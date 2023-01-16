Weekend results.
Girls basketball
THUNDER RIDGE 78, IDAHO FALLS 40: Aspen Caldwell led the Titans with 26 points and Kennedy Stenquist finished with 19 points in the nonconference win.
Lillie Duffin led the Tigers with 16 poins.
Thunder Ridge (17-0) has a key conference game at Rigby on Wednesday. Idaho Falls (8-9) hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
LEADORE 59, NORTH GEM 34: Mackenzie Mackay scored 24 points and Sadie Bird add 14 points and 13 rebounds
Leadore led by as many as 31 points and pulled away in the second half. The Mustangs blocked five shots and came up with 11 steals. Leadore also rebounded collected 46 rebounds.
Leadore (13-2, 7-2) hosts Watersprings on Tuesday.
Boys basketball
MACKAY 53, SHO-BAN 38: Koden Krosch finished with 31 points as the Miners won the game, which was shortened after Sho-Ban was unable to finish due to players fouling out..
Mackay (4-6, 3-4) is at Twin Falls Christian Academy on Thursday.
Wrestling
Madison Invitational
Teams
1. South Fremont 260.0 2. Star Valley 173.5 3. Bonneville 166.0 4. Jerome 119.5 5. Madison 117.0 6. Century115.0 7. Teton 96.0 8. Shelley 88.0 9. Sugar Salem 81.0 10. Mountain Home 61.5 11. Skyline 55.0 12. North Fremont 44.0 13. Burley 36.5 14. Idaho Falls 35.0 15. Green Canyon 31.0 16. Pocatello 21.0 17. Rigby18.5 18. Jackson 17.0 19. Hillcrest 14.0 19. Owyhee 14.0 21. Blackfoot 9.0 22. Wood River 8.0 23. Thunder Ridge 4.0.
Individuals
98
1st Place - Treyton KIlingler of Teton High School
2nd Place - Greyson Peterson of Madison High School
3rd Place - Caleb Fransen of North Fremont High School
4th Place - Mason Hillier of Bonneville High School
5th Place - Jonathan Garcia of Jerome High School
6th Place - Bodee Green of Hillcrest High School
1st Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton High School) 28-0, Sr. over Greyson Peterson (Madison High School) 17-8, Fr. (Fall 3:48)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Fransen (North Fremont High School) 21-6, Fr. over Mason Hillier (Bonneville High School) 18-11, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
Jonathan Garcia (Jerome High School) 18-7, Jr. over Bodee Green (Hillcrest High School) 4-5, Fr. (SV-1 5-3)
106
1st Place - Saxton Scott of Bonneville High School
2nd Place - Gabe Pyne of Century High School
3rd Place - Levi Byrd of Star Valley High School
4th Place - Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home High School
5th Place - Johnny Behm of Shelley High School
6th Place - Jaden Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School
1st Place Match
Saxton Scott (Bonneville High School) 28-1, So. over Gabe Pyne (Century High School) 19-4, So. (Dec 11-4)
3rd Place Match
Levi Byrd (Star Valley High School) 16-5, So. over Gabe Rosales (Mountain Home High School) 24-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Johnny Behm (Shelley High School) 24-10, Fr. over Jaden Lerwill (Sugar Salem High School) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
113
1st Place - Boden Banta of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Quinn Richards of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Tristan Vega of Burley High School
4th Place - Hazen Thompson of Century High School
5th Place - Spencer Jolley of Bonneville High School
6th Place - Easton Darley of Green Canyon High School
1st Place Match
Boden Banta (South Fremont High School) 28-1, So. over Quinn Richards (Green Canyon High School) 22-6, Sr. (MD 12-3)
3rd Place Match
Tristan Vega (Burley High School) 16-3, Fr. over Hazen Thompson (Century High School) 3-2, So. (Fall 0:51)
5th Place Match
Spencer Jolley (Bonneville High School) 17-11, Sr. over Easton Darley (Green Canyon High School) 10-13, So. (Fall 3:22)
120
1st Place - Carter Balmforth of Shelley High School
2nd Place - Jaxton Packer of South Fremont High School
3rd Place - Bridger Smith of Star Valley High School
4th Place - Caleb Morrison of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Tysen Kendall of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Troy Larsen of Jerome High School
