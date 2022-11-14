BLACKFOOT — Marli Pearson, whose energy and enthusiasm at the libero position helped lead the Blackfoot Broncos to their first state volleyball tournament in a few decades in the 2022 season, is taking those qualities to Utah State University Eastern in Price.
Surrounded by dozens of family, friends, teammates and coaches, Pearson signed a letter of intent last week with the two-year junior college, which has a solid reputation in junior college volleyball with a berth in this year’s national tournament.
“I’m really excited to go, it’s the right fit for me. I’m ready,” Pearson said.
She will be playing the same position at USU Eastern as she did at BHS.
The team is nationally ranked heading into national tournament action. USU Eastern is a satellite of Utah State University, and Pearson will get a degree from USU. She said she is undecided on a major, leaning toward accounting/business.
Pearson, a two-sport star in softball as well where she played centerfield last season, said she will take the same approach to the college volleyball game that she showed with the Broncos.
“I’m excited to be there, I’m happy to be there,” she said. “I love this game. I just play with a lot of heart and that’s important. Especially in these days when kids are just playing to get that scholarship, I’m playing because I love it. I’m more built for softball. I’d say I’m a better softball player than I am a volleyball player.”
Utah State was her dream school, she said, but with her size it’s harder to get a scholarship, especially being from a small town.
“Being a libero at the D1 level, you don’t get at those big schools on scholarship,” Pearson said. “I also wanted to play, and this will get me more opportunities to play. Everything’s earned, it won’t be given to me.”
Pearson said she’s been to two camps at Price, a couple of games, visited with the coaches, and stayed on campus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.