A step back in time to pioneer days, honoring the first pioneers into the Salt Lake Valley in 1847, provided visitors at the D.U.P. Pioneer Museum in Preston, hands-on pioneer crafts for children, playing pioneer games, displays of dolls, how to make dyes and demonstrations of carding, weaving and spinning wool. The living history event was hosted by the Franklin Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers on the Wed., July 24, celebration.
Out doing errands, Megan Casperson of Weston and her four children saw the spinners sitting under the shade of a large tree by the museum and stopped. The children liked looking through the stereoscope in the museum and doing the activities for the children. “Today we felt more connected to the pioneers,” said Casperson. She was especially interested in the free supplies and instructions on how to make wooden dolls at home.
Stephanie Zollinger of Preston, and her three children, spotted the spinners on Oneida Street in front of the museum as they drove by.
“We thought we’d stop and check out what was going on. Having my children do the hands-on crafts, like the yarn dolls, and coloring a wooden medallion on a string made it extra fun for them. They liked playing the pioneer games, especially the spinning top and wooden string yo-yo,” she said. “I didn’t know about the different dyes, such as from fruits and plants. So that information was interesting to me.”
Trish and Bill Salerno, of Preston, said they were running around town and saw people in pioneer costumes sitting by the display outside of the pioneer museum.
“I love history. There are lots of amazing things about pioneer history. I’m glad to learn more about what the Mormon pioneers went through with their hardship and struggles. Touring the museum was very informative about some of that pioneer history,” said Bill.
D.U.P. Museum Board and the D.U.P. Company Board members throughout Franklin County assisted Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Company of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. They are Jeanette Christensen, Kay Moser, Carolyn Smart, and Julie Westerberg.
“We always wanted to do something to celebrate Pioneer Day and the museum has given us the opportunity to do that,” said Beckstead.