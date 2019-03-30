In Payette, Grady Rasmussen and Tanner Harris combined to hold Payette to three singles in a 13-1 win for the Sugar-Salem baseball team.
Harris also added three RBI and Rasmussen knocked in two runs. Curtis Drake picked up the win in a 14-7 win over Timberlake and also added three RBIs for the Diggers (9-4).
SUGAR-SALEM 13, PAYETTE 1 (5 INNINGS)
S.Salem 204 61 — 13 13 3
Payette 100 00 — 1 3 4
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 k, 0 BB; Tanner Harris 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caleb Norman 3-4, Curtis Drake 3-4, Rasmussen 2-4, Harris 2-4. 2B: Drake, Garner, Malstrom. 3B: Rasmussen. RBI: Drake 3, Garner, Harris 3, Malstrom, Ostermiller, Rasmussen 2.
PAYETTE — Pitchers: Ewan Anderson 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Kaeden Clemens 0.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Cristian Yeakley 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Rodriguez.
SUGAR-SALEM 14, TIMBERLAKE 7
S.Salem 102 082 1 — 14 11 5
Timberlake 100 112 2 — 7 7 4
SUGAR-SALEM— Pitchers: Curtis Drake 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Caleb Norman 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 2-3, Tanner Harris 2-5, Kyle Ostermiller 2-4. 2B: Drake, Rasmussen. RBI: Drake 3, Harris, Cole Mace, Bridger Norman, Ostermiller 2, Rasmussen 2.
TIMBERLAKE--Pitchers: Benefield 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Harris 0.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Larsen 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Knerr 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K. 1 BB. Leading hitters: James 2-4, Harris 2-3. RBI: McDonald, James, Powell, Harris, Knerr 2
COEUR d’ALENE 13, HILLCREST 2 (5 INNINGS), POST FALLS 18, HILLCREST 9: At Coeur d’Alene, Hillcrest fell to two North Idaho teams.
Jace Hansen finished 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs but the Knights couldn’t overcome a seven-run, first-inning deficit versus Coeur d’Alene in game one.
Post Falls’ eight-run seventh inning doomed the Knights (7-4) in the second game.
COEUR d’ALENE 13, HILLCREST 2 (5 INNINGS)
CDA 703 30 — 13 6 1
Hillcrest 000 02 — 2 6 8
COEUR d’ALENE — NA
HILLCREST — Caleb Harris 0.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; David Henze 3.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Nathan Adams 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Hansen 2-2. 2B: Bracken Mason, Hansen, Adams. RBI: Hansen 2.
POST FALLS 18, HILLCREST 9
Post Falls 111 520 8 — 18 14 2
Hillcrest 020 041 2 — 9 9 1
POST FALLS — NA
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Matt Morrison 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Dallin Weatherly 2.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; Nathan Adams 1.0 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Kolter Smith 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Patterson 3-4, Bret Gillespie 2-3. 2B: Smith, Gillespie, Patterson. HR: Gillespie. RBI: Bracken Mason 2, Smith Gillespie 2, Tubb, Patterson.
BLACKFOOT 20, SOUTH ALBANY 9 (5 INNINGS): At Boise, Kyson Van Orden picked up the win for Blackfoot at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic thanks to 16 runs in the first two innings. He also knocked in three runs as the Broncos improved to 5-2-1.
BLACKFOOT 20, SOUTH ALBANY 9 (5 INNINGS)
S.Albany 102 60 — 9 10 5
Blackfoot 6(10)0 4x — 20 12 2
SOUTH ALBANY — Pitchers: Ethan Vandelinder 1.0 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; H. Adams 0.0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Pierre Horner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; H. DeLair 2.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Seiber 2-4, Adams 2-2, Aaron Thomas 2-2. 2B: Nic Sheley, Adams. RBI: Thomas 2, Jordan Humpheries, Sheley 2, Adams 2.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kyson Van Orden 3.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Dameon Tiller 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Candon Dahle 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Carter Cooper 2-3, Van Orden 2-2. 2B: Cooper, Jerod Gough, Chase Turner, Van Orden, Stryker Wood. RBI: Ethan Case, Cooper, Cayden Cornell 2, Dahle, Gough, Jace Jorgensen, Jacob Nield, Juan Pimentel, Isaiah Thomas, Van Orden 3, Wood 2.
MERIDIAN 12, SKYLINE 4: At Nampa, Meridian pushed across runs in every inning for a win over Skyline at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic. Cruz Taylor finished 2 for 4 and Logan Taggart knocked in a pair of runs for the Grizzlies (5-3).
MERIDIAN 12, SKYLINE 4
Skyline 021 010 0 — 4 10 3
Meridian 115 221 x — 12 11 1
SKYLINE — Pitchers: Nick Layland 3.0 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Keaton Cushman 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Korbin Bauer 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Cruz Taylor 2-4, Brody Owens 3-4, Chandler Robinson 2-4. RBI: Owens, Logan Taggart 2.
