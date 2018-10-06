BANCROFT – Instead of playing his defensive-line spot, North Gem’s Bronx Holbrook defended equally-sized 6-foot-3 Mackay receiver Caleb Green all game as a corner.
Maybe Holbrook should stay in the backfield.
The senior made his first interception of the season for a game-saving play in the last minute of North Gem’s 20-12 home win Friday on senior day.
The Miners (3-4, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) started their potentially game-tying drive at their own 7-yard line with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter in what was almost shirt-lived as three incompletions were thrown on the first three plays.
But Mackay quarterback Dallin Green, who finished with 186 yards passing, completed a 23-yard pass to Nolan Moorman to extend the drive. Green followed it up by recovering a fumble on a low snap, cinematically making a throw as two tacklers wrapped him up and completing a pass to Jacoda Whitworth for 23 more yards.
After two more completions in the next four attempts, Mackay was at North Gem’s 25 with a first down and 10 and less than 2 minutes remaining. But then, the Miners stopped finding new ground with three consecutive incompletions – the last intercepted.
During the preseason, Cowboys coach Dana Strong said his team was the favorite to win the 1A DII District 5-6 championship. Holbrook was a major part of that reasoning and showed why by helping hold Mackay to its second lowest scoring output of the season.
“It was homecoming night, and it was also senior night, so we were just fired up,” Holbrook said. “We just had a lot of fire.”
On the game-clinching play, Holbrook realized his man, Caleb Green, was not going out for a route, so he had to make a split-second decision on what role he was going to play, which turned out to be helping double-team Moorman, who had two catchers for 38 yards on the drive.
When Dallin Green threw the ball, it appeared Holbrook was running the route for his counterpart before making a leaping catch and holding onto the ball for dear life as Moorman tried to tear the ball loose.
“I was thinking to myself at one point, ‘A funny thing happened on the way to the blowout,’” Strong said. “It looked like we had control of the game, and then some turnovers, and Mackay played hard and made some plays and made it a nerve-wracking game.”
The Cowboys (3-3, 2-0 1A DII District 5-6) opened up the game a quarterback scramble for a TD by Jacob Neese, who ran it in from 45 yards out. North Gem senior back Chance Williams put his team ahead 20-0 with a 10-yard run, and he set up the second TD with a 33-yard halfback pass to Holbrook before a powerful 25-yard rush to put his team inside the 5.
After halftime, Mackay scored on its first two drives that both started inside the Cowboys 30 after North Gem fumbled a kick return and its punter was tackled on the next drive.
Dallin Green scored both of Mackay’s touchdowns, finding Caleb Green on a 28-yard touchdown pass before scoring on a 24-yard scramble.
When Miners head coach Travis Drussel reflected on the game, he kept going back to his team’s slow start and penalties.
“We just started flat the first half,” Drussel said. “We had way too many penalties this game. Very uncharacteristic of my team.”