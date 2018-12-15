At Preston, the Rigby High School boys basketball team beat Rocky Mountain in a matchup that pitted two of the best 5A teams in Idaho, 55-50.
Birtton Berrett led the way with 18 points for the Trojans, as unbeaten Rigby held off a fourth quarter comeback by the ensuing 5A state champions.
Up 40-32 heading into the fourth quarter, Rocky Mountain outscored Rigby 18-15. It wasn't enough, however, as Rigby dealt Rocky Mountain its first loss since Jan. 5.
"It was a great game by both teams," Rigby coach Justin Jones said. "It was really close the whole way. Our defense stepped up. We really scrambled and contained and really contested their shots. Excellent defensive effort on our end."
Berrett hit four threes during the win, as Easton Martin hit three 3-pointers of his own. Martin finished with nine.
Rigby (7-0) plays Preston in the Preston tournament championship today at 3 p.m.
RIGBY 55, ROCKY MOUNTAIN 50
Rigby 14 11 15 15 — 55
Rocky Mountain 11 11 10 18 — 50
RIGBY — Wyatt Taylor 4, Britton Berrett 18, Easton Martin 9, Keegan Thompson 4, Tagg Olaveson 8, Brycen Uffens 4, Tanoa Togiai 8. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 7 (Berrett 4, Martin 3). FT: 16-21. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Thompson.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN — Hansen 6, Hamilton 2, Telford 5, Harop 2, Rodgers 5, Frith 15, Sherle 1, Butikofer 6, Lamm 6, Tripple 2. FG: 18. 3-pointers: 5 (Telford, Rodgers, Frith 3). FT: 7-12. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 58, BLACKFOOT 41: At Rexburg, the Bobcats utilized a pivotal 15-5 third quarter to remain undefeated on the year.
Up just two at halftime, 25-23, Madison locked in during the third and continued to roll during the second half to advance to 7-0 on the year.
Jaden Schwab had 20 points for the Bobcats, as Kyle Jackson and Spencer Hathaway tacked on 14 points, each, during the win.
The Bobcats shot over 55 percent from the field.
"Third quarter, we came out, and flat out, we said 'let's get after this,'" Madison coach Travis Schwab said. "I felt like the third quarter set the tone for us. Defensively, I loved what we did."
Schwab added that his team's goal was to hold Blackfoot to 40 points and to keep Blackfoot sharpshooter Jett Shelley contained.
Reece Robinson finished with 15 of Blackfoot's 41, as Shelley finished with six.
Blackfoot (2-3) hosts Idaho Falls Wednesday. Madison (7-0) hosts Thunder Ridge (1-3) Wednesday.
MADISON 58, BLACKFOOT 41
Madison 15 10 15 18 — 58
Blackfoot 13 10 5 13 — 41
MADISON (58) — Jordan Porter 5, Carson Downing 2, Jaden Schwab 20, Bohlder Murray 3, Kyle Jackson 14, Spencer Hathaway 14. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 6 (Schwab 3, Murray, Jackson, Hathaway). FT: 10-14. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (41) — Dexter Hale 9, Reece Robinson 15, Jett Shelley 6, C. Young 3, J. Wistison 6, M. Arroyo 2. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Hale 2, Robinson). FT: 6-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 58, SHELLEY 27: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers bounced back from a tough nonconference loss Friday with a diverse scoring outing at home.
Eight different players scored a basket for the Tigers, who were led by Braxton Ball's 14 points.
Equal playing time for most Idaho Falls players, Chase Baker added eight points, an assist, three blocks and two steals during the win. The Tigers led 36-13 by halftime, as Shelley produced its lowest scoring total of the year on the road.
"Our offense was in a good sync, whether against man or zone. We got some quality shots," Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. "I was pleased with the kids, especially after an intense game against Madison. ... we executed well and got some good shots off some good looks."
Parker Hanson had nine, as Shelley (0-7, 0-1 4A District 6) hosts Hillcrest Wednesday. Idaho Falls (4-3, 1-0 4A District 6) plays at Blackfoot Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 58, SHELLEY 27
Shelley 6 7 8 6 — 27
Idaho Falls 20 16 20 2 — 58
SHELLEY (27) — Wyatt Remington 8, Parker Hanson 9, Jake Wray 7, Kegan Hollist 1, Corey Killpack 2. FG: 10. 3-pointers: 1 (Wray). FT: 6-9. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (58) — Kalvin Bowen 6, Braxton Ball 14, Jaxon Sorenson 5, Andrew Gregersen 7, Chase Baker 8, Cam Conrad 7, Paul Wilson 5, Kenyion Clark 6. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 4 (Bowen 2, Gregersen, Conrad). FT: 6-13. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
CAPITAL 61, BONNEVILLE 59: At Preston, the Bees fell late at the Preston tournament despite consistent scoring output over four quarters.
Trailing 40-31 at halftime, the Bees eventually worked their back from a 15-point deficit thanks to a solid defensive effort in the second half.
The Bees held the Eagles scoreless during the first six minutes of the third quarter eventually outscoring Capital 28-21 in the second half.
