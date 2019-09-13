RIGBY – You’ve heard of the Touchdown Towel. Maybe even the Turnover Chain.
Up Rigby way, they have the Pancake Bib.
Prior to the Trojans’ 34-12 Homecoming win over Skyline at Rigby High School Friday night, junior center B.J. Madsen ran onto the field toting a flag that read “Pancake Platoon.”
The Rigby lineman who wins the practice week earns that honor, and anyone who lays a pancake block during the game gets to wear the Pancake Bib.
Because, y’know, pancakes can be messy.
“We started doing that this year as a new tradition, and I was the guy who was lucky enough to carry the flag tonight,” Madsen said. “It’s a fun thing.”
Fun, to be sure — but not nearly as fun as throttling a quality Skyline team in front of the home fans on Homecoming night.
Madsen and his Pancake Platoon teammates pushed the Rigby offense to 453 total yards against a proud Grizz defense, including 292 on the ground.
Skyline came out with a scalpel on their first possession, cutting through the Rigby defense with five passes and five runs on an 80-yard scoring drive.
And while the Grizz were slicing and dicing, Rigby was getting it done mortar style — hitting a pair of first half homers to head into the break up 14-6.
Rigby’s first score came late in the first quarter on a 54-yard run up the gut from Brigham Youngstrom.
The Trojans then mounted an 80-yard drive over the final 46 seconds of the half, scoring on a 26-yard deep slant from quarterback Keegan Thompson to Christian Fredricksen.
Skyline went 3-and-out or turned the ball over on each of its next four possessions of the first half, struggling to make hay against the Rigby defense.
It was more of the same for Rigby in the second half as Thompson ran for two more TDs, and backup tailback Zheik Falevai added another as the Trojans’ scored on each of their first three possessions.
Skyline put together one more scoring drive, but there was no stopping the Rigby Pancake Platoon, resplendent in yellow-on-yellow home uniforms.
“Yeah, the yellow is pretty sick,” Madsen said, grinning all the way up to his blonde crew cut. “It was a great night all around, being home in front of the home fans, finally.”
Rigby (2-1) will next play Friday at home against Spring Creek (Nev.), and while Skyline (1-2) will play the same night at Madison.
RIGBY 34, SKYLINE 12
Skyline 6 0 0 6 — 12
Rigby 7 7 14 6 — 34
First quarter
S — Eljah Johnson 14 pass from Cruz Taylor (run failed) 8:13
R — Brigham Youngstrom 54 run (Brendan Behunin) :11
Second quarter
R — Christan Fredricksen 26 pass from Keegan Thompson (Behunin kick) :01
Third quarter
R — Thompson 4 run (Behunin kick) 8:10
R — Thompson 27 run (Behunin kick) 4:37
Fourth quarter
S — Johnson 11 pass from Taylor (pass failed) 11:02
R — Zheik Falevai 6 run (pass failed) 10:30
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING — Skyline, Luke Ruiz15-53, Taylor 12-42, Connor Maloney 9-29, Abrahn Silverio 5-8. Rigby, Youngstrom 14-133, Thompson 12-127, Falevai 5-29, Payton Von Steenkiste 1-3.
PASSING — Skyline, Taylor 14-30-127-0 Rigby, Thompson 11-20-161-0
RECEIVING — Skyline, Johnson 4-48, Maloney 6-46, Silverio 3-31, Jace Eames 1-2. Rigby, Brycen Uffens 2-44, Fredricksen 2-38, Trajen Larsen 3-30, Youngstrom 1-22, Colton Edwards 2-21, Falevai 1-6.