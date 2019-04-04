At Rexburg, Jordan Porter drove in Dylan Rydalch with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for the game-winning run in the Madison High School baseball team’s 9-8 win over Thunder Ridge in nine innings.
The Bobcats led 8-4 through five innings before the Titans forced extra innings upon knotting the game at 8-8 through seven. Dylan Forsgren went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Lane Gillespie went 2 for 5 with a doube and an RBI for Thunder Ridge, which hosts Rigby for a doubleheader Tuesday.
Brendon Ball went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Kekoa Jensen went 2 for 5 with an RBI for Madison (1-7, 1-0 5A District 5-6), which plays Saturday at Bonneville.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 8 (9 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 400 003 100—8 8 7
Madison 125 000 001—9 9 2
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Mason Dale 2.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Taylor Cannon 3.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Tanner Webb 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dylan Forsgren 3-4, Lane Gillespie 2-5. 2B: Webb, Forsgren. RBI: Gillespie, Dale, Webb 3, Forsgren 2.
MADISON—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 4.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Jordan Porter 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Mason Flanary 0 IP+ 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jaden Schwab 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Brendon Ball 3-4, Kekoa Jensen 2-5. RBI: Ball, Flanary, Jensen, Porter, Schwab 2.
BONNEVILLE 8, BLACKFOOT 1: At Blackfoot, Bonneville moved to 4-0 in 4A District 6 play with a win over Blackfoot.
A four-run sixth inning extended Bonneville’s lead from 4-1 to 8-1. Kai Howell went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Bruer Webster went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Jordan Perez went 2 for 3 with a double for the Bees (9-2), who host Blackfoot in a doubleheader today.
Jerod Gough and Jace Jorgensen each went 2 for 3 for Blackfoot (5-3-1, 0-2 4A District 6).
BONNEVILLE 8, BLACKFOOT 1
Bonneville 021 104 0—8 12 1
Blackfoot 000 010 0—1 6 2
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Randon Hostert 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-5, Hostert 2-4, Jordan Perez 2-3, Kai Howell 2-3. 2B: Howell 2, Willie Nelson, Perez, Webster. RBI: Caden Christensen 2, Alex Cortez, Howell 2, Tavyn Lords, Webster 2.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Candon Dahle 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Tehgan Bassett 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jerod Gough 2-3, Jace Jorgensen 2-3. RBI: Jace Grimmett.
HIGHLAND 7, RIGBY 6: At Pocatello, Highland held off Rigby for a conference win.
The Trojans led 4-0 through two innings before the Rams answered with a six-run third inning. Rigby cut into the deficit with a two-run sixth inning but came no closer.
Mcgwire Jephson and Taran Clark each had a double and an RBI for Rigby (0-8), which hosts Shelley today.
HIGHLAND 7, RIGBY 6
Rigby 040 002 0—6 6 2
Highland 006 010 x—7 5 1
RIGBY—Pitchers: Gilbert 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Armstrong 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Mcgwire Jephson, Taran Clark. RBI: Jepson, Clark, Trey Armstrong, Connor Martin, Kolby Osborn 2.
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Easton Eddie 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Seth Nate 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Jones 2-3. 2B: Jones, Kobe Holt. RBI: Jones, Nate, Dylan Jester, Callen Tanaka, Holt.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 8: At Bonneville, Blackfoot outlasted Bonneville in a high-scoring, high hitting conference game.
Kyah Henderson went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Grace Callister went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Tylar Dalley went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Blackfoot (6-1, 2-0 4A District 6), which plays Thursday at Shelley.
Olivia Lemons went 3 for 5 with a triple and an RBI, Maely Harrigfeld went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Aly Radford went 3 for 4 with a double for Bonneville, which hosts District 93 rival Hillcrest on Thursday.
BLACKFOOT 11, BONNEVILLE 8
Blackfoot 301 202 3—11 15 2
Bonneville 103 100 3—8 14 6
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Maggie Hepworth 4 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Kymber Wieland 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kyah Henderson 4-4, Tylar Dalley 2-5, Ahna Yancey 2-5, Grace Callister 3-4, Yoleni Navarrette 2-4. 2B: Callister, Chloe Cronquist, Dalley, Henderson, Yancey. RBI: Callister 2, Cronquist, Dalley 2, Henderson 2, Yancey.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 7 IP, 15 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Olivia Lemons 3-5, A. Harrigfeld 2-4, Maely Harrigfeld 2-4, Aly Radford 3-4, Robyn Taylor 2-4. 2B: M. Harrigfeld, Radford, Taylor. 3B: Lemons. RBI: Baker, Lemons, M. Harrigfeld, Elliott, A. Harrigfeld 2, Taylor 2.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5 INNINGS): At Terreton, West Jefferson handed North Fremont its first loss of the season to begin a long afternoon of softball.
