Hey, everyone.
Luke O’Roark here — the only guy in District 6 who can sling a football further than 2004 Peyton Manning and write gooder than Ernest Hemingway.
“Wait, Luke, ‘gooder’ is not even—”
It’s time for a rant.
“Oh, yes. Rant. Rant. Rant.”
(Clears throat)
Your son? Yeah, he’s not that good at football.
I’m sorry.
“Oh, O.K., Luke. You basically write PR for the left-leaning, lame-stream PR. Like your words mean—”
No, you’re right. I don’t write sports features for the Wall Street Journal or cover the Milwaukee Bucks for The Athletic. I can hardly write in a clear, concise manner sometimes.
I get it. I get it. I know who I am. I’m not that dumb (alright, I’m a little dumb).
But someone needs to say it aloud: most football players in the area aren’t as good as they think they are. Or as good as we hype them up to be.
I’m not saying that ALL players are bad. Plenty of kids from the region have gone on to play at Ohio State or the New Orleans Saints or Boise State or some small school based in...
— checks notes
.... Franklin, Indiana.
Listen, I recognize there’s still some talent in the area.
But the likelihood your kid can sling a football farther than 2004 Peyton Manning (like me, duh) or is gonna be the next Bo Jackson is super — super, super — unlikely.
And listen, if your kid is somehow, miraculously THAT good at football/sports, they know. They already know. Trust me, they don’t need the local beat reporter to reaffirm and validate them. They don’t need mom and dad to remind them of their natural athleticism.
Former Highland half-defensive tackle, half-terminator Tommy Togiai didn’t need me to tell him he’s good at football.
That dude knew.
“O.K., but Luke, my child is perfect. He’s the best “student-athlete” to ever walk this planet.”
Trust me, if your 6-foot-3, 245-pound behemoth-man-kid is running a 4.25, 40-yard dash backwards, Nick Saban is gonna find them (unless, somehow and some way, every Power-5 program in American miraculously doesn’t use coaching circles/social media to track down and contact kids, and, instead, opts for a more archaic, “I’m just gonna blindly select players to recruit”/carrier pigeon method. If that’s truly the case, then your kid may be screwed. Something tells me that’s not the case, though.)
Let’s just be honest with ourselves and our kids. We’re not fooling anyone.
Relax. Like I said in previous columns, sports aren’t life and death (I mean, you can die from them, but we won’t go there).
In today’s hyper-competitive, “If you’re not first your last, and if you’re last, you might as well be dead” society, it’s important to have some introspection.
”Don’t shoot down my kids’ dreams, Luke. They’re perfect. At least they have ambition and—”
O.K. So what: One day, you realize your son sucks at sports and can’t even block a barking chihuahua, let alone an opposing defensive lineman.
That’s O.K!
There’s other paths in life people can take other than being really good at holding a brown, leather ball and smacking into other dudes: film, architecture, science, agriculture, medicine, writing, graphic design, tree cutting. There’s plenty of passions out there, and plenty of passions that contribute to our greater society.
I mean, look at me. I’m an anxiety-ridden, type-1 diabetic sports writer who quit his 10th grade lacrosse team because he’s a big, soft baby and wanted to follow his passion for writing.
I mean, your son can’t do worse than that, right?
”I hate you, Luke.”
Don’t worry. I sometimes hate myself, too.
But life is still valuable — regardless of occupation. And It’s never too late to change the road you’re on.
”Did you really just copy Led Zeppel—”
O.K. Onto this week’s picks.
Game of the week: Madison (6-1, 2-0 5A District 5-6) at Highland (6-1, 1-0 5A District 5-6) (8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena)
Oh, boy.
Both these teams go into Holt Arena looking sharp.
The Bobcats have scored 40-or-more points in three of their previous four outings, as they’ve also gotten to rest their players late in blowouts during the past two weeks.
Highland — after losing to Coeur d’Alene three weeks ago — has taken their frustration out on Thunder Ridge and Century.
There won’t be any resting starters in this one, as Madison looks to beat Highland for the first time since 2012 (a 24-21 win in Holt).
I was in high school. Gosh, I was terrible at that age — just like I’m terrible at picking these things.
Highland 38, Madison 31
Snake River (1-5) at American Falls (2-4) (7 p.m.)
The Panthers — as difficult and turbulent as their season has been — still can sneak into the 3A playoffs (Kinda crazy how Idaho’s playoff system works) with a win at American Falls on Friday.
