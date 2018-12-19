At St. Anthony, the South Fremont High School boys basketball team upset top-ranked 3A team Snake River, 54-50, in overtime.
Kyler Yancey had 16 points as Tagg Bair added 15 during the win.
The Cougars made five 3-pointers during the upset, as they outscored the Panthers 7-3 during the overtime period.
The loss is Snake River's first this season.
"You know, our record has not been very good record to start the season, we started 0-5, but if you saw my team in any game we've been close in a lot of them against really good opponents," South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. "So our guys were sick of losing and really we wanted to pull this one out.
"We had just enough offense and our defense hustled and we were able to pull this one. I'm proud of our guys," Pope added.
Porter Albertson had 14 points for Snake River, as Mitch Lindsey added 12.
South Fremont (2-5) hosts West Jefferson Thursday. Snake River (6-1) plays Friday at Soda Springs.
SOUTH FREMONT 54, SNAKE RIVER 50 (OT)
South Fremont 17 15 5 10 7 — 54
Snake River 15 15 11 8 3 — 50
SOUTH FREMONT (54) — Dallin Orme 7, Talon Maupin 2, Nick Hammond 5, Edwin Smith 4, Kyler Yancey 16, Jace Neville 5, Tagg Bair 15. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 5 (Bair 2, Yancey, Orme). FT: 15-26. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none
SNAKE RIVER (50) — Benson Isom 7, Clayton McCraw 3, Mitch Lindsey 12, Tate Gilbert 2, Buxton Dawson 5, Bridger Wray 5, Zach Cox 2, Porter Albertson 14. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 7 (Albertson 3, Wray, Dawson, Lindsey, Isom). FT: 7-9. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Gilbert.
SUGAR-SALEM 49, FIRTH 36: At Firth, Sugar-Salem fended off a scrappy Cougars team to pick up a nonconference win on the road.
Kyler Handy had 10 points for the Diggers, who led 21-16 by halftime.
"Kind of weird," Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said of the game. "It was a slow one to be honest. The score wasn't real great. Lot of zone was played but I did feel like we had a lot of good stuff happening for us. Lot of extra effort. Lot of kids on the floor with loose balls, which helped put us apart."
Curtis Drake hit two 3-pointers, as Sugar-Salem (6-3) plays Judge Memorial (Utah) on Dec. 27.
SUGAR-SALEM 49, FIRTH 36
Firth 5 11 5 15 — 36
Sugar-Salem 9 12 9 19 — 49
FIRTH (36) — Arave 2, Park 4, Nelson 14, Carpenter 2, Ivie 3, Killpack 4, Erickson 7. FG: 13. 3-pointers: 2 (Nelson, Erickson). FT: 7-11. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (49) — Drew Clark 5, Tanner Harris 7, Curtis Drake 9, Gerohm Rihari 5, Hadley Miller 6, Sam Parkinson 2, Pasen Michaelson 5, Kyler Handy 10. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 3 (Drake 2, Miller). FT: 15-22. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE 59, ABERDEEN 25: At Ririe, the Bulldogs got back into the win column by dominating Aberdeen at home and intensifying their defense.
Ririe lead 21-0 after the first quarter, as Michael Ure finished with 20 points Tuesday night.
"We had a super first quarter and I think that just took the wind out of their sails, a little bit," Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said.
Torgerson praised his team's defense, as he added his team played more "consistent" on the defensive end.
Stockton Johnson added nine points during the win for Ririe (6-1), which hosts West Side Friday.
RIRIE 59, ABERDEEN 25
Ririe 21 12 17 9 — 59
Abderdeen 0 9 8 8 — 25
RIRIE (59) — Larz Sutton 7, Young 4, Stockton Johnson 9, Mateo Rosen 5, Jonathan Scott 7, Carter Smith 5, Michael Ure 20, Harmon Brown 2. FG: 23. 3-pointers: 6 (Sutton, Johnson 2, Rosen, Scott, Smith). FT: 7-10. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
ABERDEEN (25) — Foster 1, Peterson 8, Feld 4, Wynn 2, Spence 4, Lemos 1, Cerna 3, Behernd 2. FG: 10. 3-pointers: 3 (Peterson 2, Cerna). FT: 2-4. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 20: At Arco, the Pirates picked up a solid home win as Bridger Hansen scored 17 points.
