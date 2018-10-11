At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School volleyball program commemorated its two seniors — Paige Dixon and Sade Williams — with a sweep of Shelley, 25-6, 25-10 and 25-11.
The two seniors had a hand during Thursday's sweep, as Dixon finished with 10 kills, four aces and a block.
Williams had seven kills, two blocks and three digs.
Defensively, Alexis McMurtrey finished with nine digs and five aces.
"It was a fun night for the team," said Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey, who said replacing Dixon and Williams "will be tough".
"It was a little bittersweet," McMurtrey added. "It was bittersweet. They're huge for our team and they will be big shoes to fill."
Bonneville (33-3) hosts the 4A District 6 tournament as the No. 1 seed Tuesday.
HILLCREST 3, BLACKFOOT 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights swept the Broncos on their senior night to earn the No. 2 seed in this year's 4A District 6 tournament.
"It was good," Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said. "It's always nice to win on your senior night.
My kids have worked hard and they've earned it," Wade added of her team's No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament hosted by Bonneville. The tournament begins Tuesday.
No other details were available as of press time.
FIRTH 3, SALMON 0: At Salmon, the Cougars swept Salmon with set scores of 25-21, 25-6 and 25-17 to maintain the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2A District 6 tournament.
Firth coach Elda Park said Thursday wasn't a big hitting night for Firth, as Kiley Mecham finished with four kills.
Jordyn Adams had five kills during the win with Hailey Gee adding three and two blocks.
Abby Schiess finished with 9 kills and three blocks. Katie Park 19 assists.
"We struggled a little bit in the first set and kind of let them hang around a little bit," Park said. "We served well, it wasn't a big hitting night, but we served well.
Firth (21-6) hosts the district tournament Tuesday.
WEST JEFFERSON 3, RIRIE 0: At Terreton, the Panthers swept the Bulldogs with set scores of 25-15, 25-23 and 25-20 to lock in the No. 2 seed for this year's 2A District 6 tournament.
Jordi Holdaway led the way for West Jefferson, finishing Thursday night with 20 kills.
Panthers coach Raquel Torgerson also complimented the serving of Mayla Ivie, Saige Moss and Lacey Dalling.
"We started out quick," Torgerson said. "And we got the win, so that's good."
West Jefferson (6-2 2A District 6) travels to Firth Tuesday for the 2A District 6 tournament.
SOUTH FREMONT 3, TETON 0: At St. Anthony, the Cougars swept the Redskins for a 3A District 6 conference win.
No other details were available as of press time.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Pocatello, the Titans swept the Rams for a 5A District 5-6 conference win.
No other details were available as of press time.
GRACE 3, CHALLIS 0: At Challis, the Grizzlies swept the Vikings in a 1A D1 bout.
No other details were available as of press time.