Preston Police Department
June 6: Citizen assistantships, report of fraud, juvenile problem.
June 4: Accident, terminated 911 call, report of fraud, provided medical assistance, VIN inspection, took report of a DUI.
June 5: Unlocked a vehicle, investigated a citizen dispute, attempted to locate a vehicle, assisted residents, attempted to locate another vehicle.
June 6: Took report of a false guardian protection alarm, an animal problem, a utility problem, and another animal problem. Unlocked a car. Assisted a resident.
June 7: Investigated a residential intrusion alarm, assisted a resident. Unlocked a car.
June 8: Provided a welfare check, investigated an animal problem. Investigated a contact order violation. Took report of fraud.
June 9: Investigated a panic alarm, a traffic hazard, a guardian protection alarm. Provided a VIN inspection. Provided citizens assistance with an animal problem. Investigated a terminated 91 all. Took report of a fire.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department
Unavailable at press time.
Court Sentences
Jared J. Andersen, 41, Preston, was fined $252 for battery.
Lowell Nathan Burbank, 38, Preston, was fined $360.50 for failure to notify authorities upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Matt William Hudgens, 41, West Valley City, Utah, was fined $276 for failure to stop a motor carrier at a checking station or submit to inspection/grading or weighting.
Larry M. Olson, 58, Franklin, was fined $279 for failure to stop a motor carrier at at checking station to submit to inspection/grading weighting.