The Pirates halted a two-game skid, as they held the Eagles to just six first half points.
"(Tuesday) went good," Butte County coach Radley Gamett said. "Our starters set off good intensity and then the bench maintained it. It was a good team effort. The bench came out and helped and did their jobs."
Keyan Cummins added 10 points for Butte County (3-5), which plays today at Mackay. Taylor's Crossing (0-7) plays Thursday at Watersprings.
BUTTE COUNTY 53, TAYLOR'S CROSSING 20
Taylor's Crossing 3 3 8 6 — 20
Butte County 15 16 18 4 — 54
TAYLOR'S CROSSING (20) — Ethan Bindenagel 7, Hendenberg 3, Wilde 1, Cody Hansen 4, Christian Hammon 3, Kolby Hatch 2. FG: 7. 3-pointers: 1 (Hansen). FT: 3-8. Total fouls: 5. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (53) — Sage Cummins 4, Tyler Wanstrom 4, Ty Twitchell 2, Ruger Stamos 2, Jaden Jones 6, Brady McAfee 8, Bridger Hansen 17, Keyan Cummins 10. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 2 (Hansen 2). FT: 3-6. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
CHALLIS 61, WEST JEFFERSON 49: At Terreton, Challis got back into the win column after overcoming a slow start on the road.
Originally down 8-5 after the first quarter, Challis scored 20 and 15, respectively, during the second and third quarter to avenge its first loss of the season last Friday.
Parker May finished with 17 points during the win.
"It was a good, even first half," Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. "We started out slow. At the end of the half, we made two quick buckets and came out in the third quarter and really rolled. ... We had a good defensive effort tonight. Our press worked well, as we made some easy turnovers. We played well into the third and that rolled into the fourth. We got to play everyone."
Challis (6-1) plays at Oakley Thursday. West Jefferson (0-7) plays at South Fremont Thursday.
CHALLIS 61, WEST JEFFERSON 49
West Jefferson 8 9 8 26
Challis 5 20 15 19
WEST JEFFERSON — D. Jacobs 11, D. Robins 12, L. Larsen 5, T. Sauer 6, S. Morton 2, B. Grimes 2, M. Ricks 1, Burtenshaw 1, B. Morton 10. FG: 22. 3-pointers: 1 (Sauer). FT: 6-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Robins.
CHALLIS — Cotant 4, May 17, Ashley 17, Sheppeard 11, Shaw 2, Amar 4, Schwenke 4. FG: 28. 3-pointers: 2 (May, Ashley). FT: 1-7. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SALMON (JV) 61, LEADORE 51: At Leadore, Salmon's junior varsity squad split its two-game matchup with Leadore thanks to a late-game comeback.
Salmon outscored Leadore 22-10 during the fourth quarter to hand the Mustangs their third-straight loss.
Kyle Quiroz had 12 points during the loss, as Colton Kirby had 21 for Salmon's JV squad.
"We just ran out of gas," Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said. "We played really good defense until the fourth quarter and then Colton Kirby started rebounding the ball. They got rebounds and that's what really got them going. But we let a lot on the floor. It was a good game."
Leadore (3-5) host North Gem on Jan. 4.
SALMON (JV) 61 LEADORE 51
Salmon 6 20 13 22
Leadore 16 14 11 10
SALMON (61) — Hunter Bingham 2, Cayden Caywood 19, Griffin Mylan 4, Blazen Burgess 5, Dylan Pilkerton 10, Colton Kirby 21. FG: 26. 3-pointers: 2 (Burgess, Pikerton). FT: 7-23. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (51) — Ryker Tomchak 8, Finnian McConnaghy 4, RJ Foster 10, Austin Beyeler 11, Kyle Quiroz 12, Weston Mackay 4, Brian Villalon 2. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 3 (Tomchak 2, Beyeler). FT: 6-11. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
HILLCREST 49, SKYLINE 45: At Skyline, Hillcrest snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Skyline in a close, conference matchup.
