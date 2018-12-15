* — denotes Player of the Year finalist
First team
Jordan Porter, senior quarterback for Madison*
A two-year starter for the Bobcats, Porter was a threat with both his feet and arm. Lauded by local coaches for his ability to extend plays often during his junior and senior year, Porter finished last fall with over 2,000 passing yards and 700 yards on the ground. He passed for 2,189 yards for 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and rushed for 711 yards and six touchdowns, as he helped Madison beat 4A state champion, Hillcrest, early in the fall with a last-minute drive.
“It was his impact on games. Every game he made an impact and you always had to prepare for him. He's the most dynamic player in our area,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Cameron Conrad, senior running back for Idaho Falls*
A two-year workhorse for the Tigers, Conrad was key in coach Pete Molino’s strong-I offense — rushing for 2,187 yards and 22 touchdowns in 11 games. A big-bodied running back, Conrad was the key cog in the Tigers’ offense and a player of the year finalist. In the previous two seasons, Conrad rushed for 3,902 yards and 38 touchdowns in two seasons.
“Big and physical and surprisingly agile. He was the dude,” Shelley coach Jake Monahan said.
Kyler Yancey, senior running back for South Fremont
A key member of the Cougars’ 3A state tournament team, Yancey was an effective rusher between the tackles. His 6-foot-1 frame helped him produce 803 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 90 carries. He was also a solid pass catcher out in the flat, catching 31 passes for 464 yards and a touchdown.
Yancey was named the 3A Mountain Rivers’ conference Player of the Year by local coaches.
Mason McWhorter, senior wide receiver for Madison
The No. 1 target in the Bobcats’ offense, McWhorter tarnished the 5A level by catching 45 passes for 642 yards and nine touchdowns. He was complemented by coaches for his body control and soft hands.
“He was a threat. We put our best guy on him, but they moved him around as well,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Chase Baker, Idaho Falls, senior wide receiver for Idaho Falls
The No. 1 receiver for the Tigers, Baker had height, speed and an ability to separate off defensive backs down the field. Finished the year with 52 catches for 734 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“He played a big a role for us. He was our go-to receiver,” coach Pete Molino said.
Connor Maloney, sophomore receiver for Skyline
A nose for the endzone, Maloney caught 45 passes for 629 yards as a sophomore in the Grizzlies’ spread offense. 17 of those 45 catches went for touchdowns. Maloney caught a touchdown pass in seven-straight games for the Grizzlies.
“Connor Maloney had a lot of nice catches for us. He has a lot of speed and we could use him in a flexed out position,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said.
Tavyn Lords, junior flex for Bonneville
A vital member of Bonneville’s spread offense, Lords was a shifty running back and lethal backfield receiver on screens for the Bees in 2018. He finished with 642 yards and a touchdown on 131 carries. He added 339 yards on 23 catches and one touchdown.
Cort Erickson, senior offensive lineman for Bonneville
A vocal leader for the Bees, Erickson protected junior playmakers Willie Nelson, Tavyn Lords and Colton Reifschneider to help Bonneville finish its best season since 2013.
Ed Carle, senior offensive lineman for Hillcrest
A two-way player for the Knights’ 4A championship team, coaches were impressed with Carle’s speed and tenacity in the trenches. He was a key cog in Hillcrest’s first state championship in a decade. Also finished with 11 sacks. “That kid was damn tough,” Shelley coach Jake Monahan said. “
“He was legit for them,” Idaho Falls coach Pete Molino added.
Landon Cook, junior offensive lineman for Rigby
A senior who held a banged up Rigby offense in tact, Cook was the Trojans’ most consistent offensive lineman this fall — opening holes for running backs Brigham Youngstrom and Tui Tofa and blocking for quarterbacks Keegan Thompson and Mason Priest.
Dakota Yorgensen, senior offensive lineman for Hillcrest
A staggering offensive lineman for the Knights, Yorgensen helped the Knights rush for over 4,000 rushing yards this season. The Knights, along with Yorgensen, had arguably the best offensive line in Idaho.
“Offensively during our playoff run our rushing attack was pretty good, with a combination of a great running QB, two great running backs (Oakley and Trae), tough fullbacks and a great offensive line and a great scheme,” Hillcrest coach Kevin Meyer said in an email.
Carson Fugleberg, senior offensive lineman for Idaho Falls
Also a tight end and a defensive end for the Tigers, Fugleberg makes the Post Register’s All-Area team for the second-straight year for his play as an offensive tackle towards the end of the season. Fugleberg was noted by local coaches for his large frame and mobility outside the tackles.
