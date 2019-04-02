At Rexburg, the Madison softball team swept a conference doubleheader against Thunder Ridge on Tuesday, beating the Titans 10-9 and 7-6.
Maddy Jensen hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to wrap up the game one win. Jensen, who went 3 for 5 with a double and a home run, joined Karly Hanosky, Hailey Mortensen and April Pennell in hitting home runs in the win. Witney Belliston had a home run for Thunder Ridge.
The Titans cut the deficit to one run in the fifth inning of the second game before falling. Cyra Burbidge had a double and an RBI for Madison (4-3-1). McKenna Trejo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Thunder Ridge (2-5), which hosts Skyline on Saturday in a doubleheader.
MADISON 10, THUNDER RIDGE 9
Thunder Ridge 304 020 0—9 8 3
Madison 002 241 1—10 9 4
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 6 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Witney Belliston, Kalli McLaren. HR: W. Belliston. RBI: W. Belliston, Sidney Belliston 3, McLaren, Trejo.
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 7 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 3-5, Hailey Mortensen 2-3. 2B: Jensen, Mortensen. HR: Karly Hanosky, Jensen, Mortensen, April Pennell. RBI: Arnold, Hanosky, Jensen, Mortensen 2, Pennell 3, Marianna Weaver.
MADISON 7, THUNDER RIDGE 6 (5 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 202 02—6 6 2
Madison 501 1x—7 4 3
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye 4 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 10 BB. Leading hitters: Trejo 2-3. RBI: Trejo 3, AryLue Jones, Savannah Fuhriman
MADISON—Pitchers: April Pennell 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Cyra Burbidge. RBI: Arnold, Burbidge, Karly Hanosky, Skyelar Petersen 2.
HIGHLAND 15, RIGBY 12; HIGHLAND 10, RIGBY 2: At Chubbuck, Highland swept Rigby in a conference doubleheader.
Rigby scored four runs in the seventh inning of game one to cut the deficit before falling. Halle Boone went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Shayla Cherry went 2 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs.
The Rams outhit the Trojans 16-7 in game two. Boone went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Ruby Gneiting went 3 for 3 with a double for Rigby (2-5), which hosts Skyline on Thursday.
HIGHLAND 15, RIGBY 12
Rigby 020 303 4—12 14 1
Highland 401 163 x—15 17 6
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 6 IP, 17 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-4, Halle Boone 3-4, Sheppard 2-4, McKenzie Cluff 2-4. 2B: Boone 2, Cherry 2, Cluff. RBI: Boone 3, Cherry 4, Abbi Wilkins, Courtney Woodhouse, Cluff.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Makayla Mauger 5.1 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; S. Mann 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 2-5, Makayia Anderson 3-5, Tiauna Walker 4-5, Shylee Mann 2-5, Kenzie Saunders 2-4. 2B: Frasure, Mann 2, Walker 2, Bosquez 2. RBI: Kaili Sneddon, Anderson 3, Frasure, Mann 2, Walker 3, Bosquez 3
HIGHLAND 10, RIGBY 2
Rigby 001 100 0—2 7 1
Highland 142 300 x—10 16 1
RIGBY—Pitchers: Shayla Cherry 3 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Taylor Sheppard 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Halle Boone 2-4, Ruby Gneiting 3-3. 2B: Gneiting. 3B: Tatum Cherry. RBI: Boone, Courtney Woodhouse.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Shylee Mann 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Madi Van Sickle 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Frasure 2-3, Makayia Anderson 2-4, Roni Bosquez 2-4, Adi Glenn 2-4, Shondiin Farmer 4-4. 2B: Frasure, Farmer. RBI: Bosquez, Kaili Sneddon, Anderson 2, Frasure 2, Farmer 3, Glenn.
SHELLEY 13, SKYLINE 11: At Shelley, the Russets rallied for a conference win over Skyline in a high-scoring game.
The Russets led 8-2 through three innings before Skyline cut it to 11-9 through four. Kodie Dye went 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI, Ashley Hathaway went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Lacy Hathaway went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Shelley (2-2), which plays today at Skyline.
SHELLEY 13, SKYLINE 11
Skyline 002 702 0—11 6 6
Shelley 035 311 x—13 9 4
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Ashlen 2.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Rilee 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; #12 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: none.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 3.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 8 BB; Ashley Hathaway 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: A. Hathaway 2-4, Dye 2-5, Lacy Hathaway 2-3. 2B: A. Hathaway, Jenna Tenerowicz. HR: Dye. RBI: M. Behunin, Dye, L. Hathaway 2, A. Hathaway, Brooke Kidman 2.
SNAKE RIVER 20, FIRTH 2 (5 INNINGS): At Firth, Abbie Tew hit two home runs and had six RBIs for Snake River in a dominating nonconference win over Firth.
Tew, who went 4 for 4 on the day, was one of four Panthers to get at least one extra base hit. Lindsie Larsen also had a home run while Lizette Reyes went 2 for 3 with two triples for Snake River, which scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth.
SNAKE RIVER 20, FIRTH 2 (5 INNINGS)
Snake River 203 96—20 11 3
Firth 001 10—2 3 4
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Anna Larsen 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Abbie Tew 4-4, Lizette Reyes 2-3. 2B: Kristen Godfrey, Morgan Gardner. 3B: Reyes 2. HR: Tew 2, Lindsie Larsen. RBI: Tew 6, Larsen, Godfrey 3, Tatum Cherry 2, Reyes 3, L. Larsen 2, Emma Warren.