Maycee Stenquist led the way with 23 points for the Knights, who took advantage of the boards late in Tuesday's conference matchup.
Hillcrest outscored Skyline by just two points during the second half, 26-24.
"We made it a lot closer than we needed it to be," Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. "We missed a ton of open looks. But defensively, we stepped up."
"It was a good game, well fought game," Skyline coach Ty Keck said. "We missed a ton of free throws down the stretch. Hillcrest boarded well and we tightened up down the stretch but we just gave them some opportunities and they took advantage."
Skyline (5-6), led by Lizzie Bialas' 16 points Tuesday night, plays Thursday at Malad.
Hillcrest (5-3) plays Thursday at Idaho Falls for another conference matchup.
HILLCREST 49, SKYLINE 45
Hillcrest 7 16 13 13 — 49
Skyline 8 13 13 11 — 45
HILLCREST (49) — Stenquist 23, McFarland 3, Wood 2, Carlson 8, Sargent 6, Tueller 3, Speirs 4. FG: 18. 3-pointers: 3 (Stenquist, Carlson 2). FT: 8-21. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (45) — Chapman 2, Anderson 6, Bialas 16, Cheret 4, Macy Olson 2, Mattie Olson 15. FG: 18. 3-pointers: 2 (Mattie Olson). FT: 7-16. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 58, IDAHO FALLS 28: At Rigby, the Trojans picked up a home win by beating the Tigers in a nonconference matchup.
Tylie Jones led the way with 21 points, as Rigby outscored Idaho Falls 32-12 during the second half.
Kennedy Burton had 11 points for the Tigers.
"We had a lot of energy," Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. "We rebounded really well in the second half. I thought we took care of the ball and played a pretty solid game."
Rigby (7-4) plays Thursday at Shelley. Idaho Falls (1-11) hosts Hillcrest for a conference matchup Thursday.
RIGBY 58, IDAHO FALLS 28
Idaho Falls 9 7 8 4 — 28
Rigby 13 13 17 15 — 58
IDAHO FALLS (28) — Kennady Goddard 2, Kennedy Burton 11, Olivia Hillam 4, Madalyn Burton 7, Cassidy Sanders 2, Morgan Tucker 2. FG: 9. 3-pointer: 1 (M. Burton). FT: 9-13. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY (58) — Ruby Murdoch 10, Sydney Miller 2, Kiffin Finn 1, Summer Dabell 9, Kenadee French 11, Tylie Jones 21, Kiersten Raymond 4. FG: 20. 3-pointers: 9 (Murdoch, DaBell 3, Jones 2). FT: 9-14. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, CHALLIS 17: At Terreton, the hometown Panthers held the Vikings to just three points during the second half to pick up a win.
Shaylee Anhder had 10 points, as West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon complimented her play on both ends of the court.
"We had good team ball today," Dixon said. "(Anhder) played great for us on both ends of the court. Our girls played really well."
Challis scored 14 points in the first half, as the game featured no 3-pointers. Jordi Holdaway led all scorers with 15 points.
West Jefferson (7-3) plays Friday at Salmon. Challis (6-6) plays at Grace Thursday.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, CHALLIS 17
Challis 6 8 0 3 — 17
West Jefferson 16 13 5 6 — 40
CHALLIS (17) — Jessi Farr 6, Erickson 3, Corrigan 2, Jasmine Rivera 4, Erin Anderson 2. FG: 5. 3-pointers: none. FT: 7-18. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (40) — Shaylee Anhder 10, Mallory Barzee 4, Jordi Holdaway 15, Kyblee Newman 1, Makiah Rogers 2, Saige Moss 4, Taneal Wright 4. FG: 18. 3-pointers: none. FT: 4-11. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.