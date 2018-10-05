Hey, folks.
Luke O’Roark here — District 6 football-know-it-all.
It’s week seven. Football playoffs are looming as teams are duking it out for seeding.
Things are beginning to matter. Conference records and schedules are beginning to mean something.
“OH, I LOVE FOOTBALL SO MUCH, I’M GONNA STROKE OUT. LET’S GO. AHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”
So with the fall coming to a head — or an apex — I started looking back through the Post Register’s archive system.
Looking for classic games. Old records. Last time teams won this game or last time this team made it past this round of the playoffs, etc.
“Ah, Luke I remember back in 1985 when the Tige—”
—But reading through old PR stories, I became fixated on one thing: quotes.
Memorable ones. Ones that transcend time. Ones that give a snapshot of a moment. Ones that give context to a time period.
Sometimes, in journalism, a powerful quote IS the story. People forget scores (at least most sane people do). But words hold weight.
Our words matter.
So I’ve decided to list some of my favorites quotes from previous Post Register reports — honest, sincere and see a larger picture.
There’s no, “ahh on fourth and 2 from our own 24, we ran the ball off tackle and, boy, that Johnny boy can sure run with a ball,” quotes here.
These quotes illuminate a grander idea: work can be grueling; the importance of coaching on and off the field; never judging someone based on their past, etc.
Whether be playoffs or whatever circumstance, I interpreted these quotes as a person saying something larger. An idea, a truth, a different way to look at contemporary society. They’re somewhat poetic.
And they actually meant something — whether that something is subtle or explicit.
And when someone says actually says something to us — people who are basically paid to observe and ask questions — it means everything.
Sports aren’t life and death after all.
Without further ado:
“Sometimes, I’m ready to hang it up instantly. Sometimes, I think I’ll do it forever. It just depends on the day.” — Mackay coach Jack McKelvey told the Post Register in 2003.
“Sports teach you about life, in my opinion. (Sports) teach you how to get through adversity when things aren’t going your way. They teach you how to get back up (on) your feet, fight through struggle and hope for a better outcome. You have to make sacrifices to be successful and you learn you can’t just have everything your way. It’s real life lessons.” — Jaden Howell told former Post Register reporter Kirsten Johnson in 2015.
“There’s been a lot of cancer in that program. There will be no cancer in my program.” — Bonneville coach Fred Armstrong told former Post Register reporter Michael Lycklama in 2011, referring to then-Bonneville coach Mitch Buck.
“A lot of these kids have talent, and they don’t get (college football scholarships). I feel blessed.” — Hillcrest lineman Chance Hansen told former Post Register reporter Victor Flores in 2015.
“God, I’m going to be sad to see them leave, but you don’t do this for 34 years and not see good kids come and go.” — Scott Berger, referring to the 2017 4A state champions Skyline Grizzlies, after the annual District 5 versus District 6 All-Star game.
“I’m doing dishes, and I’m not a dish-doer. So I must be doing all right.” — former Leadore football coach Steve Crofoot said in January of 2008 to former Post Register reporter Zach Kyle, as Crofoot was losing strength due to terminal colon and bone cancer. Crofoot coached Leadore to a 4-4 record before dying at the age of 62. “Actually, it’s been my salvation. My emotions have been everywhere. One day, I’m great. The next day, I’m crying. I know I can come here. These kids accept me and will do anything for me,” he said a month after learning his cancer was terminal, continuing to coach.
“It’s not about how much of you have. It’s what you do with it, and that’s Stan (Buck). That’s the nature of the beast, and you build the tradition first and then it starts to roll when you start to win. — Thunder Ridge coach Jeff Marshall said of Blackfoot coach, and friend, Stan Buck in 2018.
“The best coaching advice I’ve received is coach every kid like they’re your own. The challenging thing is you can see their potential, but you don’t want to force them.” — Rigby coach Troy Shippen told Marlowe Hereford in 2014.
“We’re not going down there to take a bus trip, we’re going down there to win a football game,” Idaho Falls coach Chuck Johnson told the Post Register’s David Ward in 2000, referring to Idaho Falls’ matchup with then-A-1 champion, Centennial.
“Just to let kids know that you don’t have to go to a 5A school or leave our school to make it to a college,” Watersprings’ Ben Hayes told Post Register editor Jeff Pinkham in 2015.
