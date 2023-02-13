WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Boys basketball district tournaments underway POST REGISTER Feb 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday's results.Boys basketballRirie 92, Salmon 481AD2 District 5-6 tournamentWatersprings 72, Sho-Ban 47Grace Lutheran 44, Leadore 26Mackay 62, North Gem 52Rockland 83, Taylor's Crossing 14 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines: Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week 'Cooler heads need to prevail': Experts, lawmakers believe water users will reach an agreement 'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week Grief gives way to anger over Turkey's earthquake response Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35 Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
