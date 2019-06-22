FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Cannon Thompson, sr., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: One of several double-threat players for the Tigers, Thompson finished 4-1 with a 2.22 earned run average while striking out 54 batters in 34.2 innings. At the plate, he hit .378 with a team-high 12 doubles and was solid as a defensive outfielder.
WHAT COACHES SAID:“His off-speed seemed to develop so much. He had a good fastball, but he’d keep you off-balance with off-speed stuff too.” – Blackfoot coach Liam Pope.
Caden Christensen, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Christensen may have been overshadowed by ace Randon Hostert, but he put up impressive numbers, finishing 8-1 with a 1.35 ERA. His 35 strikeouts were second only to Hostert, and Christensen tossed a complete-game one-hitter in the state semifinals to send the Bees to the championship game. He also hit .444 and had 34 RBIs.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a proper pitcher’s pitcher in what he does. He’s quick and you can’t guess what’s coming next. – Blackfoot coach Liam Pope.
Infielders
Cruz Taylor, jr., Skyline
THE PLAYER: Hit .405 for the Grizzlies and provided a spark on offense. Named High Country Conference first team at shortstop and also made eight appearances on the mound for Skyline.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s tough to keep off the bases. He’s just a scrappy and watch me and follow me kind of guy.” – Hillcrest coach Brian Delaney.
Bruer Webster, sr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Another multi-faceted player for the Bees, Webster hit .395 and knocked in 34 runs while leading the team with seven triples and 30 stolen bases. In the state tournament opener, Webster stepped up with a complete-game shutout of Kuna, setting Bonneville’s run to the championship in motion.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s a spark plug. He’s a little dude, but big (with a) confident attitude. You have a kid like that who can back it up, everybody just wants to follow that.” – Hillcrest coach Brian Delaney
Kyler Yancey, sr., South Fremont
THE PLAYER: Yancey helped lead the Cougars to the 3A state tournament and proved he could play in any classification. He played shortstop, hit at the top of the lineup and also pitched. Yancey hit .557 with three home runs and 25 RBIs and finished 5-1 on the mound.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s an amazing three-sport athlete. He’s incredibly hard to get out.” -Sugar-Salem coach Brady Gardner
Luke Patterson, jr., Hillcrest
THE PLAYER: Patterson hit .536 and belted four homers to go with a team-high 29 RBIs. He was among area leaders with a 1.345 OPS and had a fielding percentage of .903 playing shortstop.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He was dynamite. He is just a great competitor, the heart and soul of Hillcrest” – Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson.
Catcher
Tavyn Lords, jr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: Lords led the Bees with five homers and tied for the team lead with 39 RBIs while batting .446 with an OPS of 1.428. Lords also was among team leaders in stolen bases while sporting a .979 fielding percentage behind the plate.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “To me, he was their toughest out in the lineup. He runs well, can hit for power, and when he was going well their team tended to go well.” –Idaho Falls coach Trent Johnson.
Outfielders
Andrew Gregersen, sr., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: The senior was arguably the top all-around player in the area. A top defensive outfielder who also hit .367 with six home runs and 32 RBIs. Gregersen was also unbeaten on the mound, finishing 7-0 with a 2.24 earned run average while striking out 46 hitters in 40.2 innings. His walk-off double in the 4A state semifinals sent the Tigers to the title game.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “Probably one of the better athletes, a do-everything kind of guy, a Swiss army knife kind of guy. He can play first, play the outfield, he can pitch, hits well, and he hits for power.” — Skyline coach Brett Taylor.
Jordan Perez, jr., Bonneville
THE PLAYER: One of the top defensive outfielders in the area, Perez finished the season without an error. He hit .304 and scored 19 runs for an impressive Bonneville lineup.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s speedy, really fast. He’s a solid athlete; he reads the ball well. This year he was a lot more formidable at the plate. He added more offensively.” – Hillcrest coach Brian Delaney.
Tanner Webb, sr., Thunder Ridge
THE PLAYER: The Titans had a tough inaugural season, but Webb shined, hitting .418 with a team-high 23 RBIs with an OBS of 1.085 and stole 12 bases.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He’s plus speed, plus arm, and aggressive.” -Hillcrest coach Brian Delaney.
Utility
Jaxon Sorenson, soph., Idaho Falls
THE PLAYER: Sorenson played third, second, outfield and also pitched for the Tigers. He’s the youngest on the all-area first team, but may be the most versatile. He batted .443 with 26 RBIs. On the mound, he sported a 1.35 ERA and was a fixture in relief.
WHAT COACHES SAID: “He flat out hits. He’s got a high IQ and a ton of upside.” -Bonneville coach Ryan Alexander.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Jace Hanson, Hillcrest
Paul Wilson, Idaho Falls
Infielders
Curtis Drake, Sugar-Salem
Braxton Ball, Idaho Falls
McGwire Jephson, Rigby
Alex Cortez, Bonneville
Catcher
Nick Layland, Skyline
Outfielders
Easton Taylor, Skyline
Matt Morrison, Hillcrest
Kai Howell, Bonneville
Utility
Cayden Cornell, Blackfoot
HONORABLE MENTION
Trey Armstrong, Rigby; Zach Bridges, Idaho Falls; Jerod Gough, Blackfoot; German Gonzalez, South Fremont; Jace Grimmett, Blackfoot; Talon Maupin, South Fremont; Garrett Millick, Challis-Mackay; Willie Nelson, Bonneville; Austin Ollar, Challis-Mackay; Brody Owens, Skyline; Ben Park, Firth; Kai Park, Firth; Carlos Pimentel, Blackfoot; Bryan Popocatl, South Fremont; Jordan Porter, Madison; Grady Rasmussen, Sugar-Salem; Nate Rose, Idaho Falls; Dylan Rydalch, Madison; Trey Saathoff, Rigby; Jaden Schwab, Madison; Ayson Webb, Thunder Ridge; Caden White, Idaho Falls; Karter Yancey, South Fremont