“He's a good ball player. He’s quick and a good blocker, from what I’ve seen on film. He’s got a future at tackle,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Second team
QB: Tanner Harris, Sugar-Salem
RB: Jordan Neuerburg, Hillcrest
RB: Malachi Valora, Madison
WR: Gerohm Rihari, Sugar-Salem
WR: Parker Hanson, Shelley
WR: Spencer Richins, Rigby
Flex: Karson Hastings, Madison
OL: Max Edminston, Idaho Falls
OL: Nathan Sanders, Madison
OL: Parker Reynolds, Skyline
OL: Corey Killpack, Shelley
OL: Jacob Brock, Hillcrest
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Jake Wray, Shelley; Keegan Thompson, Rigby; Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont; Kyle Austin, Hillcrest; Dillon Jacobs, West Jefferson; Cannon Thompson, Idaho Falls; Willie Nelson, Bonneville
Running back: Brigham Youngstrom, Rigby; Hadley Miller, Sugar-Salem; Luke Ruiz, Skyline; Riggen Cordingley, North Fremont; Treyton Young, Snake River; Branson Morton, West Jefferson; Kaysen Isom, Thunder Ridge
Wide Receiver: Kayden Toldson, Thunder Ridge; Reece Robinson, Blackfoot; Christian Frederickson, Rigby; Spencer Hathaway, Madison; Peyton Litton, North Fremont; Stockton Johnson, Ririe; Trae Henry, Hillcrest
Flex: Brandon McBride, Shelley; Jaxon Kuttler, Hillcrest; Cade Belnap, Bonneville
Offensive line: German Gonzalez, South Fremont; Edwin Smith, South Fremont; Josh Jolley, Firth; Eli Avrett, Bonneville; B.J. Madsen, Rigby; Dallin Whitehead, Madison; Kenneth Copley, Sugar-Salem; Preston Williams, Hillcrest; Trace Laird, Hillcrest; Branston Moss, Idaho Falls; Seth Moedll, Thunder Ridge
Tanoa Togiai, junior defensive lineman for Rigby
One of the best defensive lineman in the area, coaches said, Togiai dominated from the defensive line, as schools like Utah State have taken some interest in the 6-foot-5, 200 pound Trojan.
“He’s a big strong, good athlete,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said. “If he can ever really learn how to unlock his potential, he could be an incredibly dangerous player.”
Joel Cortez, senior defensive lineman for Skyline
Listed at 6-foot, 285 pounds, Cortez was known for plugging up holes and eating blocks for a Skyline team that surrendered more than 30 points just once in 2018.
He finished with 37 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, six sacks and a caused fumble.
“He was one of the most polished defensive lineman I saw in District 6. He reads and moves off blocks so well,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Matt Boone, junior defensive lineman for Bonneville
A member of a tough Bonneville defense, Boone helped the Bees force 10 turnovers (including a safety he caused off the edge) showing tenacity and an ability to get into the other team’s backfield. The Bees gave up 21 points or less in six games played this year.
Nick Layland, senior defensive lineman/linebacker for Skyline
Layland played all over the field for the Grizzlies, finishing the season with 16 sacks and 100-plus total tackles. Was a member of a Skyline defense that surrendered 18.7 points per game.
“He plays with such intensity and he's also so much faster than what he actually is. It’s his blitzing and his timing. That was special to see,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said.
Jose Aguayo, senior linebacker for Blackfoot
A key linebacker for Blackfoot, Aguayo was a four-year player for Stan Buck and the Broncos — finishing out his senior season by helping Blackfoot reach the 4A state playoff thanks to his ability to chase runners down sideline-to-sideline at the second level.
Jordan Peterson, senior linebacker for Hillcrest
Peterson finished his senior year with 18 sacks for the Knights, as Hillcrest pummeled opposing offenses in 2018.
With Peterson at the linebacker spot, the Knights gave up a conference low 13 points per game. The Knights gave up 21 points just three times in 13 games (Star Valley, Madison, Bishop Kelly).
“That Peterson kid, boy, he was a good player. He seemed like he was all over the field for (Hillcrest),” Skyline coach Scott Berger said.
Jaxon Graham, senior linebacker for Rigby
The heart of Rigby’s defense, Graham was respected by local coaches for his ability to tackle consistently and anchor a defense that played some of the hardest offenses in the region (Coeur d’Alene, Highland, Madison, Hillcrest and Eastside Catholic in Washington). He led the Trojans in tackles.
“He’s one of the best linebackers I’ve ever coach. So smart. Studied film, and I think being around Trevor Orr last year, he took a lot from him. He was a physical player. He can play inside and outside,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Brigham Castillow, senior linebacker for Madison
Castillow was known for his big hits and ability to attack the ball sideline to sideline. Finished the season with 68.5 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. Also finished with 10 pass break-ups.
