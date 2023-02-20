Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas and Skyline junior Nelah Roberts can now say they have won medals at an indoor track meet that drew athletes from the United States, Canada and Australia as well as a two-time Olympic champion who set a world record during the meet.
COVID-19 took the annual Simplot Games off the schedule in 2021 and 2022. It returned to Pocatello over the weekend for its 43rd year, and Thomas and Roberts got to experience the meet dubbed 'North America's Premier Indoor High School Track and Field Event' and compete on the iconic orange and black, 200-meter six-lane wooden banked track inside Holt Arena.
Both said the turnout was impressive, and the atmosphere reflected it.
"The energy at Simplot was probably one of the best for races I've been in," Roberts said Monday morning by phone. "The stands were packed. We got really lucky to have a meet like this so close in Pocatello."
"The atmosphere was awesome," added Thomas in a phone interview Monday morning. "They do prelims like they do at bigger meets. That adds to the competitiveness to the meet, as well as bringing out people like (two-time Olympic shot put gold medalist) Ryan Crouser and having him throw and (Idaho State graduate and 2000 Olympic women's pole vault champion) Stacy Dragila."
During prelims, Roberts placed ninth in the girls 3,200 and Thomas placed fourth in the boys 1,600 to qualify for Saturday's finals. Roberts secured third place right at the finish line in 11:20.40 in her final while Thomas placed second in 4:18.26 on Saturday.
Neither athlete had much running under their belts entering Simplot. Roberts said she came to the meet with no pressure and no expectations. She took time off after placing 24th at Nike Cross Nationals in December in Portland and has kept her mileage low since then.
"I did the prelims kind of just trying to make it to finals," Roberts said. "Finals, I wasn't too nervous. I was just excited and thought it would be a really fun race."
Roberts said she started out in the front for a while and was passed with one mile to go. She moved up in the final lap, passing Australia's Emily Mifsud to take third by 62 hundredths of a second. Lydia Beus of Orem, Utah, won in 11:07.48 while Hailey Low of Layton, Utah, was second in 11:09.33.
"I kind of moved over a mile in to let someone else lead," Roberts said. "I switched between different girls I was up against. I just wanted to hang and see how far I could go without dying."
Thomas said in early January, he was still struggling with the lingering knee injury from cross country season that kept him from running Nike Cross Regionals and Garmin RunningLane nationals. He recently turned a corner and had solid preparation for Simplot.
"I've been running about four weeks now and I've been feeling pretty good," Thomas said. "I'm pretty happy with my progression these last four weeks."
Thomas took the lead 400 meters in to his final. He was challenged in the final 500 by Spencer Bradshaw of Kaysville, Utah, who ultimately won in 4:16.64.
"At 500 meters left, I wanted to push the pace and run away with it," Thomas said. "The other kid took the lead and didn't look back. Didn't quite go how I wanted it to, but it was a great learning experience."
Simplot provided a treat on Saturday as Crouser participated in an exhibition versus Idaho State throwers and threw a distance of 23.38 meters (76 feet, 8.5 inches) to surpass any previous indoor or outdoor world record.
Roberts did not get to see it, but Thomas witnessed it from the stands.
"That was a pretty cool thing to witness, especially here in Idaho to see that big of a name," Thomas said.
Roberts and Thomas did get to see former Salmon runner Danny Simmons shatter a Simplot record with his 8:53.80 to win the boys 3,200 final. Now running for American Fork (Utah), Simmons rallied to pass Sam Hansen of Wood Cross (Utah), who placed second in 8:55.67, on the final straightaway. Those times are the current U.S. No. 2 and No. 3 for the indoor high school boys 3,200 this winter.
The win comes less than two weeks since Simmons received the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year trophy from American Fork grad and BYU All-American Casey Clinger. Simmons, who placed second at Nike Cross Nationals in December, took down Clinger's 2017 Simplot record of 8:54.97 with his win Saturday.
"I was inside the track," Thomas said. "I have a lot of respect for that kid. That was an amazing race."
"He's blossomed," Roberts said. "You could see at the very end, (Danny and Sam) had nothing left in their tanks."
Burley's Gatlin Bair also ran a U.S. No. 5 time of 6.69 with his win in the boys 60 meters.
An Oklahoma State commit and Idaho's defending 4A boys 3,200 and 1,600 state champion, Thomas said he is looking forward to outdoor track but he has another big indoor meet soon. He will travel to New York City for the first time to compete in the mile and two mile at Nike Indoor Nationals from March 10 to 12.
"I'm excited," Thomas said.
Idaho's two-time defending 4A girls 1,600 and 3,200 state champion, Roberts said she has big goals for outdoor season.
"My big goal is to get invited to Brooks PR in June," Roberts said. "I'm ready for a long track season."
Skyline's Claire Petersen (fourth place in 7.63, girls 60 meters), Rigby's Jase Poston (fourth place with 15-0, boys pole vault), Skyline's Tui Edwin (third place with 53-0.5, boys shot put) and Rigby's Jacob Womack (fourth place with 52-1.5, boys shot put) also earned medals for District 6.