1st Place Match
Carter Balmforth (Shelley High School) 23-5, Jr. over Jaxton Packer (South Fremont High School) 30-3, Jr. (Fall 5:21)
3rd Place Match
Bridger Smith (Star Valley High School) 7-1, Sr. over Caleb Morrison (Star Valley High School) 12-4, Jr. (Fall 1:32)
5th Place Match
Tysen Kendall (Star Valley High School) 16-6, Fr. over Troy Larsen (Jerome High School) 15-13, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
126
1st Place - David Green of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Kaiden Rubash of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Remy Baler of Teton High School
4th Place - Malachi Patterson of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Austin Leavitt of Century High School
6th Place - Axxel Landon of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
David Green (South Fremont High School) 27-6, Sr. over Kaiden Rubash (Jerome High School) 27-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Remy Baler (Teton High School) 23-6, Sr. over Malachi Patterson (Star Valley High School) 14-4, Jr. (Dec 9-8)
5th Place Match
Austin Leavitt (Century High School) 3-2, Jr. over Axxel Landon (Bonneville High School) 16-15, So. (Fall 2:26)
132
1st Place - Anthony Williams of Bonneville High School
2nd Place - Peyton Andrews of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Tel Parry of Star Valley High School
4th Place - Kodey Murphy of Shelley High School
5th Place - Ryker Simmons of South Fremont High School
6th Place - Jace Warsinkse of Teton High School
1st Place Match
Anthony Williams (Bonneville High School) 28-3, Sr. over Peyton Andrews (Star Valley High School) 15-9, Sr. (Fall 5:14)
3rd Place Match
Tel Parry (Star Valley High School) 23-3, Fr. over Kodey Murphy (Shelley High School) 15-16, Jr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
Ryker Simmons (South Fremont High School) 26-8, Sr. over Jace Warsinkse (Teton High School) 15-3, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
138
1st Place - Ryker Vail of Bonneville High School
2nd Place - Braxton Hanna of Madison High School
3rd Place - Sione Tavarez of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Xzavier Matinez of Burley High School
5th Place - Roan Ticknor of Century High School
6th Place - Bronc Cordingley of North Fremont High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Vail (Bonneville High School) 23-7, So. over Braxton Hanna (Madison High School) 21-6, So. (Fall 5:32)
3rd Place Match
Sione Tavarez (South Fremont High School) 21-13, Sr. over Xzavier Matinez (Burley High School) 13-9, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
Roan Ticknor (Century High School) 4-2, Sr. over Bronc Cordingley (North Fremont High School) 17-7, So. (Fall 3:25)
145
1st Place - Dax Wood of Sugar Salem High School
2nd Place - Tyler Payne of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Spencer Wilcox of Madison High School
4th Place - Ayden Gralund of Jackson High School
5th Place - Joseph Naef of Star Valley High School
6th Place - Koby Gould of Bonneville High School
1st Place Match
Dax Wood (Sugar Salem High School) 17-6, Jr. over Tyler Payne (Green Canyon High School) 14-8, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Spencer Wilcox (Madison High School) 18-9, Jr. over Ayden Gralund (Jackson High School) 15-6, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
Joseph Naef (Star Valley High School) 19-8, Sr. over Koby Gould (Bonneville High School) 15-11, Jr. (Fall 2:05)
152
1st Place - Porter Merritt of Star Valley High School
2nd Place - Kyle Davis of Shelley High School
3rd Place - Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont High School
4th Place - Carlos Garcia of Mountain Home High School
5th Place - Ezra Lewis of Madison High School
6th Place - Crew Searle of Skyline High School
1st Place Match
Porter Merritt (Star Valley High School) 18-5, Jr. over Kyle Davis (Shelley High School) 20-9, So. (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match
Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont High School) 25-9, Jr. over Carlos Garcia (Mountain Home High School) 17-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Ezra Lewis (Madison High School) 13-8, Sr. over Crew Searle (Skyline High School) 14-11, . (Dec 6-4)
160
1st Place - Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Kooper Burk of Star Valley High School
3rd Place - Tukker Lerwill of Sugar Salem High School
4th Place - Cole Nelson of Madison High School
5th Place - Kaden Rushing of Jerome High School
6th Place - Bryson Hansen of Mountain Home High School
1st Place Match
Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont High School) 29-4, Sr. over Kooper Burk (Star Valley High School) 22-4, So. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
Tukker Lerwill (Sugar Salem High School) 21-4, Sr. over Cole Nelson (Madison High School) 17-8, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Kaden Rushing (Jerome High School) 18-7, Sr. over Bryson Hansen (Mountain Home High School) 25-5, Sr. (Dec 6-1)
170
1st Place - Ryker Fullmer of Teton High School
2nd Place - Logan Hull of Green Canyon High School
3rd Place - Xander Zollinger of Skyline High School
4th Place - Grant Weiss of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Britton Sorenson of Bonneville High School
6th Place - James Laudenklos of Century High School
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton High School) 18-0, Jr. over Logan Hull (Green Canyon High School) 18-9, Sr. (Fall 3:08)
3rd Place Match
Xander Zollinger (Skyline High School) 14-7, Jr. over Grant Weiss (Star Valley High School) 21-4, Sr. (Dec 9-8)
5th Place Match
Britton Sorenson (Bonneville High School) 21-10, Jr. over James Laudenklos (Century High School) 6-6, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
182
1st Place - Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Levi Lockett of Jerome High School
3rd Place - Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville High School
4th Place - Dailen Corrigan of Century High School
5th Place - Reed Hansen of Madison High School
6th Place - Jace Marsden of North Fremont High School
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont High School) 33-0, Sr. over Levi Lockett (Jerome High School) 18-3, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
3rd Place Match
Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville High School) 22-8, Sr. over Dailen Corrigan (Century High School) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:16)
5th Place Match
Reed Hansen (Madison High School) 9-4, Sr. over Jace Marsden (North Fremont High School) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 0:59)
195
1st Place - Kolby Clark of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Drake Wood of Sugar Salem High School
3rd Place - Gavin Williamson of Jerome High School
4th Place - Anthony Hackman of Shelley High School
5th Place - Maxim Osmond of Owyhee High School
6th Place - Wesley Hodges of Mountain Home High School
1st Place Match
Kolby Clark (South Fremont High School) 29-0, Sr. over Drake Wood (Sugar Salem High School) 28-2, Sr. (Fall 3:11)
3rd Place Match
Gavin Williamson (Jerome High School) 25-1, Jr. over Anthony Hackman (Shelley High School) 25-8, Sr. (Fall 4:30)
5th Place Match
Maxim Osmond (Owyhee High School) 20-6, Jr. over Wesley Hodges (Mountain Home High School) 18-9, Jr. (Fall 3:19)
220
1st Place - Max Clark of South Fremont High School
2nd Place - Preston Colvin of Skyline High School
3rd Place - Demetri Smith of Mountain Home High School
4th Place - Weslee Turner of Star Valley High School
5th Place - Marcos Ozuna of Jerome High School
6th Place - Kevin Heebner of Madison High School
1st Place Match
Max Clark (South Fremont High School) 25-4, Jr. over Preston Colvin (Skyline High School) 18-6, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Demetri Smith (Mountain Home High School) 29-3, Sr. over Weslee Turner (Star Valley High School) 13-9, Sr. (Fall 0:44)
5th Place Match
Marcos Ozuna (Jerome High School) 14-4, Sr. over Kevin Heebner (Madison High School) 17-10, Sr. (M. For.)
