At Bonneville, the Thunder Ridge High School volleyball team defeated Bonneville 10-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 for a nonconference win.
It was the first loss of the season for the Bees, who entered Tuesday 4-0.
Avery Turnage had 25 kills and two blocks, Jaycee Weathermon had eight kills and seven digs, Paige Clark had 36 assists, two blocks and four digs and Austyn Landon had eight kills, three blocks and four digs for the Titans, who play Thursday at Idaho Falls.
Bonneville (5-1, 2-0 4A District 6) defeated Idaho Falls 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 in the other match of the evening for a conference win.
The Tigers (2-3, 1-2) had five blocks versus the Bees, and first-year Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine commended the play of freshman Kara Stohl, who was called up to varsity for the match.
SKYLINE 3, HILLCREST 0: At Skyline, the Grizzlies finished strong to defeat Hillcrest and move to 2-0 versus 4A District 6 opponents.
Taryn Chapman had six aces, 11 digs and four kills, Sophie Anderson had 12 kills and Aubrey Hazekamp had three blocks and Nikki Troyer had 21 assists for the Grizzlies, who defeated Hillcrest 25-21, 25-16, 25-11.
“Hillcrest came out really strong and served us tough,” Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said. “We had to fight through that first set for sure. We started kinda falling into a groove the second and third set.”
Skyline (10-6, 2-0) hosts Bonneville on Tuesday. Piper Rhoda had four kills, Nicole Cordon had two aces and Brook Jones had eight digs for Hillcrest (0-4), which plays in the Star Valley (Wyo.) tournament beginning Friday.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, FIRTH 0: At Firth, the Diggers got their second win over Firth in five days, defeating the Cougars 25-10, 25-23, 25-18.
Kiley Mecham had 10 kills and two blocks, Hailey Gee had five kills and three blocks, Kaydee Park had 17 assists and six digs and Liberty Park had 14 digs for Firth (5-3), which plays tonight at South Fremont. Sugar-Salem hosts Filer on Thursday.
“Sugar’s always a tough team,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “We like playing them because they challenge us. They have a lot of tall, really good hitters. It took us a couple sets to adjust and get going.”
MACKAY 3, CHALLIS 0: At Mackay, the Miners defeated Custer County rival Challis 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 for a nonconference win.
Riley Moore had 14 kills and 14 digs while Trinity Seefried had 18 digs for Mackay, which hosts Clark County and Sho-Ban on Thursday. Challis hosts Grace the same night.
“Those two played a phenomenal game,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “The girls came out fired up and ready to play.”
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 7, FIRTH 0: At Sugar City, five different players scored for the Diggers in a conference shut out win over Firth.
Jordan Dayley and Austin Hawkes each had two goals while Nathan Dayley, Sam Puzey and Kyle Brunson also scored. Scott Galbraith had two assists while Jordan Dayley, Josh Rhoton, Rylan Bean, Mason Kinghorn and Ricardo Contreras each had one assist for Sugar-Salem, which led 3-0 at halftime. Assistant coach Glenn Dayley said the game was called with about 15 minutes left in full time due to an incoming thunderstorm.
Sugar-Salem (4-0-1) hosts Teton on Thursday while Firth plays at South Fremont the same night.
HIGHLAND 5, SHELLEY 3: At Shelley, the Russets fell to the Rams in a nonconference match. No further details were available by deadline.
Shelley (1-5-0) plays Skyline on Thursday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Girls soccer
HIGHLAND 8, SHELLEY 1: At Pocatello, Highland held the Russets to one goal in a nonconference game. No further details were available by deadline.
Shelley (0-7-0) hosts Skyline on Thursday.
SUGAR-SALEM 13, FIRTH 0: At Firth, the Diggers moved to 5-0-0 with a conference win over the Cougars. The Diggers have yet to allow a goal this season. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem hosts Teton on Thursday.