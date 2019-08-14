A lightening storm that rolled through Franklin County on late Sunday, Aug. 4, left fire in its wake.
At about 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, Franklin County Fire Department were dispatched to Roger Carter’s farm on the Bear River Bluffs just north of the HWY 36 where a fire quickly consumed about 10 acres of grass and brush. The department was able to contain the blaze rather quickly, but spent several making sure it was completely out, said Franklin County Fire Marshall Matt Gleed.
Carter noticed the fire while hauling hay into a nearby field to feed his cattle.
Then on Thursday, Aug. 8, a fire at the top of a power pole in Cub River caused the power line to fall onto the road.
It took about an hour for Rocky Mountain Power to move the line so the department could extinguish the blaze. The power company estimated about 300 people were without power while they resolved the problem. Again, Gleed attributes the fire to lightning.
A blaze charred five acres at Twin Lakes on Aug. 1, at about 8 p.m. Franklin County Fire Department was able to contain that blaze quickly as well. However, a cause was never determined. The day before, the department put out a blaze on the rocky hill in Franklin that burned about 20 acres. The cause there was undetermined, as well.