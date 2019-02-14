BOISE--During the last practice before leaving for the 4A girls basketball state tournament in Boise, Hillcrest head coach Alan Sargent described first-round opponent Minico as “explosive.”
That was a fitting word for the District 4-5 runner-up Spartans, who poured in 25 points in the fourth quarter, had a 39-27 rebounding edge and went 24-for-37 from the free throw line en route to a 57-47 win over the Knights on Thursday night at Timberline High School.
The Spartans entered the fourth quarter up 32-28 but spent much of the fourth quarter in the double bonus. Of the 50 fouls called in the game, 28 were on the Knights, and Sargent said Minico capitalized on their numerous trips to the line.
“We put them on the foul line too early,” Sargent said. “If you get to state, you have to shoot well from the line and rebound. If we shoot well from the line, it may have been a different game.”
The Knights played neck-and-neck with the Spartans the first three quarters, leading 10-7 after three lead changes and a 3-pointer by Livia Wood. Two foul shots from Maycee Stenquist tied the game 18-18 with two seconds left in the first half, but Minico went into halfime up 21-18 off a half court 3 at the buzzer by Bailey Black.
Stenquist and Ashlyn Sargent helped put Hillcrest up 24-21 to start the third, and the Knights stayed within four points the rest of the quarter. Fouls took a toll in the fourth, however. A 45-40 Minico lead with 2:18 left in the game became 50-40 when Stenquist received her fourth foul and Ashlyn Sargent received a technical, resulting in a combined 2-for-4 performance from the line by Minico’s Khali Robinson and Taylia Stimpson.
Stenquist had 19 points and freshman Macey Larsen, whom coach Sargent said is playing beyond her age, had 10 for Hillcrest (13-11), which plays Lakeland in a consolation bracket game at 3 p.m.
“We feel pretty good about our chances,” Sargent said. “The girls want to stay another night and get another game.”