MERIDIAN — NA
SOUTH SALEM 13, MADISON 3 (6 INNINGS); VALLIVUE 5, MADISON 4: At Boise, Madison dropped two games on the final day of the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic.
South Salem jumped out to an early lead and the Bobcats couldn’t recover. The Bobcats (0-7) rallied in the seventh inning against Vallivue, but came up a run short.
SOUTH SALEM 13, MADISON 3
Madison 000 021 — 3 7 1
S.Salem 334 012 — 13 13 2.
MADISON — Pitchers: Marc Telford 2.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Landen Drake 2.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Davis Barry 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Nick Fullmer 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kekoa Jensen 2-3, Jordan Porter 2-2. 2B: Fullmer. RBI: Berry, Flanary, Jensen.
SOUTH SALEM— Pitchers: Minney 6.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Brown 2-3, Danny Alvarado 2-3, Greyson Hanowell 3-3, Brayden Neuharth 2-3. 2B: Hanowell 2, Alvarado. RBI: Noah Ferguson 2, Brett Matthews, Zach Case, Ryan Brown, Hanowell 2, Kaiden Doten 2, Alvarado 4.
VALLIVUE 5, MADISON 4
Madison 200 000 2 — 4 6 1
Vallivue 021 101 x — 5 11 2
MADISON — Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Mason Flanary 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Pena 2-3. 3B: Carter Boice, Pena. RBI: Brendon Ball, Boice 2, Pena.
VALLIVUE — Pitchers: Lan Larison 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 7 BB; Hauk Wyatt 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Stryder Childs 2-3, Chase Carpenter 3-3. 2B: Lan Larison, Dylan Myers. RBI: Carpenter 2, Gabe Suarez, Tye Lehman, Dusty Swabel.
CRESCENT VALLEY 3, RIGBY 2: At Boise, Crescent Valley rallied for three runs in the sixth to defeat Rigby (0-6) at the Buck’s Bags Spring Classic.
Trey Armstrong had a solid start for the Trojans, surrendering just two hits in six innings.
CRESCENT VALLEY 3, RIGBY 2
Crescent Valley 000 003 0 — 3 2 2
Rigby 100 010 0 — 2 5 5
CRESCENT VALLEY — Pitchers: Jensen 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Neff 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bez Holmes 2-3. 2B: Holmes. RBI: Holmes, Abalos, Neff.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Trey Armstrong 6.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Peyton Small 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB, Regan Hendricks 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hendricks 2-3. 2B: Hendricks. RBI: Dayne Lounsbury.
Softball
IDAHO FALLS 11, HOMEDALE 1 (5 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS 7, HUNTER 2: At Boise, Idaho Falls ended the Win the Pitch Tournament with two wins.
Jaidyn Clement gave up just one unearned run to notch the win over Homedale and also finished 2 for 4 at the plate. Madi Burton pitched three scoreless innings of relief and finished with a home run and two RBIs in the victory over Hunter (Utah) as the Tigers improved to 10-2.
IDAHO FALLS 11, HOMEDALE 1 (5 INNINGS)
Idaho Falls 511 04 — 11 10 2
Homedale 000 10 — 1 3 3
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers : Jaidyn Clement 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Madi Burton 2-2, Clement 2-4, Olivia Hillam 2-4. 2B: Emma Williams, Hillam, Kaitln Moss. RBI: M. Burton, Clement, Williams 2, Hillam, Moss 2, Hannah Gardner 2.
HOMEDALE — Pitchers: Swallow 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Cardenas 4.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Missamore.
IDAHO FALLS 7, HUNTER 2
Idaho Falls 210 102 1 — 7 12 2
Hunter 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Kennedy Burton 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Madi Burton 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: M. Burton 2-4, Emma Williams 2-3, Kennedy Burton 2-4, Jozie Billings 3-4. 2B: M. Burton, Williams. HR: M. Burton. RBI: M. Burton 2, Clement, Williams 2, K. Burton, Billings.
HUNTER — Pitching: VanDam 7.0 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Gafu.
MADISON 9, FERNLEY 7 (5 INNINGS), CENTENNIAL 9, MADISON 2 (5 INNINGS): At Boise, Madison split on the final day of the Win the Pitch Tournament.
Carlie Arnold allowed just one earned run in five innings of relief and also had two RBIs in the win over Fernley. Centennial’s lineup had 11 hits and scored in every inning in Madison’s game two loss.
MADISON 9, FERNLEY 7
Madison 320 40 — 9 11 3
Fernley 320 20 — 7 10 3
MADISON — Pitchers: April Pennell 0.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Carlie Arnold 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-4, Hailey Mortensen 3-4, Arnold 2-3, Karly Hanosky 2-3. 2B: Arnold, Jensen, Mortensen 2. HR: Jensen. RBI: Arnold 3, Jensen 2, Mortensen, Skyelar Petersen 3.
