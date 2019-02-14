At Bishop Kelly High School, for the first time in over two months, the Ririe High School girls basketball team lost a game. The Bulldogs also lost their best player to a knee injury in a 41-35 loss to Cole Valley in the 2A state basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs last loss was on Dec. 11 at the hands of Soda Springs, 14 games prior to Thursday night. But with a second half lead on court, leader Maddie Johnson went down and the team struggled to keep it together.
“The kids played well, but when Maddie went down they lost their vocal leader and didn’t know who to turn to,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “At that point I didn’t care about the win, I wanted to make sure Maddie was OK.”
Even with the injury Ririe held a 10-point lead in the third quarter.
Despite Indee Williams 17 points, Cole Valley was able to pull off the upset.
Ririe (20-5) plays Grangeville in an elimination game today at 3 p.m. at Bishop Kelly High School.
COLE VALLEY 41, RIRIE 35
Cole Valley 11 6 13 11 — 41
Ririe 10 13 5 7 — 35
COLE VALLEY (41) – Karina Olson 7, Annabelle McClure 1, Ellie Fraas 1, Lindsey Krogg 12, Savannah Khouri 3, Anna Veeck 13, Maddie Cook 2. Emma Schudder 2, FG: 12. FT: 15-31. 3-pointers:2(Krogg 2). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (35) – Maddie Johnson 5, Indee Williams 17, Kenadee Coles 2, Anna Boone 5, Cassidy Parkinson 4, Halley Guthrie 2. FG: 14. FT: 3-7. 3-poiinters: 3 (Johnson, Willams 2) Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Williams.
4A
CENTURY 45, BLACKFOOT 42: At Boise, Century outlasted Blackfoot in the opening round of the 4A state tournament to remain unbeaten this season. Century (25-0) overcame foul trouble from star post Chinma Njoku and kept high-powered Blackfoot grounded, advancing to Friday’s semifinals to face Middleton.
Blackfoot tallied five turnovers in the final 4 minutes, 28 seconds, after closing within 34-33 on a 3-pointer from Allie Cannon. Century made 5 of 10 free throws over the final 2:27 of the fourth quarter, helping keep the Broncos at bay. Four different D-backs made at least one shot from the charity stripe in the final frame. Blackfoot shot 12 free throws for the game.
Blackfoot scored its third-fewest points of the season Thursday in its first state tournament game since 2005. The Broncos came in with the top-scoring offense in 4A, averaging 55.7 points per game.
Blackfoot shot 6 of 10 from the field in the fourth quarter, but the team’s turnovers were too much to overcome. Blackfoot was outscored 7-0 from the 4:28 mark of the fourth quarter until there was 1:43 left in the game, with all of the team’s five fourth-quarter giveaways coming during that span. Century increased its lead from 34-33 to 41-33 during that span.
“It’s a huge game here at state,” Blackfoot coach Courtnie Smith said. “You’re hoping things like that don’t catch up to you. Turnovers caught up to us in those possessions, and it cost us.”
MICHAEL GUISE/Idaho State Journal
CENTURY 45, BLACKFOOT 42
Blackfoot 8 10 9 15 — 42
Century 6 12 10 17 — 45
BLACKFOOT (42) — Allie Cannon 2, Tenleight Smith 12, I. Isabelle Arave 3, Olivia Arave 14, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 7. FG: 15. FT: 10-12. 3-POINTERS: 2 (O. Arave, I. Arave). TOTAL FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: None.
CENTURY (45) — Olivia Holt 10, Chinma Njoku 9, Ashton Adamson 8, Abby Christensen 10, Lexi Bull. FG: 15. FT: 11-18. 3-POINTERS: 4 (Holt 3, Bull). TOTAL FOULS: 11. None.
3A
TIMBERLAKE 49, TETON 26: At Nampa, the Teton High School girls basketball team was held to single digit scoring in all four quarters of its 49-26 loss to Timberlake in the 3A state basketball tournament.
The Redskins trailed 24-14 at the half, but were outscored 14-3 in the third quarter.
Waklee Kunz led Teton with six points, Cambrie Streit added five.
Teton (12-13) plays in an elimination game today at 3 p.m. against either Snake River at Skyview High School.
TIMBERLAKE 49, TETON 26
Teton 7 7 3 9 – 26
Timberlake 10 14 14 11 – 49
TETON (26) – Sayler Kunz 2, Kinley Brown 4, Aspen Lason 2, Kinley Baler 3, Waklee Kunz 6, Brooke Kaufman 2, Cambrie Streit 5, Abigail Thomas 2. FG: 10. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 2(Baler, Streit). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
TIMBERLAKE (49) – McKeeley Tonkin 3, Taryn Soumas 15, Taylor Suko 3, Brooke Jessen 14, Kati Bain 3. FG: 20. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 6(Tonkin, Soumas 3, Suko, Bain). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
PARMA 38, SNAKE RIVER 24: At Nampa, the Snake River High School girls basketball team was held to single digits in every quarter in a 38-24 loss to Parma in the 3A girls state basketball tournament.
The Panthers trailed 19-15 at halftime, but where held to just two third quarter points.
Josee Steadman led Snake River with 10 points.
The Panthers (15-9) take on Teton in an elimination game today at 3 p.m. at Skyview High School.
PARMA 38, SNAKE RIVER 24
Snake River 8 7 2 7 – 24
Parma 7 12 7 12 – 38
SNAKE RIVER (24) – Abbie Tew 3, Olivia Kracl 2, Josee Steadman 10, Abby Morgan 5, Jordyn Gilbert 3, Mila Harper 1. FG: 8. FT: 4-9. 3-pointers: 4(Gilbert, Steadman 2, Tew). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
PARMA (38) – Grace Jackson 5, Austyn Harris 6, Madison Jackson 18, Adyson Harris 9. FG: 12. FT: 11-16. 3-pointers: 3(Austyn Harris, Jackson, Adyson Harris). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
2A
WEST JEFFERSON 51, DECLO 40: At Boise, West Jefferson rallied in the second half to defeat Declo in the first round of the 2A girls basketball state tournament.
A 20-point second quarter put Declo up 28-23 over West Jefferson at halftime, but the Panthers held the Hornets to three points 12 points in the second half, including three in the third.
“We just tried to buckle down our defense,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “That’s what it came to. They just got the nerves out and started playing our game.”
Jordi Holdaway had 19 points and Saige Moss added 14 for West Jefferson (18-9), which faces No. 2 state media-poll ranked Melba (23-1) in a 6:15 p.m. semifinal at Bishop Kelly High School.
WEST JEFFERSON 51, DECLO 40
West Jefferson 11 12 14 14--51
Declo 8 20 3 9--40
WEST JEFFERSON (51)--Shaylee Anhder 4, Jordi Holdaway 19, Kynlee Newman 3, Makiah Rogers 9, Saige Moss 14, Taneal Wright 2. FG: 25. FT: 8-18. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Rogers). TOTAL FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: none
DECLO (40)--Katelin Mallory 4, Mattie Ramsey 24, Sydney Ramsey 6, Kate Bott 4, Jo Koyle 2. FG: 21. FT: 4-8. 3-POINTERS: 6 (M. Ramsey 4, Syd. Ramsey 2). TOTAL FOULS: 18. FOULED OUT: none.