In Boise, the Idaho Falls softball team continued to roll, scoring 38 runs in two games on Friday.
In a 15-6 win over Caldwell, Olivia Hillam finished 5 for 5 and knocked in four runs with a pair of doubles and a home run. Kaitlin Moss also homered and finished with five RBIs. Kennedy Robertson had six RBIs and Kaitlin Moss added four RBIs in a 23-5 victory over Lakeland.
The Tigers were scheduled to play Mountain View later on Friday night.
IDAHO FALLS 15, CALDWELL 6 (6 INNINGS)
Caldwell 200 040 — 6 7 0
Idaho Falls 450 105 — 15 16 1
CALDWELL — NA
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Kennedy Burton 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Jaidyn Clement 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Katie Stohl 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K 1 BB. Leading Hitters: Madi Burton 2-4, Olivia Hillam 5-5, Kaitlin Moss 3-4, K. Burton 2-3. 2B: M. Burton, Hillam 2, Moss. HR: Hillam, Moss, K. Burton. RBI: M. Burton 2, Clement, Hillam 4, Kennedy Robertson 1, Moss 5, K. Burton 1.
IDAHO FALLS 23, LAKELAND 5 (4 INNINGS)
Lakeland 203 0 — 5 5 6
Idaho Falls 53(15) x — 23 13 3
LAKELAND — NA
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Madi Burton 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Katie Stohl 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: M. Burton 3-4, Emma Williams 2-4, Kennedy Robertson 3-4, Kaitlin Moss 2-3, K. Burton 2-4. 2B: Williams, K. Robertson, Moss. HR: K. Robertson.
MADISON 7, VALLIVUE 7 (5 INNINGS); HOMEDALE 12, MADISON 3: At Caldwell, Madison tied Vallivue in the fifth inning on a wild pitch and the game ended in a tie.
Karly Honosky finished 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles for the Bobcats (1-3-1). Homedale jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second game and pulled away late.
MADISON 7, VALLIVUE 7 (5 INNINGS)
Madison 101 32 — 7 9 1
Vallivue 232 00 — 7 8 3
MADISON — Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; April Pennell 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 3-4, Karly Honosky 2-2, April Pennell 2-3. 3B: Jensen. RBI: Ashley Dredge, Hanosky 2, Jensen.
VALLIVUE — Pitchers: Hailey Sneddon 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Lindsey Henderson 3-4. 2B: Henderson 2, Garcia. RBI: Henderson 4, Chelsie Engle.
HOMEDALE 12, MADISON 3
Homedale 500 022 3 — 12 15 0
Madison 010 110 0 — 3 10 5
HOMEDALE — NA
MADISON — Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 6.0 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; April Pennell 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Arnold 2-4, Marianna Weaver 2-4, Pennell 2-2. 2B: Pennell. 3B: Weaver. RBI: Maddy Jensen, Pennell, Skyelar Petersen.
GOODING 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (6 INNINGS); JEROME 19, THUNDER RIDGE 9: In Nampa, the Titans (1-2) dropped a pair of games, falling behind early to Gooding and Jerome. McKenna Trejo was 3 for 3 with two RBIs in the loss to Jerome. AryLue Jones knocked in runs in both games.
Thunder Ridge plays the Eagle JV today at 11 a.m. and Canyon Ridge at 3 p.m.
GOODING 12, THUNDER RIDGE 2 (6 INNINGS)
TRidge 100 100 — 2 5 3
Gooding 161 202 — 12 7 0
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 5.0 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: AryLue Jones, Halli Smith.
GOODING — Pitchers: Kassie Andkinson 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Alx Roe 2-4. 2B: Adkinson, Cassidy Weaver, Wesley Church, Kelley Huddleston. 3B: Roe, Jamie Carter. RBI: Reece Fleming, Adkinson 2, Roe 2, Weaver, Church 2, Huddleston 2.
JEROME 19, THUNDER RIDGE 9 (5 INNINGS)
Jerome 266 32 — 19 14 1
TRidge 003 15 — 9 9 4
JEROME — NA
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Carlie Dye 3.0 IP, 10 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Kambry Miller 2.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McKenna Trejo 3-3, Witney Belliston 2-3. 2B: Belliston. RBI: Belliston, Savannah Fuhriman 2, AryLue Jones, Trejo 2, Mesa Winchester 2.
MERIDIAN 20, HILLCREST 0; HILLCREST 16, SUGAR-SALEM 7: At Meridian, the Knights couldn’t slow down Meridian, which belted out 19 hits and took advantage of five Hillcrest errors. Mara Shiffler picked up the win against Sugar-Salem, allowing just one earned run.
MERIDIAN 20, HILLCREST 0
Meridian 2(14)3 10 — 20 19 0
Hillcrest 000 00 — 0 2 5
MERIDIAN — NA
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Mara Shiffler 2.0 IP, 11 H, 16 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Bailey Egan 3.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB.