Riley Judy had 14 points. Randon Hostert had 13 for Bonneville.
"We had a couple mistakes at the end," Bonneville coach John Tucker said. "We're still a little young team and learning. But I'm happy how we went up against a big physical team. We got good game experience."
Capital hit 10 3-pointers during the win, as Bonneville (1-6) plays Kuna today at 10 a.m.
CAPITAL 61, BONNEVILLE 59
Capital 19 21 11 10 — 59
Bonneville 17 14 15 13 — 61
CAPITAL (61) — Neihoff 16, Hibbs 4, Fox 4, Blackham 8, Gray 3, Johnson 4, Sorenson 20, Zedwick 2. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 10 (Sorenson 6, Neihoff 4). FT: 3-6. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (59) — Jordan Perez 8, Randon Hostert 13, Carson Johnson 7, Caleb Stoddard 3, Cy Gummow 2, Riley Judy 14, Devon McDonald 5, Jamison Trane 9. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 5 (Judy 2, McDonald, Perez, Stoddard). FT: 14-18. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM 61, LOGAN (Utah) 58: At Sugar City, the Diggers split their home-and-home matchup with Logan, hitting clutch free throws and playing solid defense down the stretch to earn a home win.
Tanner Harris led the way with 16 points, as four different Diggers hit two 3-pointers Friday night.
A back-and-forth matchup, Sugar-Salem lead 30-24 at halftime before being outscored by two points in the latter half.
"I didn't know how we would be after last night's win over Shelley," Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. "Last time we played (Logan) they blew us out by 20 down at their place, so our kids were ready to battle back and were mentally prepared."
Kyler Handy had 12, as Sugar-Salem (5-3) plays at Firth Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 61, LOGAN (Utah) 58
Logan 11 14 17 16 — 58
Sugar-Salem 10 20 17 14 — 61
LOGAN (58) — Nye 12, Facer 3, C. Jensen 6, Parkinson 2, Jensen 24, Pennigar 3, Truex 2. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 2 (Nye 2). FT: 10-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (61) — Tanner Harris 16, Curtis Drake 6, Hadley Miller 8, Rylan Bean 7, Sam Parkinson 2, Pasen Michaelson 2, Kyler Handy 12, Brysen Barr 8. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 8 (Drake 2, Miller 2, Bean 2, Barr 2). FT: 5-6. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 54, WEST JEFFERSON 53: At Terreton, Tagg Bair was the hero for South Fremont in its first win of the season in an intense nonconference game versus West Jefferson.
Bair made the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to wrap up a 23-point night in a neck-and-neck contest that featured a combined 17 made 3-pointers. He had 16 of South Fremont’s 18 fourth quarter points.
“Tagg was on fire,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “It was a great game. I’ve gotta give a lot of credit to West Jefferson. They played so well and so hard. I’m proud of my guys for finding a way to win.”
Jace Neville added 10 points for South Fremont (1-5), which hosts Snake River on Tuesday.
Dalton Robbins and Branson Morton had 12 points each for West Jefferson (0-6), which hosts Challis on Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 54, WEST JEFFERSON 53
South Fremont 17 10 9 18 — 54
West Jefferson 18 11 12 12 — 53
SOUTH FREMONT (54) — Bridger Erikson 3, Dallin Orme 1, Talon Muapin 2, Nick Hammond 5, Edwin Smith 2, Kyler Yancey 8, Jace Neville 10, Tagg Bair 23. FG: 21. FT: 4-7. 3-pointers: 8 (Bair 5, Yancey 1, Hammond 1, Erikson 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (53) — Dillon Jacobs 9, Dalton Robins 12, Landon Larsen 6, Trystan Sauer 3, Straton Morton 3, Max Ricks 4, Jaden Burtenshaw 4, Branson Morton 12. FG: 18. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 9 (Morton 3, Burtenshaw 1, Morton 1, Sauer 1, Robins 2, Jacobs 1). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
NORTH FREMONT 39, CHALLIS 35: At Ashton, the Huskies won a close non conference matchup over the Vikings thanks to a quality defensive effort late.
After a 19-point second quarter, the Huskies held on to earn their third win in four games. North Fremont held Challis to just six points during the final eight minutes.
"It was a good win," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "We had a big second quarter and got out on them and then we buckled down in the fourth. I was pleased with how the kids responded in a tight game."
North Fremont (6-3) hosts Salmon on Wednesday for a Nuclear conference matchup. Challis (6-5) plays at West Jefferson Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 39, CHALLIS 35
Challis 8 9 12 6 — 35
North Fremont 9 19 6 5 — 39
CHALLIS — Farr 10, D'Orazio 4, Erickson 2, Corrigan 3, Rivera 7, Anderson 4, Gregory 5. FG: 13. 3-pointers: none. FT: 9-21. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT — Ellie Miller 9, Litton 4, Alexa Nedrow 4, Hoffner 5, Rowbury 10, Brylie Greener 3, Kelby Dye 9. FG: 12. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller 2, Hoffner). FT: 10-22. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.