285
1st Place - Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls High School
2nd Place - Jackson Geslin of Century High School
3rd Place - Will Wheatley of Green Canyon High School
4th Place - Conrad Miller of South Fremont High School
5th Place - A. J. Villasenor of Pocatello High School
6th Place - Quentin Gifford of Rigby High School
1st Place Match
Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls High School) 28-7, Sr. over Jackson Geslin (Century High School) 28-2, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Will Wheatley (Green Canyon High School) 20-7, Jr. over Conrad Miller (South Fremont High School) 20-5, Sr. (SV-1 6-4)
5th Place Match
A. J. Villasenor (Pocatello High School) 17-6, Sr. over Quentin Gifford (Rigby High School) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
Jaybird Memorial Girls Tournament
Teams
1. Eagle 167 2. Columbia 100 3. Thunder Ridge 81 4. American Falls 79 5. Filer 78 6. Canyon Ridge 72 7. Mountain Home 70.5 8. Boise 67.5 9. Meridian 66 10. Rocky Mountain 63 11. Emmett 61 12. Caldwell 56.5 13. Payette 51 14. Potlatch 50 15. Bonneville 49 16. Owyhee 44 17. Lewiston 41.5 18. Grangeville 41 19. West Side 39 20. Vale 38 21. Rigby 37 22. Fruitland 35 23. Marsh Valley 34 24. Grace 33 25. Borah 31.5 26. Kuna 31 27. Capital 29 28. Jerome 29 29. New Plymouth 28 30. Nyssa 27 31. Century 28 32. Ontario 24.5 33. Gooding 23 34. La Grande 23 35. Middleton 22 37. Garden Valley 20 38. Four Rivers 17 40. Nampa 15 41. Union 12 42. Homedale 10 42. Mountain View 10. 44. Tri Valley 9 44. Twin Falls 9 46. Ridgeview 7 46. Vallivue 7 48. Weiser 6 49. Adrian 4.
Individuals
100
1st Place - Joely Slyter of Lewiston
2nd Place - Tayler Brown of Thunder Ridge
3rd Place - Nia Avelino of Caldwell
4th Place - Tommy Stone of Eagle
1st Place Match
Joely Slyter (Lewiston) 12-3, So. over Tayler Brown (Thunder Ridge) 15-1, Fr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (16-0))
3rd Place Match
Nia Avelino (Caldwell) 28-5, Jr. over Tommy Stone (Eagle) 19-6, Fr. (Fall 1:36)
107
1st Place - Livia Briggs of Meridian
2nd Place - Dahlia Yerby of Emmett
3rd Place - Alice Smith of Filer
4th Place - Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge
1st Place Match
Livia Briggs (Meridian) 14-0, Sr. over Dahlia Yerby (Emmett) 18-5, . (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
Alice Smith (Filer) 24-4, Sr. over Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge) 14-6, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
114
1st Place - Kadence Beck of Grangeville
2nd Place - Kyler Scott of Century
3rd Place - Allister Dillow of American Falls
4th Place - De Ci Aye of New Plymouth
1st Place Match
Kadence Beck (Grangeville) 27-1, Sr. over Kyler Scott (Century) 24-1, Fr. (Dec 12-7)
3rd Place Match
Allister Dillow (American Falls) 23-3, Jr. over De Ci Aye (New Plymouth) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 2:44)
120
1st Place - Courtney Hunt of American Falls
2nd Place - Kayla Vail of Bonneville
3rd Place - Shelby Prather of Potlatch
4th Place - Piper Anderson of Grace
1st Place Match
Courtney Hunt (American Falls) 22-2, Fr. over Kayla Vail (Bonneville) 15-2, Sr. (Fall 7:25)
3rd Place Match
Shelby Prather (Potlatch) 21-5, So. over Piper Anderson (Grace) 19-5, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
126
1st Place - Holland Wieber of Eagle
2nd Place - Lauren Henderhan of Filer
3rd Place - Kennedi Cope of Gooding