HILLCREST 16, SUGAR-SALEM 7 (6 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 005 407 — 16 7 5
Sugar 011 104 — 7 6 3
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Mara Shiffler 5.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaycee Burnside 3-5, Tawnya Gonzalas 3-4, Maggie Van Orden 3-5, Daidree Jarvis 3-3, Sara Mechan 4-4. 2B: Shiffler. RBI: Tawnya Gonzalas, Brynlee Howell, Jaycee Burnside, Maggie Van Orden 2, Carina Johns, Sara Mechan 4, Daidree Jarvis 2.
SUGAR-SALEM — NA
RIGBY 12, SUGAR-SALEM 2 (5 INNINGS); HUNTER 10, RIGBY 7: At Nampa, the Trojans scored in every inning with Ruby Gneiting going 3 for 3 with three RBIs in the win over the Diggers. Hunter scored eight runs over the final two innings to rally past Rigby in the second game.
RIGBY 12, SUGAR-SALEM 2 (5 INNINGS)
Sugar 200 00 — 2 5 5
Rigby 432 12 — 12 11 0
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Talea Choffin 3.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Maycee Pocock 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Sienna Hall 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Taylor Sheppard 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Boone 2-2, Gneiting 3-3, Hall 2-3. 2B: Gneiting. 3B: Abbi Wilkins. RBI: Boone, Cherry, Gneiting 3, Hall, Wilkins, Cluff.
HUNTER 10, RIGBY 7
Hunter 002 004 4 — 10 22 0
Rigby 002 221 0 — 7 12 3
HUNTER — Pitchers: Kyalee Van Dam 7.0 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K,1 BB. Leading hitters: Perkins 2-3, Jardine 5-5, Gasu 5-5, Van Dam 2-5, Hughes 3-4. HR: Hughes, Jardine. RBI: Gasu 2, Hughes, Timothy, Van Dam 2, Jardine 4.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 6.0 IP, 20 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Boone 2-4, Ruby Gneiting 2-4, Courtney Woodhouse 2-3, Abbi Wilkins 2-2. 2B: Cherry, Wilkins, Cluff. 3B: Boone, Woodhouse. RBI: Boone 2, Cherry, Camryn Williams, Woodhouse, Cluff.
Baseball
BISHOP KELLY 4, BLACKFOOT 0; BLACKFOOT 8, JEROME 7: At Boise, Bronco pitchers held Bishop Kelly to just three hits, but the offense was shut down in a loss to the Knights.
Blackfoot rebounded in its second game, holding off Jerome in the seventh inning, with reliever Juan Pimentell getting a strikeout to end the game with runners stranded on first and third.
BISHOP KELLY 4, BLACKFOOT 0
Blackfoot 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
B. Kelly 220 000 x — 4 3 2
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Chase Turner 3.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Candon Dahle 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dameon Tiller 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Carter Cooper 2-4, Stryker Wood 2-2.
BISHOP KELLY — Pitchers: Atherton 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Hagan 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Burke, Rossi 2.
BLACKFOOT 8, JEROME 7
Jerome 000 022 3 — 7 10 2
Blackfoot 102 302 x — 8 6 0
JEROME — Pitchers: Thompson 4.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Khun 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Wallace 2-3, Elison 2-4. 2B: Wallace, Page. RBI: Rue, Scarrow 2, Elison, Khun, Lightner.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Jace Grimmett 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Tehgan Bassett 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Juan Pimentel 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Cayden Cornell 3-4. 2B: Cornell, Kyson Van Orden. RBI: Carter Cooper, Cornell, Jerod Gough, Kyson Van Orden.
SKYLINE 5, LAKELAND 4; SKYLINE 4, CANYON RIDGE 3: At Nampa, Chandler Robinson singled and came around to score the eventual winning run on an error in the bottom of the sixth for the Grizzlies in the victory over Lakeland.
Easton Taylor picked up the win with a complete-game three-hitter. Cruz Taylor tossed a complete game to earn the win over Canyon Ridge.
SKYLINE 5, LAKELAND
Lakeland 300 001 0 — 4 3 2
Skyline 030 011 x — 5 9 1
LAKELAND — Pitchers: Aragon 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Taylor 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hegbloom 2-3. RBI: Hegbloom 2.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Easton Taylor 7.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 3-3, Kayden Putnam 2-3. 2B: Nick Layland. 3B. Putnam. RBI: Layland, Grant Southwick, C. Taylor 2.
SKYLINE 4, CANYON RIDGE 3
CRidge 101 010 0 — 3 5 2
Skyline 000 310 x — 4 8 5
CANYON RIDGE — Pitchers: Rosas 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Rambur. RBI: Labrone.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Nick Layland 2-3, Chandler Robinson 2-3, Logan Taggart 2-3. 2B. Layland 2, Taggart. RBI: Brody Owens, Taggart.
PARMA 9, SUGAR-SALEM 6; SUGAR-SALEM 4, WEISER 3: At Payette, Parma took a five-run lead in the first and never looked back.