FIRTH—Pitchers: K Cardenas 3.2 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; M. Jolley 1.1 IP, 5 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Cardenas 2-3. 3B: Cardenas. RBI: M. Hogan
SOUTH FREMONT 6, WEST JEFFERSON 5: At Terreton, South Fremont edged West Jefferson in the seventh inning for a nonconference win.
Rilee Gould drove in what would be the game-wining run in the top of the seventh.
“Those are the types of games that get you good experience,” West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said. It’s good to have those pressure situations early in the season.”
Gould went 2 for 4 with three RBIs while Paizlee Hobbs went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for South Fremont.
Madi Pancheri went 2 for 3, Makiah Rogers went 2 for 3 with an RBI and J’Mae Torgerson went 2 for 4 for West Jefferson, which hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 6, WEST JEFFERSON 5
South Fremont 031 000 2—6 7 2
West Jefferson 020 101 1—5 8 1
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Ramos 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 3 K. Leading hitters: Popocatl 2-2, Hobbs 2-4, Gould 2-4. 2B: Popocatl 2, Hobbs. RBI: Gould 3, Hobbs.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 7 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 9 K. Leading hitters: Maddie Pancheri 2-3, J’Mae Torgerson 2-4, Makiah Rogers 2-3. 2B: Baylee Mason. RBI: Torgerson, Rogers.
BASEBALL
BONNEVILLE 14, THUNDER RIDGE 3 (5 innings): At Thunder Ridge, the Bees jumped out to a first-inning lead on a double by Randon Hostert, a single by Jordan Perez, a wild pitch, and a single by Daniel Carrol. Three Bonneville pitchers made the lead stand as the Bees improved to 8-2 and play at Blackfoot on Thursday.
The Titans (1-8) play a doubleheader Thursday at Madison.
BONNEVILLE 14, THUNDER RIDGE 3 (5 innings)
Bonneville 5 3 2 1 3 — 14 8 1
TRidge 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 3 2
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Willie Nelson 3.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Joey Hudson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Caleb Boone 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 3-3. 2B: Bruer Webster, Hostert 2. RBI: Cayden Christensen, Tayvan Lords, Hostert 3, Jordan Perez 2, Daniel Carrol.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Taylor Cannon 2.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Tanner Berdrow 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Ayson Webb 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Dylan Forsgren, Lane Gillespie.
IDAHO FALLS 14, RIGBY 4: At Rigby, starter Zach Lee gave up just one run in four innings to earn the win as the offense was hot early and put the game away with nine runs in the final two innings. Paul Wilson had three hits and Andrew Gregersen added a triple and homer as the Tigers improved to 5-2. I.F. plays at Hillcest on Thursday.
McGwire Jephson finished 4 for 4 with two doubles and a homer for the Trojans (0-7).
Rigby is at Highland for a doubleheader on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS 14, RIGBY 4
IF 2 2 1 0 0 4 5 — 14 12 0
Rigby 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 4 11 5
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Zach Lee 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Caden White 2.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Chris Dompier 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, Andrew Gregersen 2-4, Paul Wilson 3-4, Taggert Miller 2-2. 2B: Wilson, Miller. 3B: Gregersen, Miller. HR: Gregerson, Ball, Sorenson. RBI: Gregersen 2, Cannon Thompson, Ball 2, Wilson, Nate Rose, Sorensen 3.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Dayne Lounsbury 5.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Joel Simmons 1.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 4-4, Simmons 2-3. 2B: Jephson 2. HR: Jephson. RBI: Jephson 3, Regan Hendricks.
SKYLINE 14, SHELLEY 2 (5 INNINGS): At Melaleuca Field, Brady Owens struck out nine and surrendered just one run in four innings for the Grizzlies. He also had two hits and two RBIs as the offense recorded 11 hits.
SKYLINE 14, SHELLEY 2
Shelley 1 0 0 0 1 — 2 1 1
Skyline 2 7 5 0 x — 14 11 3
SHELLEY — Pitchers: B. Leal 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Esplin 1.0 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Bateman 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Burton 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Ball.
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Brody Owens 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 0 BB; Keaton Cushman 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-3, Owens 2-3, Kempton Motes 2-2, Chandler Robinson 2-2. 2B: Grant Southwick. 3B: Owens. RBI: Motes 2, Owens 2, Kayden Putnam 2, Robinson 2, Southwick 3, Logan Taggart.
TENNIS
SKYLINE 9, RIGBY 3
Boys singles: Rhett Price (S) def. Bridger Oswald (R) 6-1, 6-2; Indy Hansen (R) def. Will Webb (S) 7-5, 6-2; Ross Meyers (R) def. Drew Hathaway (S) 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
Girls singles: Mariel Stuart (S) def. Marissa Neville (R) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Jacey Hawke (R) def. Frida Rodriguez (S) 6-4, 7-5; Anna St. Michel (S) def. Leah Brown (R) 6-1, 7-6.
Boys doubles: Carsen Austin/Josh Francis (S) def. Benz Summers/Joey Summers (R) 6-3, 6-2; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (S) def. Nathan Porter/ Kade Hall (R) 7-5, 6-3.
Girls doubles: Maggie Jones/Kylie Eaton (S) def. Sky Jones/Layni Bryington (R) 6-1, 6-3; Tana Johnson/Lizzie Bialas (S) def. Shaylee Taylor/Emily Poole (R) 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.
Mixed doubles: Tanner Thomason/Emily Stuart (S) def. Quinn Young/Mikayla Gardner (R) 6-1, 6-4; Bryce Fowers/Brinley Chambers (S) def. Matthew Barton/Kennedy Sullivan (R) 6-1, 6-4.