Blackfoot senior Matt Thomas and Skyline junior Nelah Roberts can now say they have won medals at an indoor track meet that drew athletes from the United States, Canada and Australia as well as a two-time Olympic champion who set a world record during the meet.

COVID-19 took the annual Simplot Games off the schedule in 2021 and 2022. It returned to Pocatello over the weekend for its 43rd year, and Thomas and Roberts got to experience the meet dubbed 'North America's Premier Indoor High School Track and Field Event' and compete on the iconic orange and black, 200-meter six-lane wooden banked track inside Holt Arena.