4th Place - Sesha Beckstead of West Side
1st Place Match
Holland Wieber (Eagle) 13-4, Jr. over Lauren Henderhan (Filer) 20-3, Sr. (Fall 0:34)
3rd Place Match
Kennedi Cope (Gooding) 20-3, Sr. over Sesha Beckstead (West Side) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 3:31)
132
1st Place - Jordan Barrett of Payette
2nd Place - Hannah Hernandez of Ontario
3rd Place - Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home
4th Place - Kiana Dullanty of Fruitland
1st Place Match
Jordan Barrett (Payette) 16-2, Sr. over Hannah Hernandez (Ontario) 20-3, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home) 21-4, . over Kiana Dullanty (Fruitland) 20-5, Jr. (Fall 5:00)
138
1st Place - Elise Twait of Meridian
2nd Place - Josie Redman of Marsh Valley
3rd Place - Clare Waite of Boise
4th Place - Penelope Ruiz of Elko
1st Place Match
Elise Twait (Meridian) 20-1, So. over Josie Redman (Marsh Valley) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:42)
3rd Place Match
Clare Waite (Boise) 22-3, Jr. over Penelope Ruiz (Elko) 16-7, . (Fall 3:50)
145
1st Place - Mia Furman of Rocky Mountain
2nd Place - Ava Collins of Vale
3rd Place - Hayley McNeal of Potlatch
4th Place - Jessica Williams of Vale
1st Place Match
Mia Furman (Rocky Mountain ) 22-1, Sr. over Ava Collins (Vale) 9-1, Jr. (Fall 0:57)
3rd Place Match
Hayley McNeal (Potlatch) 29-2, So. over Jessica Williams (Vale) 9-6, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
152
1st Place - Hallie Campbell of Columbia
2nd Place - Zoe Fries of Kuna
3rd Place - Jordyn Kearn of American Falls
4th Place - Aliza Powlus of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Hallie Campbell (Columbia) 20-3, Sr. over Zoe Fries (Kuna) 24-6, So. (Fall 4:52)
3rd Place Match
Jordyn Kearn (American Falls) 18-1, Jr. over Aliza Powlus (Canyon Ridge) 12-6, Jr. (Fall 0:14)
165
1st Place - Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle
2nd Place - Ornella Kero of Boise
3rd Place - Kyra Richards of Columbia
4th Place - Emma Schneider of Capital
1st Place Match
Jordynn LeBeau (Eagle) 16-2, Jr. over Ornella Kero (Boise) 15-6, Sr. (Fall 5:48)
3rd Place Match
Kyra Richards (Columbia) 17-6, Jr. over Emma Schneider (Capital) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 3:34)
185
1st Place - Reece Woods of Eagle
2nd Place - Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge
3rd Place - Gracie Castillo of Garden Valley
4th Place - Josslyn Blair of Jerome
1st Place Match
Reece Woods (Eagle) 12-2, Sr. over Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge) 19-5, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley) 18-4, Sr. over Josslyn Blair (Jerome) 15-6, So. (Dec 1-0)
235
1st Place - Amie Hartman of Mountain Home
2nd Place - Olivia Woods of Eagle
3rd Place - Emry Woods of Eagle
4th Place - Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge
1st Place Match
Amie Hartman (Mountain Home) 15-0, . over Olivia Woods (Eagle) 10-3, Sr. (Fall 1:19)
3rd Place Match
Emry Woods (Eagle) 11-5, So. over Kihnamy Walter (Canyon Ridge) 9-5, Sr. (Fall 2:09)
Scores
Boys basketball
Watersprings 73, Salmon 53
Leadore 45, North Gem 38
Grace Lutheran 47, Challis 36
Sugar-Salem 53, Star Valley (WY) 46
Ririe 75, North Fremont 72 OT
Firth 58, West Jefferson 46
Girls basketball
Blackfoot 69, Highland 56
Challis 32, Grace Lutheran
Shelley 71, Minico 51
Mackay 61, Sho-Ban 39
Hillcrest 59, Skyline 51
Snake River 57, Teton 37
Sugar-Salem 72, Bonneville 47
