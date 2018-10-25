Hey, folks.
Game of the Week: Minico at Skyline, 5:30 p.m. Friday at Holt Arena
A rematch of last year’s 4A state championship, these two teams meet in the opening round of the playoffs Friday on similar playing fields.
While there’s some concern regarding Skyline’s offense — during the past four weeks, the Grizzlies have outscored opponents just 66-64 — history is on its side.
Skyline hasn’t lost a playoff game since Oct. 30, 2015. The Grizzlies are also healthy, with Cruz Taylor and kicker Analee Cortez back.
Minico, meanwhile, comes in on a two-game losing streak (losing to Century and Twin Falls) to end the regular season.
I expect the Grizzlies to show up Friday, comfortable in the safe confides of Holt Arena.
Skyline 29, Minico 20
Weiser at South Fremont, 6 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena
At times this year, South Fremont has been a difficult team to gauge. But as of late, they’ve been competitive against Sugar-Salem (losing 27-13), and scored plenty of points in the final weeks of the season. South Fremont is coming off a 46-9 win over Teton.
And while Weiser’s coach, Tom Harrison, is one of the best in the state, Weiser has yet to garner a win against a solid opponent (two wins over Canadian teams, one win over Parma and another over Buhl to begin the year).
I like South in Pocatello.
South Fremont 34, Weiser 20
Ririe at Declo, 7 p.m. Thursday
While Ririe has remained competitive throughout its season, I think this one is a fairly easy choice.
Declo is returning 2A state champions and has one of the best players in the state in Boise State commit Keegan Duncan.
Declo 44, Ririe 27
Soda Springs vs. North Fremont, 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Holt Arena
North Fremont starts its postseason in Holt Arena and against a team its already beaten (57-14 on Sept. 14).
The Huskies are legit and are having one of their best seasons ever. I like them in the opening round.
North Fremont 46, Soda Springs 16
Murtaugh at Mackay, 5 p.m. Friday
Mackay has beaten Murtaugh before (30-28 on Aug. 31) and I think the Miners do it again.
Mackay 34, Murtaugh 26
Firth at West Side, 6 p.m. Friday
These two teams met during week one, with West Side beating Firth 34-6.
I see a similar outcome Friday down south.
West Side 37, Firth 18
Butte County (2-5) at Challis (6-2), 7 p.m. Friday
I think Challis wins this 1A D1 battle behind studs like Ross Sheppeard, Parker May and Mitch Cotant (to name a few).
The Pirates — already eliminated from one of the most stacked conferences in Idaho — will play with pride, though.
Challis 50, Butte County 34
Meridian at Madison, 7 p.m. Friday
While the Bobcats scored their least amount of points last Friday against Skyline (a 13-6 loss), I expect Madison to bounce back at home against a team that just gave up 70 points.
Madison is also 4-1 at home.
Madison 45, Meridian 28
Sandpoint at Hillcrest, 7 p.m. Friday
Hillcrest is a team to watch this postseason.
With one of the best ground attacks in the state, the Knights will look to win their first state title since 2008.
Darin Owens, head coach from 2008-2011, also leaned on his rushing attack, and I expect Hillcrest to keep running past the opening round.
Hillcrest 35, Sandpoint 13
Blackfoot at Middleton, 7 p.m. Friday
As I mentioned before the season: Blackfoot is a “dark bronco” this year.
They proved it — getting into the playoffs on at-large bid after beating Bingham County rival Shelley in the final week of the regular season.
Unfortunately, Blackfoot plays at Middleton to start the playoffs.
Middleton, despite losing two of its previous three games, wins at home where its 4-1.
Middleton 40, Blackfoot 21
Idaho Falls at Twin Falls, 7 p.m. Friday
Idaho Falls has been clicking as of late and heads into this week on a four-game winstreak.
Twin Falls also comes in on a win streak (three games), and starts its playoff run at home.
I still like the Tigers, though, who will probably score more than 21 and 20 points (the amount the Bruins gave up during the past two weeks) thanks to a potent rushing attack led by Cameron Conrad.
Idaho Falls has been held to 20 points or fewer just three times this year.
Idaho Falls 33, Twin Falls 21
Teton at Kimberly, 7 p.m. Friday
Teton’s two-win season, unfortunately, comes to an end against a Kimberly team whose only loss comes from Idaho’s No. 1 ranked 2A team.
Kimberly 45, Teton 12
West Jefferson at Aberdeen, 7 p.m. Friday
While Aberdeen has home-field advantage, West Jefferson is no team to snuff at.
The Panthers’ only losses this season come to teams with the name “Fremont” in it, and I think it stays that way.
Aberdeen — normally a 2A powerhouse — is not having its best season (though its won three-straight).
West J wins in a tight one.
West Jefferson 32, Aberdeen 30