The Panthers held the Huskies, who entered the game 7-0, to one hit in the first game of three on their home field. North Fremont played Challis-Mackay next before the day ended with the North Fremont-West Jefferson JV game.
“The girls did good,” West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said.
Jalette Peterson went 2 for 2 with an RBI for West Jefferson, which plays Tuesday at Firth.
WEST JEFFERSON 10, NORTH FREMONT 0 (5 INNINGS)
North Fremont 000 00—0 1 3
West Jefferson 215 2x—10 5 0
NORTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Dakotah Dexter 2.2 IP, 7 R, 5 BB, 4 K; Kenadee Bohn 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none.
WEST JEFFERSON—Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; J’Mae Torgerson 1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jalette Peterson 2-2. 2B: Kynlee Newman. RBI: Peterson, Newman, Baylee Mason 2, Makiah Rogers.
SNAKE RIVER 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5 INNINGS): At Moreland, Snake River 10-runned Soda Springs for a nonconference win.
The Panthers led 9-0 through two innings and outhit the Cardinals 8-3.
Lizette Reyes went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Snake River (5-2).
SNAKE RIVER 11, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5 INNINGS)
Soda Springs 001 00—1 3 2
Snake River 540 02—11 8 1
SODA SPRINGS—Pitchers: Cooper Evans 4 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Alyssa Ericcson. RBI: Ericcson.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Lindsie Larsen 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Lizette Reyes 2-3. 2B: Reyes. 3B: Abbie Tew. RBI: Tew 2, Kenya Leavitt, Larsen, Tatum Cherry, Reyes 2, Jesslynn Bishop 2, Emma Warren 2.
Golf
Rigby vs. Thunder Ridge
Thursday at Sand Creek
Boys
Team scores: 1. Thunder Ridge 175, 2. Rigby 190
Medalist: Chris Palmisciano (Thunder Ridge) 41
Individuals
THUNDER RIDGE (175)—Chris Palmisciano 41, Trey Hopkins 44, Brady Holverson 45, Makei Beahm 45, Tyler Blaine 52
RIGBY (190)—Kaden Miller 44, Jaxon Moon 45, Dawson Bernard 49, Dylan Goodwin 52, Bryson Bosh 54
Girls
Team scores: 1. Thunder Ridge 205, 2. Rigby 247
Medalist: Amber Bigler (Thunder Ridge) 44
Individuals
THUNDER RIDGE (205)—Amber Bigler 44, Taygan Haycock 49, Hailee Anderson 56, Kailey Wheeler 56, Lindsey Webster 60
RIGBY (247)—Zoe Harding 61, Adrianna Mortenson 61, Brooke Donnelly 62, Kyrstin Larsen 63, Cydnie Magera 69
Tennis
Late Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS 10, HILLCREST 4
Boys singles: Sam Vance (IF) def. Daniel Crofts 6-1, 6-3; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Bryten Rothwell 6-2, 6-0; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Jason Calder 6-3, 6-1
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Marie Phelan 6-4, 6-2; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Nicole Tran 6-3, 6-2; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Sophia Lopez 6-3, 6-4
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell 6-2, 6-4; Houston Facer/Austin Sumston (IF) def. Grant Neville/Balor Reilly 6-2, 6-3; Jace Moscon/Nate Walters (H) def. Nathan LaPray/Crew Peterson 7-6, 5-7, 10-8
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs 6-1, 7-6; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle 6-4, 6-2; Madison Parsons/Trinity Parsons (IF) def. Jamie Hansen/Sydnee Barnes 6-2, 6-1
Mixed doubles: Claire Andary/Trevin Facer (IF) vs. Raegan Olsen/Matthew Zollinger (H), postponed; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Jackson Baler/Brooklyn Smith 6-3, 6-3; Max Pendlebury/Ally Steadman (H) def. Carsten Schjeldahl/Hailey Thompson 6-4, 6-7, 10-7