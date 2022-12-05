Madi Duke signing

Madi Duke signs a letter of intent to play softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot High School senior Madi Duke has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont.

Dawson is a Division II junior college. Duke said she’s looking forward to playing softball as an outfielder for the Buccaneers, who were ranked 11th in the nation and have won numerous regional titles.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.