At Shelley, the Skyline High School baseball team held Shelley to one run on four hits in a doubleheader sweep.
Nick Layland went 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Cruz Taylor and Logan Taggart each went 2 for 3 for the Grizzlies in game one.
Cruz Taylor went 3 for 4 with a double, Easton Taylor went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Kempton Motes went 2 for 3 with four RBIs in game two for Skyline (8-3, 5-1 4A District 6), which hosts Thunder Ridge on Saturday. Shelley (0-8, 0-6) plays Friday at Rigby.
SKYLINE 11, SHELLEY 1 (5 INNINGS)
Skyline 512 21—11 13 3
Shelley 000 01—1 3 4
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Easton Taylor 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Kayden Putnam 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-3, Nick Layland 4-4, Logan Taggart 2-3. 2B: Layland 2, Putnam, Chandler Robinson, E. Taylor. 3B: Brody Owens. RBI: Layland 2, Kempton Motes, Owens 2, Putnam, Robinson, E. Taylor.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Jeremy Burton 5 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 8 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Creighton Ball, Burton. RBI: Ball.
SKYLINE 16, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Skyline 443 50—16 10 0
Shelley 000 00—0 1 6
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Chandler Robinson 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: C. Taylor 3-4, Easton Taylor 2-3, Kempton Motes 2-3. 2B: E. Taylor, C. Taylor. RBI: Keaton Cushman, Motes 4, Brody Owens, Kayden Putnam, Robinson, E. Eaylor 3.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kerner 2.1 IP, 6 H, 11 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Lott 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none.
SOUTH FREMONT 9, SNAKE RIVER 6: At St. Anthony, South Fremont used seven pitchers and had a five-run sixth inning to outlast Snake River for a nonconference win.
Kyler Yancey went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Talon Maupin went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for South Fremont (6-1), which plays Friday versus Bear Lake at the Buhl Tournament.
SOUTH FREMONT 9, SNAKE RIVER 6
S. River 000 032 1—6 5 3
S. Fremont 100 125 x—9 7 3
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Payton Brooks 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Benson Isom 0.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Gage Hiring 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Tayson Polatis. RBI: Isom, Hiring 2, Gunnar Ramsdell, Brooks.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Sawyer Klinger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kyler Yancey 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Bryan Popocatl 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Karter Yancey 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Coy Davis 0 IP+, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Payton Hollist 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB, German Gonzalez 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kyler Yancey 2-3, Talon Maupin 2-3. 2B: Maupin, Karter Yancey, Kyler Yancey. RBI: Gonzalez 2, Hollist, Maupin 2, Jake Thueson, Kyler Yancey.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 11, SALMON 0 (6 INNINGS): At Salmon, the Rivercats improved to 3-0 with a win over first-year program Salmon. Garreet Millick struck out 15 and did not allow a hit. Eugene Figgers and RJ Philps each had two RBI for Challis-Mackay, which plays at West Jefferson today.
Salmon (0-1) hosts West Jefferson on Friday.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 11, SALMON 0
C-M 0 5 2 0 0 4 — 11 5 0
Salmon 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 6
CHALLIS-MACKAY — Pitchers: Garrett Millick 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 15 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: RJ Philps. RBI: Eugene Siggers 2, Philps 2.
SALMON — Pitchers: Kelton Dockery 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Kyle Conner 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.
SOFTBALL
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2: At Blackfoot, Blackfoot began conference play with a win over Bonneville.
Tyler Dalley went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Chloe Cronquist went 2 for 3 for the Broncos (5-1), who play one week from today at Shelley.
BLACKFOOT 4, BONNEVILLE 2
Bonneville 020 000 0—2 4 3
Blackfoot 220 000 x—4 9 2
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott (L) 6 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Lemons 2-4. 2B: Lemons, Elliott. RBI: Lemons 2.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Tylar Dalley 2-4, Chloe Cronquist 2-3. 2B: Grace Callister, Cronquist. RBI: Josie Anderson, Dalley, Kyah Henderson.
SHELLEY 11, SKYLINE 10: At Skyline, Shelley got its second win over Skyline in as many days.
The game was knotted at 4-4 through two innings before the Grizz took an 8-0 lead after three. The Russets then outscored the Grizz 8-1 in the final innings.
Kodie Dye went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Lacy Hathaway went 2 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs for Shelley (3-2).
SHELLEY 11, SKYLINE 10
Shelley 220 115 0—11 10 3
Skyline 135 001 0—10 13 3
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Hannah Christensen 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Ashley Hathaway 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kodie Dye 3-4, Lacy Hathaway 2-5. 2B: Dye, L. Hathaway 2, Celeste Davis. RBI: Kennedy Byington, Dye, L. Hathaway 2, A. Hathaway, Brooke Kidman, JaNelle Servoss, Jenna Tenerowicz, Davis.
SKYLINE—Pitchers: #13 0.1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Ashlen 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Rilee 2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Jaida 2-5, Analise 2-3, #12 2-4, Lyndsay 2-4. 2B: Jaida 2, Analise. RBI: Jaida, Izzy, Analise 2, Analee, Bella, Lyndsay 2.
GOLF
At Sage Lakes Golf Course
Boys
Team scores: 1. Hillcrest 169; 2. Thunder Ridge 179; 3. Skyline 186.
Medalist: Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) 35
Individuals
HILLCREST (169) — Davis Weatherston 35, Brady Garn 39, Matt Morrison 51, Jackson Brooks 48, Erik Patterson 47
THUNDER RIDGE (179) — Brady Holverson 42, Chris Palmisciano 45, Trey Hopkins 45, Makei Beahm 47, Tyler Blaine 55
SKYLINE (186) — Jacob Campbell 45, Cade Marlow 46, Andrew Christensen 51, Kade Sommers 44, Easton Allen 51.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Thunder Ridge 187; 2. Skyline 205; 3. Hillcrest 212.
Medalist: Amber Bigler (Thunder Ridge) 42
Individuals
THUNDER RIDGE (187) — Taygan Haycock 47, Amber Bigler 42, Hailee Anderson 46, Lindsey Webster 55, Kailey Wheeler 52
SKYLINE (205) — Shelby Lee 54, Zoe Davis 50, Drew Chapman 46, Taryn Chapman 60, Elizabeth Romo 55
HILLCREST (212) — Hailey Potter 47, Challiss Potter 45, Cara Giles 58, Zoe Hansen 62, Lily Duque 62.