Was selected the High Country Conference defensive player of the year, too.
Kalvin Bowen, senior defensive back for Idaho Falls
A shut-down corner for Idaho Falls, Bowen finished his senior season with six picks. Not only a cover corner, Bowen was lauded for his ability to tackle in the open field.
“He's a fun kid to watch. He’s naturally gifted, but he doesn’t just lean on his athletic ablity. He’s smart, too. He’s a confident kid and it’s been fun watching him,” Idaho Falls coach Pete Molino said.
Kyle Austin, senior defensive back for Hillcrest
A two-year All-Area corner, Austin was one of the area’s best corners while on defense and one of the hardest quarterbacks to bring down on offense. The Hillcrest senior finished with 516 passing yards and five touchdown passes along with 1,247 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Regarded as an under-appreciated player who played tough both ways.
“Sometimes I feel under appreciated, but it doesn’t bother me because we’re getting the wins and I don’t care who gets the credit as long as we’re getting wins,” Austin said on Nov. 2 after Hillcrest beat Middleton.
Freddie Sheppard, junior defensive back for Rigby
With an impressive one-handed interception versus Bonneville, Sheppard was a respected corner in the area. Highly regarded for "good football speed", man-to-man coverage and ability to hit.
“The one thing I love about Freddie is that he matured and grew as the season went on,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said.
Colton Reifschneider, junior defensive back for Bonneville
Also a wide receiver for the Bees, Reifschneider was a consistent corner and safety for a strong Bonneville defense. He finished with an interception against Blackfoot and helped the Bees hold opponents to just 87 first downs in nine games.
Special teams
Spencer Hathaway, senior kicker and punter for Madison
Hathaway had a boot this past fall — pinning teams deep inside their own territory and even having one of his field goals come close to hitting the top of Holt Arena against Highland, a local coach said. Hathaway finished 5-for-9 on field goals and 37-for-40 on PATs. He was 1-2 from 40-49 yard range.
“The ball just flies off his foot. He could kick at the next level,” Skyline coach Scott Berger said.
Trae Henry, senior returner for Hillcrest
Henry was a dangerous returner for Hillcrest, returning five kickoffs for touchdowns. Many came in game-changing ways, including ones against Madison and Rigby.
Also a viable runner for the Knights, Henry finished his senior season with 656 yards and 10 touchdowns on 57 carries. He caught 11 passes for 226 and two touchdowns.
Cruz Taylor, junior returner for Skyline
A dynamic player that made an impact on multiple occasions for the Grizzlies, Taylor was a dangerous receiver, scatback and returner in 2018. One included a 93-yard kick return against Minico during the 4A state playoff opening round.
Second Team
DL: Paul Wynn, North Fremont
DL: Hayden Crapo, Sugar-Salem
DL: Zhigy Falevai, Rigby
DL: Ed Carle, Hillcrest
LB: Brady Blaser, Sugar-Salem
LB: Taylor Sloan, Hillcrest
LB: Miles Cook, Skyline
DB: Garrett Hawkes, North Fremont
DB: Josh Norman, Hillcrest
DB: Chayse Kidd, Skyline
DB: Davis Berry, Madison
Honorable mention
Defensive lineman: Zeke Archibald, Shelley; Bridger Bair, Madison; Grayson Nelson, Firth; Carson Fugleberg, Idaho Falls; Korbit Anderson, Idaho Falls
Linebacker: Carson Christiansen, Idaho Falls; Luke Thompson, Teton; Sawyer Hobbs, South Fremont; Blake Oberhansley, North Fremont; Browning Bennion, Sugar-Salem; Brady Sainz, Hillcrest; Jaxon Kuttler, Hillcrest
Defensive back: Jordan Perez, Bonneville; Brody Owens, Skyline; Jaden Schwab, Madison; Arik Zeller, Ririe
Post Register All-eight-man football team
Offense
QB: Ross Sheppeard, Challis
RB: Ty Twitchell, Butte County
RB: Mitch Cotant, Challis
OL: Cooper Erickson, Challis
OL: Kolton Holt, Mackay
OL: Hunter Rogers, Watersprings
WR: Dallin Green, Mackay
RB/WR: Caleb Green, Mackay
Defense
DL: Dante Bernal, Butte County
DL: Blaine Amar, Challis
LB: Keyan Cummins, Butte County
LB: Riley Johnson, Mackay
LB: Bruin Bradshaw, Challis
DB: Jakoda Whitworth, Mackay
DB: Oscar Mendoza, Clark County
Flex: Parker May, Challis