4. Star Valley 3:59.75
4x800: 1. Madison (Chance Sleight, Hinckley Manner, Ethan Smith, Geoffrey Johnson) 8:51.51; 2. Rigby 9:18.07; 3. Star Valley 10:00.88
High jump: 1. Kaden Hall (RIG) 6-0; 1. Garrett Hawkes (NF) 6-0; 3. Jaron Clevenger (SV) 5-10
Long jump: 1. Jonathan Hunt (MAD) 20-6.75; 2. Jacob Sutherland (MAD) 20-5; 3. McKay Schulties (S-S) 19-11.5
Triple jump: 1. Jonathan Hunt (MAD) 41-2; 2. Keagan Martin (MAD) 39-6.5; 3. Wyatt Wanstrom (RIG) 39-5.25
Pole vault: 1. Luke Scott (RIG) 14-0; 2. Kaden Hall (RIG) 13-6; 2. Parker Ballard (MAD) 13-6
Shot put: 1. Carter Stanford (MAD) 45-6; 2. Branden McDonald (SV) 42-4; 2. Boyd Madsen (RIG) 42-4
Discus: 1. Nathan Sanders (MAD) 140-2; 2. Carson Roberts (S-S) 126-3; 3. Boyd Sorensen (S-S) 122-5
Girls
Team scores: 1. Madison 186.5; 2. Rigby 137.75; 3. Star Valley (Wyo.) 85.75; 4. Thunder Ridge 64; 5. North Fremont 27; 6. Sugar-Salem 26
Individual results (top three only)
100: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 13.18; 2. Savannah Lee (MAD) 13.69; 3. Annie Moore (MAD) 14.01
200: 1. Kayeli Wasden (MAD) 28.60; 2. Sierra John (TR) 29.03; 3. Sarah McKen (SV) 29.35
400: 1. Sierra John (TR) 1:03.47; 2. Hannah Christie (SV) 1:04.03; 3. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 1:06.22
800: 1. Allison Johnson (RIG) 2:35.67; 2. Hailey Thueson (TR) 2:37.19; 3. Makenna Bird (RIG) 2:39.90
1,600: 1. Hailey Thueson (TR) 5:29.70; 2. Hailey Phillips (RIG) 5:33.01; 3. Ashley Nielsen (MAD) 5:40.30
3,200: 1. Hailey Phillips (RIG) 12:25.53; 2. Taya Brewer (S-S) 13:11.55; 3. Morgan Dean (RIG) 13:21.80
100 hurdles: 1. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 16.77; 2. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 16.95; 3. Whitney Wasden (MAD) 17.32
300 hurdles: 1. Hannah Bolingbroke (MAD) 47.14; 2. Brooklyn Taylor (RIG) 48.75; 3. Whitney Wasden (MAD) 49.82
4x100: 1. Madison (Savannah Lee, Hannah Bolingbroke, Kayeli Wasden, Annie Moore) 50.46; 2. Rigby 53.57; 3. Thunder Ridge 54.53
4x200: 1. Thunder Ridge (Sierra John, Aubrey Andrus, Sidney Lance, Hadley Scoresby) 1:53.45; 2. Rigby 1:53.86; 3. Madison 1:56.93
4x400: 1. Madison (Whitney Wasden, Morgan Hurst, Hannah Bolingbroke, Kayeli Wasden) 4:26.48; 2. Rigby 4:33.59; 3. North Fremont 4:36.99
4x800: 1. Madison (Nicole Helfrich, Witlee Manner, Hallie Moldenhauer, Mikelle Dorman) 11:06.67; 2. Star Valley 11:21.91
High jump: 1. Hadley Scoresby (TR) 5-6; 2. Taiylor Bybee (RIG) 5-2; 3. Lily Jenkins (SV) 5-0; 3. Hannah Christie (SV) 5-0
Long jump: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 16-7.5; 2. Sydney Miller (RIG) 15-3; 3. Lindsey Larson (S-S) 15-0
Triple jump: 1. Rayven Nealey (MAD) 38-1.75; 2. Taiylor Bybee (RIG) 34-5.25; 3. Tylie Jones (RIG) 33-6.75
Pole vault: 1. Megan Clements (RIG) 8-6; 2. Jenny Perkins (MAD) 8-0; 2. Ashley Jenson (RIG) 8-0
Shot put: 1. Alydia Grover (MAD) 30-4; 2. Samantha Agerton (SV) 30-3; 3. Sydney Johnson (MAD) 30-2
Discus: 1. Chelsie Roseberry (NF) 101-5; 2. A.J. Dawson (MAD) 92-8; 3. Emily Gertsch (SV) 92-6
Tennis
Late Thursday
HILLCREST 7, BONNEVILLE 7
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Daniel Crofts 6-4, 7-6; Jamison Lemon (B) def. Jace Moscon 7-5, 6-1; Nate Walters (H) def. Matt Miller 6-0, 7-6
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Sage Leishman 7-6, 5-7, 1-0 (10-5); Nicole Tran (H) def. Talia Trane 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Kallie Shurtliff 7-6, 6-4
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8); Dallis Trane/Coleman Snell (B) def. Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell 7-6, 6-3; Balor Reilly/Jason C (H) def. Dawson Belnap/Dallin Blundell 6-2, 6-2
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Hannah Harker/Alexis McMurtrey 7-5, 6-2; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Janeal Rydalch/Brooklyn Petersen 6-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Olivia Snell/Meg Spence (B) def. Jamie Hansen/Sydnee Barnes 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-4)
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (B) def. Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen 6-2, 6-1; Alex Payne/Sydney Higginson (B) def. Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8); Max Pendlebury/Ally Steadman (H) vs. TJ Becker/Sarah Jack (B) suspended due to darkness