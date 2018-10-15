At St. Anthony, the Sugar-Salem High School volleyball team advanced to the second round of the 3A District 6 tournament by sweeping South Fremont, 25-12, 30-28, 25-14.
In an intense second set, Sugar-Salem coach Cami Dodson said she was proud of her team for staying composed under pressure.
Macie Knapp led all Diggers with 15 kills, as Camber Dodson finished with 12 and Megan Pannell had 10.
Katie Miller and Mardee Fillmore garnered five blocks, respectively, during the sweep.
“It was an intense game,” Dodson said over the phone Monday. “South Fremont’s got a good team and they kept battling back but I was proud of my girls for keeping cool in a high pressure game.”
The Diggers will play the winner of the loser-out game between Teton-South Fremont today, 6 p.m., in St. Anthony.
Prior to Sugar-Salem’s win, South Fremont swept Teton 25-23, 25-11 and 25-12 during the opening round of the 3A District 6 tournament.
The two teams met again today at 4 p.m. in a loser-out match, as no other details were available as of press time.