I think they do. American Falls has not beaten in nine-plus years.
Snake River 35, American Falls 20
Hillcrest (6-1, 4-0 4A District 6) at Blackfoot (3-4, 1-2 4A District 6) (7 p.m.)
Hillcrest will finish out its conference schedule in Blackfoot on Friday, though its secured itself for this year’s 4A playoffs thanks to a grind-it-out, ball-control mentality.
Blackfoot — in need of a win to stay alive in this year’s playoff race — won’t roll over easy. Blackfoot has played conference foes tough.
I expect the same Friday.
Hillcrest 35, Blackfoot 21
Skyline (5-2, 3-1 4A District 6) at Bonneville (4-3, 1-2 4A District 6) (7 p.m.)
The Grizzlies also finish out their conference schedule this Friday — going against a Bees team at Thunder Stadium.
Bonneville let one slip away last Friday against Blackfoot, as now three teams are vying for the final seed out of District 6.
Skyline — losers of two-straight — are looking to steer their season back in the correct direction (and remind the state their back-to-back state champs for a reason).
Bonneville — who’s defense has kept it in games during the previous three weeks — needs a win to keep its season afloat.
Something gives here.
Skyline 29, Bonneville 20
North Fremont (6-0, 2-0 2A District 6) at Firth (3-2, 2-0 2A District 6) (7 p.m.)
I’ll be heading down to Firth for some 2A, smash-mouth, nuke football this Friday.
North Fremont comes in looking like one of the best teams in 2A. Firth, historically, has been one of the best 2A programs in the region (if not, the state).
Both come in at 2-0, as this one has some serious playoff implications heading into the conclusion of the season.
The Huskies have proven their legitimacy this fall, scoring 50-plus points in every game over the previous three weeks.
They may not hit 50 points, but they get the ‘W’ over a Firth team starting to come into its own.
North Fremont 37, Firth 24
Shelley (2-5, 0-3 4A District 6) at Idaho Falls (4-3, 1-2 4A District 6) (7 p.m.)
You know, records don’t mean a whole lot in high school football. There’s not a whole lot of nuance when it comes to this level of football.
Shelley — despite sitting at the bottom of 4A District 6 — is a reminder of that. The Russets have been better than what they’re record implicates.
And if they can play a full, four quarters, they can hang with the Tigers.
Though I.F. has won two-straight, what’s the point of this column if I’m not going to have fun/create chaos/get people talking?
(Que sinister laugh)
Shelley 28, Idaho Falls 21
Thunder Ridge (0-7, 0-2 5A District 5-6) at Rigby (3-4, 0-1 5A District 5-6) (7 p.m.)
With Keegan Thompson back, Rigby will look to make a late-season run for the playoffs.
The Trojans got an easy one before heading to Highland for a late-season showdown in the dome.
Rigby 42, Thunder Ridge 14
West Jefferson (4-2, 1-1 2A District 6) at Salmon (1-5, 0-3) 7 p.m.
Getting pummeled 53-12 is never fun.
But, luckily, the Panthers bounce back against Salmon.
Salmon has scored just six points in five weeks.
West Jefferson 41, Salmon 7
Sugar-Salem (5-1, 1-0 3A District 6) at South Fremont (4-2) (7 p.m.)
One of the better matchups on the local schedule this Friday. These two teams are nothing to snuff at.
South’s only losses come from Fruitland and an improved Marsh Valley team. The Cougars surrender just a hair over 20 points per game, and have only given up 30-or-more points twice (both losses).
Sugar-Salem, meanwhile, comes in on a five-game winning streak and an offense that averages 41 points a game.
No matter who touches the ball for the Diggers, it seems like anybody can score (Hadley Miller scored two touchdowns on his first two carries of the season last week).
I feel like if I suited up in a Sugar-Salem uniform, I could score (eh, actually, I don’t know... I’m getting old, you know?)
Despite South’s solid defense, I like Sugar in this one.
Sugar-Salem 34, South Fremont 16
Butte County (2-3) at Valley (5-1) (7 p.m.)
Butte’s got one of the hardest schedules in the region, I feel like.
It doesn’t get much harder than playing at Valley in the cold October air.
Valley did show they were human last week, losing 44-42 to Raft River.
But something tells me this one might get ugly.
Valley 46, Butte County 32