Moving forward, embracing the future with faith, seeing turbulent times as opportunities to thrive spiritually and choosing to let God prevail in our lives. Those were some of the key messages shared by President Russell M. Nelson during the 190th semiannual conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
While President Nelson expressed joy for the opportunity and ability to gather virtually for the conference, he also expressed sorrow to all those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and other hardships.
“Through it all, our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, love us! They care for us!” he said. “They and Their holy angels are watching over us.”
President Nelson added that despite the current commotion in the world, we can look to the future with joy as we turn to our Savior Jesus Christ.
“Let us not spin our wheels in the memories of yesterday. The gathering of Israel moves forward. The Lord Jesus Christ directs the affairs of His Church, and it will achieve its divine objectives.”
During the Sunday morning session of the conference, President Nelson taught about the gathering of Israel and how that is related to our willingness to let God be the most important influence in our lives.
“The only way to survive spiritually is to be determined to let God prevail in our lives, to learn to hear His voice and to use our energy to help gather Israel,” he said.
During the address, President Nelson reiterated that God loves all of his children and emphasized that racism in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints cannot be tolerated.
“I assure you that your standing before God is not determined by the color of your skin. Favor or disfavor with God is dependent upon your devotion to God and His commandments and not the color of your skin.”
As President Nelson taught saints to see themselves participating in the gathering of God’s children taking place right now, he issued this prophetic invitation:
“As you study your scriptures during the next six months, I encourage you to make a list of all that the Lord has promised He will do for covenant Israel. ... Ponder these promises. Talk about them with your family and friends. Then live and watch for these promises to be fulfilled in your own life.”
Speaking during the women’s session to women and young women ages 11 and up, President Nelson expressed his love and appreciation for all they have done to be everyday heroes during these difficult circumstances. He also reminded them of the Lord’s promise that “if ye are prepared, ye shall not fear” (Doctrine and Covenants 38:30) and urged all to take steps to be more temporally, spiritually and emotionally prepared.
He shared three principles to consider:
Create places of security
Prepare your mind to be faithful to God
Never stop preparing
President Nelson taught, “Our ultimate security comes as we yoke ourselves to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ! Life without God is a life filled with fear. Life with God is a life filled with peace.”
In his concluding address on Sunday afternoon, President Nelson acknowledged in today’s world we often hear the term “new normal.” But he invited disciples of Jesus Christ to embrace “a new normal” that includes turning one’s heart to God, repenting daily, ministering to and serving others, keeping an eternal perspective and living each day to be better prepared to meet God.
President Nelson announced plans to build six new temples before he ended the conference with this blessing of peace:
“I bless you to be filled with the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ. His peace is beyond all mortal understanding. I bless you with an increased desire and ability to obey the laws of God.” He continued, “I promise that as you do, you will be showered with blessings, including greater courage, increased personal revelation, sweeter harmony in your homes and joy, even amid uncertainty.”