n Tuesdays

Rotary Club meets, noon, F.C. Fire Station

Larsen-Sant Library BFF Club Meeting, at the library

Thursday, Sept. 30
 
Adult Institute Class, 7 p.m., Preston Seminary
Building.
 
"Questions and Answers about Google" by Bruce Dunn,  via Zoom, 7:30 p.m. Register through Preston Family History Center at prestonidfamilyhc.2020@gmail.com

n Sunday, Oct. 3

Presbyterian Community Church: Worship service, 10 a.m. Pastor Noel Allen can be contacted at utahnoel@gmail.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church services are being held in chapels and via internet applications. 

Grace Fellowship Church: 10:45 a.m., 16 North State Street, Preston. Pre-K childcare available during the worship service. Children K-5 now meeting. Also live-streamed at www.prestongrace.com or the GraceFellowshipPrestonIdahoFacebookpage or gfc-preston.freeonlinechurch.com

St. Peter’s Catholic Church (Good Shepherd): Mass: 2 p.m. social distancing, masks required, 302 East Oneida, Preston, 208-547-3200.

To post a church event for your congregation, contact Thaya Gilmore, 801-623-1759 or Intent902@comcast.net 

Saturday, Oct. 9
Keep Idaho Idaho Plan with Ammon Bundy, 6 p.m., Robinson Building, 200 N. 200 W., Preston

Senior Citizen Menu — Open to all ages, delivery available, dining room open.

Oct. 1: ?????. Oct. 4: ??????. Oct. 6: ???????.

