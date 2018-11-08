Spots for next month’s Nike Cross Nationals are on the line this Saturday at the Nike Cross Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island State Park.
Runners and teams from Idaho, Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon will be competing at the meet, which begins at 9:10 a.m. Saturday. The championship races, which determine who moves on to Nike Cross Nationals (NXN), take place in the afternoon. The girls race is at 2:30 p.m. and the boys race is at 3:05 p.m.
Five girls teams, four boys teams, nine individual girls and 14 individual boys from Idaho are registered for the championship races as of Monday evening’s registration deadline. Among those Idaho registrants are numerous locals: the Skyline girls, the Idaho Falls boys, Shelley’s Karlie Callahan, Thunder Ridge’s Stetson Moss, Madison’s Spencer Stutz, Salmon’s Andy Gebhardt, Salmon’s John Simmons and Sugar-Salem’s Kooper Williams.
The top two teams and top five individuals from each championship race automatically qualify for Nike Cross Nationals, which are scheduled for Dec. 1 at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland. Four teams, five individual boys and five individual girls from around the nation will also be awarded at-large bids for NXN later this month. The 10 individual nationwide at-large bids are new this year, announced in October by Nike.
Moss and Bishop Kelly’s Nick Russell are Idaho’s two returning NXN qualifiers from last year. Moss placed third in last year’s boys championship race to become District 6’s first qualifier for a high school national championship race since 1999 Bonneville graduate Jed Barta qualified for 1998 Footlocker Nationals.
The Post Register will have a follow up early next week on how local runners and teams did.
Coming up locally
Opening days for the winter season at area ski resorts are as follows: Nov. 16 for Grand Targhee Resort, Nov. 22 for Sun Valley Resort, Nov. 24 for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Dec. 1 for Snow King Mountain Resort.
Team USA Updates
Three-time Olympic speedskater J.R. Celski announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 28 year-old won three medals: bronze in the 5,000-meter relay and bronze in the 1,500 meters at Vancouver 2010 and silver in the 5,000 meters at Sochi 2014.
Four American women placed in the top 10 of Sunday’s New York Marathon: Shalane Flanagan (third in 2:26:22), Molly Huddle (fourth in 2:26:44), Des Linden (sixth in 2:27:51) and Allie Kiefer (seventh in 2:28:12). It was the first time since 1977 that three American women had top seven finishes. Paralympian Daniel Romanchuk also made history, becoming the first (and youngest) U.S. man to win the men’s wheelchair division. The 20-yard won in 1:36:21.
The U.S. women’s softball team shut out Japan 4-0 on Sunday to win the Japan Cup and extend its record in 2018 to 20-0. Pitcher Monica Abbott had a complete game, holding Japan to two hits and two walks while striking out 10. It was the final game for the U.S. this calendar year.
