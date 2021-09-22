Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications.
Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com
St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.
Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com
To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net
Saturday, Oct. 9
Keep Idaho Idaho Plan with Ammon Bundy, 6 p.m., Robinson Building, 200 N. 200 W., Preston
Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.