BOISE — President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, visited Idaho on Tuesday as part of a ministry visit.
His first stop was the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, where he was invited to open the day’s session with a prayer on the state Senate floor. “I am honored to be here and grateful for the invitation to pray with you,” he told the state senators.
President Eyring was also greeted by leaders of the Idaho House, where he was recognized for his contributions to the state, among them the six years he led the church’s university in Rexburg. “I spent some of the happiest years of my life as the president of Ricks College and felt there, because so many of the students were from Idaho, kind of a feeling I had never felt, of good values, of hard work and integrity,” he said.
President Eyring was also welcomed to the Idaho State Capitol by Governor Brad Little and presented the governor with his family history. “The leaders of the state; the governor, a remarkable man; and the members of the House and the Senate — and again you got the feeling of the goodness of these people. I was delighted to be here and represent the Church,” he added.
During a luncheon, President Eyring greeted community officials and leaders of other faiths. “President Eyring has a very personal touch and ability to relate on the individual basis, while teaching broader principles. Today he had the opportunity to visit with those leaders in the Boise area that cover most of Idaho and is a true minister in every sense of the word,” said Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and Idaho native who accompanied President Eyring.
As part of his ministry visit to Boise, President Eyring toured the Idaho Food Bank, where he represented the Church and announced a partner contribution to assist the Church in helping the poor and needy. “Doing such wonderful work to help the people, to meet their needs — and I mean their real needs. They have helped people, and I felt that with everyone that I met here today,” President Eyring said.
— https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/