“When a parent sends a boy to college where football is the popular sport, he should have a strawberry mark printed on the boy’s arm. The chances are that after his nose is broken, his eye gouged out and his ear bitten off, he will need something by which he can be identified with.” — printed Jan. 4, 1895 in the Idaho Register.
“Dang right, the state of Idaho has been overlooked. I’ve been coaching in Montana and Idaho 33 years. My dad is a legend in Idaho. We get overlooked every year. We can play football with anybody. Maybe we aren’t quite as fast or as big as the top prospects in the west. But we can play football. That’s why this is so important, to give other people an opportunity to see.” — then-Lake City coach Van. E Troxel told the Post Register in 2008.
Game of the week: Blackfoot (2-4, 0-2 4A District 6) at Bonneville (4-2, 1-1) (7 p.m.)
Don’t look now, but the Bees are actually in the third place in a packed 4A District 6 heading into this week’s matchup with the Broncos.
This one could have some serious implications regarding the third spot out of District for the 4A playoffs.
A win for Blackfoot puts it, Bonneville and Idaho Falls at 1-2 heading into the final two weeks.
A win for Bonneville put the Bees in the right direction for their first playoff berth since 2012.
I’m sure a lot is going to happen these last few weeks, and Friday is the beginning of the chaos.
Bonneville 23, Blackfoot 21
Mackay (3-3) at North Gem (2-3) (4 p.m.)
The Miners have been on a tear as of late, scoring a combined 116 points during the past two weeks (both wins).
While North Gem is coming off a 40-point win over Clark-Watersprings, Mackay is coming off a... 60-point win.
I like the Miners in this one.
Mackay 52, North Gem 22
Grace (2-2) at Butte County (2-2) (7 p.m.)
An up-and-down season for the Arco Pirates, Butte County finally finds some continuity at home versus Grace.
Butte County 40, Grace 12
Glenns Ferry (3-3) at Challis (4-1) (7 p.m.)
Challis gets to 5-1, as the Vikings host their final three regular season games.
After Glenns Ferry: Valley and then Butte County.
Challis 51, Glenns Ferry 27
Idaho Falls (3-3, 1-2 4A District 6) at Columbia (3-3) (7 p.m.)
Idaho Falls heads out for a non-conference bout before finishing out its season.
Rest some players? Who knows, probably not. But a loss here isn’t the end of the world.
Columbia 43, Idaho Falls 35
Thunder Ridge (0-6, 0-1 5A District 5-6) at Madison (5-1, 1-0) (7 p.m.)
:-(
(Interpreted as, Madison wins this one handily.)
Madison 45, Thunder Ridge 7
West Jefferson (4-1, 1-0 2A District 6) at North Fremont (5-0, 1-0) (7 p.m.)
Ah, the Nuke.
Both these teams need wins, and this could be the best game we see this week.
I expect North Fremont, amidst one of its best seasons ever, to roll after having a week off.
North Fremont 41, West Jefferson 30
Salmon at Ririe (7 p.m.)
I expect Ririe — losers of three-straight — to bounce back against a Salmon team that has not scored more than six points in four weeks.
Ririe 35, Salmon 14
Rigby (2-4) at Skyline (5-1) (7 p.m.)
I expect Skyline to come out prepared, especially after losing its first game (and one of the most important) of the season.
Plus, Rigby has been dealing with a plethora of injuries.
Skyline 42, Rigby 28
Marsh Valley (4-2) at Snake River (1-4) (7 p.m.)
The Panthers finally got into the win column last Friday. Unfortunately, they have to stop Payton Campbell and an Eagles team looking legit in 3A District 5.
Campbell is coming off a 246 yard, three-touchdown outing against South Fremont.
Marsh Valley 42, Snake River 15
Teton (2-4) at Sugar-Salem (4-1) (7 p.m.)
Teton is desperately looking to get back in the win column — especially with conference play beginning.
It’s played, on paper, one of District 6’s most difficult schedules, and Friday is just as difficult: a rested Sugar-Salem crew.... at Sugar City.
Sugar may be the creme of the crop in 3A — or at least among the top. Teton, meanwhile, has only scored 40-plus points once this year and has scored just 22 combined points over the previous two weeks.
Sugar-Salem 44, Teton 20