FERNLEY — NA
CENTENNIAL 9, MADISON 2
Centennial 114 21 — 9 11 1
Madison 100 01 — 2 8 1
CENTENNIAL — NA
MADISON — Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 2.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; April Pennell 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 2-3, Arnold 2-2. 2B: Jensen. RBI: Arnold, Pennell.
EAGLE 24, HILLCREST 0 (5 INNINGS), MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, HILLCREST 0 (5 INNINGS): At Meridian, Hillcrest fell to two District 3 teams to end the Win the Pitch Tournament.
Eagle broke the first game open with 15 runs in the second inning. The Knights (1-4) had just three singles in the loss to Mountain View.
EAGLE 24, HILLCREST 0
Eagle 4(15)0 23 — 24 19 1
Hillcrest 000 00 — 0 4 7
EAGLE — NA
HILLCREST — Pitchers: Mara Shiffler 2.0 IP, 14 H, 19 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Bailey Eagan 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Carina Johns 2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 9, HILLCREST 0
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1
M. View 1 1 10 6 — 9 7 0
HILLCREST — Pitching: Carina Johns 4.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — NA
SHELLEY 14, RIRIE 4 (5 INNINGS): At Shelley, the Russets scored nine runs the fourth inning to put away Ririe for a nonconference win.
Shelley outhit Ririe 14-3 in the five-inning win.
SHELLEY 14, RIRIE 4 (5 INNINGS)
Ririe 000 40 — 4 3 6
Shelley 310 91 — 14 14 1
RIRIE — Pitchers: Nelson 4.1 IP, 14 H, 3 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Coles 2.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: Christensen 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Shaelie 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Taylor 3-3, Tenerowiez 2-3, Byington 2-3, Orme 3-3. 2B: Hathaway, Orme, Taylor 2, Tenerowiez. RBI: Byington, Dye, Hathaway, Orme 3, Servoss, Taylor 2, Tenerowiez.
THUNDER RIDGE 11, EAGLE JV 6 (4 INNINGS); CANYON RIDGE 12, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (5 INNINGS): In Meridian, Thunder Ridge split on the final day of the Win the Pitch Tournament.
Carlie Dye picked up the game one win in relief and McKenna Trejo had 3 RBIs for the Titans. Thunder Ridge was held to three hits in the game two loss to Canyon Ridge.
THUNDER RIDGE 11, EAGLE JV 6 (4 INNINGS)
Eagle 231 0 — 6 6 3
TRidge 441 2 — 11 7 1
EAGLE JV — NA
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Trysta Hoffmann 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Carlie Dye 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kallie McLaren 2-3. 2B: McLaren. RBI: Witney Belliston, Trynly Haack 2, Chloe Hawkes, AryLue Jones, McLaren, McKenna Trejo 3.
CANYON RIDGE 12, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (5 INNINGS)
CRidge 205 50 — 12 8 3
TRidge 100 00 — 1 3 4
CANYON RIDGE — Pitchers: Ali Beverly 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Beverly 2-4, Kylee Flemming 2-3, Karlie Embretson 2-3. 2B: Embretson. RBI: Flemming 2, Tania Mendez, Kylee Gerstl, Embretson 3, Beverly 2.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: Kambry Miller 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; McKenna Trejo 4 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Witney Belliston.
RIGBY 4, NEW PLYMOUTH 3 (6 INNINGS), MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, RIGBY 0 (6 INNINGS): At Boise, Rigby split on the final day of the Win the Pitch Tournament.
Sienna Hall’s two-run double in the fourth capped a three-run inning and proved the game winner against New Plymouth. The Trojans were held to just one hit in the second game.
RIGBY 4, NEW PLYMOUTH 3
N.Plymouth 201 000 — 3 5 0
Rigby 010 30x — 4 7 2
NEW PLYMOUTH — Pitchers: Hailey Rupp 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Rupp 2-2. 2B: Sadie Buck. RBI: Mikayla Hinson, Rupp.
RIGBY — Pitchers: Sienna Hall 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Taylor Sheppard 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cherry 2-2. 2B: Cherry, Hall. RBI: Cherry 2, Hall 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, RIGBY 0 (6 INNINGS)
Rigby 000 000 — 0 1 1
M.View 000 631 — 10 10 0
RIGBY — Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 5.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Ruby Gneiting.
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Pitchers: Oakleigh Kearby 5.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Gracie Tentinger 2-4, Madeline Layman 2-3, Shelby Ribordi 2-2. 2B: Pinkston. HR: Ribordi, Layman, Tentinger. RBI: Ribordi 2, Layman 2, Emily Alandt, Pinkston 2, Tentinger 2.