Kyle Ostermiller knocked in a pair of runs but took the loss against Parma. Ostermiller’s RBI single in the top of seventh proved the eventual game-winner against Weiser.
PARMA 9, SUGAR-SALEM 6
Parma 502 011 0 — 9 10 4
S.Salem 201 010 2 — 6 5 2
PARMA — Pitchers: Jed Simpson 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Braydon Jensen 1.2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Beus Stetson 2-4, Jensen 2-3. 2B: Hunter Simpson, Brayden Simpson, Trevor Gentry, Dylan Guerrero. RBI: Kyle Powers 2, Jensen, Gentry, Guerrero, Danny Camacho.
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kyle Ostermiller 3.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Traeson Garner 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Bridger Norman, Grady Rasmussen. RBI: Kyle Ostermiller 2.
SUGAR-SALEM 4, WEISER 3
Sugar-Salem 000 010 3 — 4 7 3
Weiser 210 000 0 — 3 3 2
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Kyzon Garner 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Bridger Norman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Grady Rasmussen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rasmussen 2-4. 2B: Garner, Kaden Malstrom, Rasmussen. RBI: Drake, Ostermiller, Rasmussen 2.
HILLCREST 10, LAKE CITY 0 (5 INNINGS): At Lewiston, Jace Hansen tossed a five-inning shutout and also had two RBIs in Hillcrest’s nonconference win.
HILLCREST 10, LAKE CITY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 320 05 — 10 9 0
Lake City 000 00 — 0 1 6
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Jace Hansen 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Patterson 3-4. 2B: Patterson. RBI: Hansen 2, Carson Tubb 2, Patterson 4.
LAKE CITY — NA
CRESCENT VALLEY 10, MADISON 5 (6 INNINGS): At Boise, Crescent Valley led early and put the game out of reach with six runs over the final three innings.
Jordan Porter finished 3 for 4 for the Bobcats (0-5).
CRESCENT VALLEY 10, MADISON 5 (6 INNINGS)
CValley 031 222 — 10 10 1
Madison 101 102 — 5 9 3
CRESCENT VALLEY — Pitchers: Jackson Van Eyk 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Kai Garber 0.2 IIP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Ethan Jenssen 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Walker Riney 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Roam Neff 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Leid 2-3, Neff 2-3. 2B: Walker Riney, Ethan Krupp. 3B: Leid. RBI: Leid 2, Neff 2, Dez Holmes.
MADISON — Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Tyler Pena 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kameron Kostial 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 3-4, Schwab 2-4. 2B: Kostial, Pena. RBI: Carter Boice, Mason Flanary, Schwab.
FIRTH 10, SHELLEY 2; FIRTH 11, SHELLEY 1: At Firth, the Cougars swept a nonconference doubleheader versus Shelley.
Firth jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held Shelley to just six hits in game one and Trevor Gemar surrendered just one run to pick up the win in the second game.
FIRTH 10, SHELLEY
Shelley 101 000 0 — 2 6 6
Firth 603 100 x — 10 11 1
SHELLEY — Pitching: Blake Leal 4.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jarret Leal 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Creighton Ball 2-4, Austin Bateman 3-3. 2B: Bateman, Ball. RBI: Bateman.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Kai Park 7.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: K. Park 2-4, Ben Park 2-4, Hunter Trent 2-4, Trevor Gemar 2-3. 2B: Gemar, K. Park 2, B. Park, Trent. 3B: B. Park. RBI: Gemar 2, K. Park 2, N. Park, Kimball Williams, B. Park, Clayton Gain, Trent.
FIRTH 11, SHELLEY 1 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 100 00 — 1 2 5
Firth 002 9x — 11 8 0
SHELLEY— Pitchers: Jeremy Burton 3.0 IP, 7 H, 11 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Trey Lott 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Austin Bateman. RBI: Lott.
FIRTH — Pitchers: Trevor Gemar 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Park 2-3, Grayson Nelson 2-3. 2B: Colton Mecham, Ben Park. RBI: N. Park 2, Mecham, Nelson, B. Park 3, Clayton Gain, Hunter Trent.
Tennis
HILLCREST 9, SKYLINE 3
Boys Singles: Rhett Price (S) def. Daniel Crofts (H), 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Will Webb (S) def. Grant Neville, 6-3, 6-1; Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Bryce Fowers (S) 6-3, 6-3.
Girls Singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Emily Stuart (S) 6-2, 1-6, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Brinley Chambers (S) 6-2 6-2; Sophia Lopes (H) def. Symphony Garcia (S) 6-0, 6-0
Boys Doubles: brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin (S) 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) def. Jace Mascon/Nate Walter (H) 6-2, 6-3.
Girls Doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Maggie Jones/Anna St. Michel (S) 6-0, 6-0; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Grace Houghton/Tana Johnson (S) 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed Doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stuart (S) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Drew Hathaway/Frida Rodriguez (S) 6-0, 6-3.