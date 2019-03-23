The Region teams swept Saturday's 16th annual Idaho Statewide All-Star Basketball Games at North Idaho College in Coeur d'Alene, and three local athletes contributed to those victories.
The Region girls team, consisting of basketball players from throughout Idaho, defeated the Metro girls team, consisting of players primarily from the Boise area, 68-65 to begin the day. Sugar-Salem senior and recent College of Southern Idaho signee Macie Knapp scored five points and South Fremont's Olivia LeCheminant scored two for Region. Lewiston's Kendyll Kinzer, who had 12 points for Region, was named MVP of the girls game and she also won the 3-point shooting contest which took place before the boys game.
The Region boys team defeated Metro 103-102 later in the day. Metro attempted a would-be game-winning dunk at the buzzer. North Fremont's Garrett Hawkes scored four points for Region and Ririe's Michael Ure scored three points for Metro.
Vallivue's Amoro Lado of the Metro team and Lewiston's Donaven Santana of the Region team were named Co-MVPs of the boys game. Lado scored 44 points, a new record for the boys statewide all-star game, and Santana scored 31. Coeur d'Alene's Kale Edwards won the slam dunk contest.
Girls game
REGION 68, METRO 65
Metro 20 14 16 15 — 65
Region 11 25 11 21 — 68
METRO — Allie Cannon (Blackfoot) DNP, Darian White (Mountain View) 16, Makenna Baker (Highland) 5, Lexi Mitchell (Middleton) 14, Emma Clark (Melba) 10, Reagan Yamauchi (Soda Springs) 3, Jalen Calender (Caldwell) 4, Shawnee Simpson (Malad) 5, Nyalam Thabach (Borah) 8.
REGION — McKeeley Tonkin (Timberlake) 3, Brooke Stevens (Clark Fork) 2, Kendyll Kinzer (Lewiston) 12, Taylia Stimpson (Minico) 11, Macie Knapp (Sugar-Salem) 5, Dejah Wilson (Lake City) 4, Kelly Horning (Coeur d’Alene) 5, Chevelle Shepherd (Salmon River) 8, Rachel Schroeder (Genesis Prep) 7, Olivia LaCheminant (South Fremont) 2, Bella Murekatete (Genesis Prep) 9.
Boys game
REGION 103, METRO 102
Metro 26 28 27 21 — 102
Region 21 36 24 22 — 103
METRO — Winston Duggan (Twin Falls) 9, Jake Poulton (Columbia) 12, Faust Ystueta (Twin Falls) 9, Amoro Lado (Vallivue) 44, Michael Ure (Ririe) 3, Kalvin Bowen (Idaho Falls) DNP, Jake O’Neil (Fruitland) 12, Mitchell Brizee (Twin Falls) 13.
REGION — Kon Ajang (Genesis Prep) 3, Zack Welch (Wallace) 5, Donaven Santana (Lewiston) 31, Gavven Desjarlais (Post Falls) 23, Garrett Hawkes (North Fremont) 4, Jarod Adams (Mountain Home) 16, Gabe Quinnett (Moscow) 12, Jonny Hillman (Genesis Prep) DNP, Kale Edwards (Coeur d’Alene) 9.