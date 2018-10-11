At Rexburg, the Rigby High School boys soccer team clinched a berth in this year’s 5A state playoff by beating Madison, 3-2, in overtime.
Tied 2-2 after a back-and-forth 80 minutes, Ethan Himovich scored two minutes into overtime to give Rigby its first ever state playoff berth in boys soccer, per coach Bart Mower.
“We played with heart,” said Mower, who complimented his team’s defense and resiliency. “You give me a team that plays with heart and we’ll play hard.”
It’s also Rigby’s first win over Madison in four tries this year.
“We went out and played our game,” Mower said. “They got great attackers and our defense really stepped up.”
Down 1-0 at half, Rigby’s Nicson White scored in the 50th minute off an assist from Mac Bingham to knot the game at 1-1.
After Madison took the lead again in the second half, Kyle Davie scored unassisted.
Mower said the final 15 minutes “were a battle”, as Himovich ended the Trojans’ state playoff drought by scoring from 18 yards out, hitting the bottom-left corner of the net.
“The boys played like I knew they could,” Mower said.
Rigby (6-7-3) plays Timberline Thursday at the Idaho Falls sports complex. Match begins at 2 p.m.
Madison ends its season at 11-6-1.
BLACKFOOT 2, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Blackfoot, the Broncos got one step closer to a state playoff berth by beating Idaho Falls with two second half goals.
Tied 0-0 until the 64th minute, Brad Cook broke Thursday’s match open with a free kick.
Up a goal, Chris Botello then scored again in the 74th minute to send the Broncos to Saturday’s state play-in game at Canyon Ridge. Blackfoot plays Vallivue.
Blackfoot coach Liam Pope complimented his defense Thursday over the phone, adding that the first goal of Thursday’s match would be “massive”.
“It was a tough game,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “I’m pleased that our defense held them in the first half. ... We bent, but didn’t break.”
“We created plenty of chances, we just didn’t finish on those chances,” said Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook. The Tigers didn’t play with Kyle Fogg, who suffered numerous injuries due to a car accident before Thursday’s game.
“It’s unfortunate that our season end, but it is what it is,” Cook said.
Blackfoot went 2-1-1 against Idaho Falls this fall, as the Tigers’ season ends at 9-3-5.
Girls soccer
HIGHLAND 2, THUNDER RIDGE 0: At Highland, the Rams beat the Titans 2-0 to clinch the District 5-6 second seed in this year’s 5A state playoffs.
No other details were available as of press time.
Thunder Ridge’s season ends at 3-10-2.
BONNEVILLE 4, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Bonneville, the Bees stung the Tigers to keep their postseason alive.
Bonneville senior Jessie Myers scored first the Bees’ first goal after a miss clear on a corner kick. Junior Grace Haroldsen then scored the second goal thanks to a cross from Shaylee Dye, as Bonneville led 2-0 at halftime.
Dye scored off a nutmeg to start the second half before Grace Haroldsen finished Idaho Falls off a throw-in by Magan Herbst. Bonneville will play Middleton Saturday in a state play-in match.
“We felt like this season wasn’t over for us,” Bonneville coach Amy Feik said in an email to the Post Register. “They came out wanting the win and wanting to keep going. They stuck to the game plan and no matter what changes we made, they were able to keep the chemistry on the field.”
Idaho Falls season ends at 6-11.