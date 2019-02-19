At Firth, the Mackay High School boys basketball team made 12 3-pointers en route to a 70-63 win over North Gem to claim its first 1A Division II District 5-6 title since 2015 and reach next week’s 1A Division II state tournament.
The No. 2 seeded Miners, who split their regular season meetings with the No. 1 seeded Cowboys, made eight 3-pointers in the first half. Chase Green led them with a game-high 30 points, including 21 points on 3-pointers.
“I was really proud of the boys,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “I feel very confident that we can score with anybody. It’s just gonna come down to us D-ing up and rebounding.”
Jacoda Whitworth added 12 points for Mackay (20-4), which opens the 1A Division II state tournament next week versus the District 4 champion at 8 p.m. at Caldwell High School.
MACKAY 70, NORTH GEM 63
Mackay 11 25 22 12—70
North Gem 13 18 18 14—63
MACKAY (70)--Kyle Peterson 4, Dallin Green 7, Nolan Moorman 5, Jacoda Whitworth 12, Caleb Green 6, Chase Green 30, Colton Holt 8. FG: 23. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 12 (Moorman 1, Whitworth 4, Chase Green 7). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM (63)—Parker 2, Neese 5, Corta 17, Holbrook 14, Cooper 10, Bodily 14. FG: 18. FT: 9-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Neese 1, Corta 1, Cooper 1, Bodily 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Corta
ROCKLAND 31, WATERSPRINGS 29: At Firth, No. 3 seeded Rockland edged No. 4 seeded Watersprings in an elimination game. No further details were available by deadline.
Rockland faces North Gem on Thursday in another elimination game. Watersprings ends the season 14-9.
4A District 6 tournament
BONNEVILLE 67, BLACKFOOT 60: At Idaho Falls, No. 4 Bonneville held off a fourth quarter rally by No. 3 seeded Blackfoot to keep its season going.
The Bees led 35-25 at halftime and had its lead cut to four in the fourth quarter thanks to Blackfoot making five 3-pointers. Foul shots helped Bonneville finish it off.
“We were finally able to spread the floor and they had to foul,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “We were 13-of-16 in the fourth.”
Craig Young had 15 points and Dexter Hale added 12 for Blackfoot, which ends the season 11-12.
Jamison Trane had 23 points, Riley Judy had 16 and Randon Hostert had 14 points for Bonneville (11-14), which plays District 93 rival and No. 2 seeded Hillcrest in another elimination game Thursday at Skyline.
BONNEVILLE 67, BLACKFOOT 60
Bonneville 23 12 11 21—67
Blackfoot 12 13 10 25—60
BONNEVILLE (67)—Jordan Perez 7, Randon Hostert 14, Carson Johnson 5, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 16, Jamison Trane 23. FG: 26. FT: 19-22. 3-pointers: 4 (Judy 2, Trane 1, Johnson 1). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT(60)—Dexter Hale 12, Reece Robinson 9, Jett Shelley 9, Brayden Wright 4, Craig Young 15, Thomas 3, Jayden Wistisen 6, Zac Deloera 2. FG: 25. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 9 (Shelley 3, Young 3, Hale 2, Thomas 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
GRACE 67, BUTTE COUNTY 55: At Terreton, No. 1 seeded Grace preserved its season by defeating No. 3 seeded Butte County in an elimination game.
Grace will play No. 2 seeded Challis on Thursday for the district title.
Butte County led 31-30 at halftime before Grace poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Bridger Hansen had 21 points, Sage Cummins added 14 and Brady McAffee had 12 for Butte County, which ends the season 7-17.
GRACE 67, BUTTE COUNTY 55
Butte County 17 14 8 16 — 55
Grace 18 12 20 17 — 67
BUTTE COUNTY (55) — Sage Cummins 14, Ty Twitchell 2, Brady McAffee 12, Bridger Hansen 21, Keyan Cummins 6.
GRACE (67) — Stoddard 2, Gibbs 8, Reeves 19, Lloyd 15, Smith 2, Mansfield 4, Wood 17.