Fairview
By DIANNE BURNETT
There is a gem of an artist, living amongst us in Fairview. Trent Gudmundsen was born in 1978, and grew up in Vernal, Utah (a very similar place to the Preston area). Trent started oil painting when he was 14, and painted nearly every day from then on. He says that he was lucky to have met and studied occasionally with a professional artist who lived in that area during his teen years. Trent earned a full tuition scholarship to his choice of Utah schools, and chose Utah State University because Glen Edwards (a Preston native) was the illustration professor. He was impressed that his students were all going on after graduating to become actual artists.
Trent used to focus on landscapes, but now he does more portraiture, figures, and interior scenes. He moved to Colorado on a whim and worked in galleries, and he has been painting for a living ever since. His work can be found in galleries in Santa Fe, Scottsdale, Santa Barbara, Carmel (CA), and Whitefish (MT). He currently has a large painting of Christ hanging in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ museum on Temple Square. Trent has recently begun working with Deseret Book and has a nativity print that will be available through them this Christmas. Trent’s future career plans include teaching classes to teens and adults in a studio, possibly very soon. His work can be found online.
Trent has portrayed many people in our Fairview community. I often find Trent with a paintbrush in hand on some remote road working on a soon to be masterpiece. I see his original paintings on the walls of loyal clients living nearby. Trent is for hire and does paint individual, couples, and family heirloom portraits Trent is married to Lorajean who is gifted as well. She paints, does sculpture and sells her works of art at http://lorajeansmagazine.etsy.com/
They are the parents of five children.
Mink Creek
By CLAUDIA ERICKSON
Things were hopping at the Longhurst farm a couple of weeks ago. It was the Craythorn Family Reunion and there were trucks and RV’s, trailers and such all gathered round. The head of the family is Earl and Barbara Craythorn of Declo, ID, Candy Longhurst’s parents. There was lots of help and lots of fun happening in that beautiful piece of ground surrounding the Longhurst home.
Keith and Karen Olson Tribett were up from Utah to soak up some Idaho hours at their place on Valley View Hill. It really is a great view in all directions from that location.
Mike and Mary Ann Jepsen spent several days in California at the home of their daughter Annie and Steve Earl and family. They live in San Jose. Annie and children had been visiting Mink Creek earlier for a summer visit. The Jepsen brothers have also been around off and on, keeping things busy at this Jepsen place.
Reed Swann and daughter Penny have had a full month of family in all directions. They have had visitors at their home and have also been attending reunions elsewhere in the county.
Jeremy and Crystal Christensen and their children drove up from Nevada where they now live to be with his folks, Kim and Wally Christensen.
Bryce Egley has been doing his share of dirt-bike racing these past summer months. And he has been doing quite well, placing high in the winner bracket often. He is the son of Jared and Juli Egley and has a following of family fans in his activities.
Clifton
By CAROLYN SMART
Sister Gailsey Geddes, daughter of Mike and Tristan of the Clifton 2nd Ward, reported her LDS mission to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in the Clifton 2nd Ward on Sunday August 18th. The church was full with supporters. Welcome home!
I am pleased to report no further Mormon cricket sightings at our house, at least not down by the houses on our farm. If those scary-looking creatures really want to live here, please stay way up on the hill!!!
School is in full swing now, and our calendar is filling up with the grandchildren’s sporting events. Wayne and I are feeling quite old this fall as our youngest grandchild has started kindergarten.
Our community continues to grow larger and many do things others would like to read about. Let me know at 208-747-3556 or email at wsmart5218@gmail.com. Thanking you in advance.
Franklin
By PATSY SHIPLEY
Donna Russom, Marilyn Durrant, Sharon Butters, Karla Gardner, Loraine Wright, and Kathryn Whitehead enjoyed a casual dinner in their honor Thurs., Aug. 15. Sponsored by the Franklin First Ward Relief Society, they were serenaded by Rebecca Hobbs as they ate pulled pork sandwiches and Dutch oven potatoes in the park.
Thomas Crosgrove, 14-year-old son of Julie and Steve Crosgrove was rewarded for his training efforts up and down Maple Creek as he placed first in the freshman division of the Soldier Hollow Mountain Bike Race near Midvale, Utah. Joining teams from Green Canyon and Sky View in the Cache Valley Mountain Biking group, Crosgrove competed with over 1,300 racers as they were timed twice around a five-mile mountain trail on Sat., Aug. 17. “It was hard and hot,” he admitted, adding that some experienced heat exhaustion during the race. Crosgrove’s parents and sister, Breanna, were there to support him. Congratulations!
4-H activities offered through the Franklin County Extension captured many Franklin youth for fair participation. The children of Kameron and Julie Johnson, including Kasen, Kaitlyn, Kayley, and Kaden joined Lucy and Teagan Zollinger for sewing projects, style reviews, demonstrations, and talent shows to name a few offerings. Jocelyn Pugmire got first in class for her steer and sold it for $2,500 – nice pocket change! Thirteen-year-old Mazey Parker was the reserve grand champion showman in the intermediate division, with her pig — well-deserved after five years in swine 4-H — and her sister, 10-year-old Camry, took home a blue ribbon in showmanship.
Tate, Taylee, and Ty Porter, who belong to Mike and Misty Porter, performed during the events, and Kaden Johnson and McKayla Robertson represented the soccer team during the Fair Factor competitions. Animal lovers Haylee and Shanlee Lowe took home the Best of Breed award for chickens, and various other ribbons for their pigeons and a rabbit. Haylee also was awarded a blue ribbon for one of her photographs. Budding artist, Madison Wood, is self-taught, but walked away with the best of show for her oil picture, and sweepstakes in watercolor!
Whitney
By THAYA GILMORE
The Whitney Ward/Valley View Branch had a joint activity with all young men and young women and their leaders on Aug. 6. They had a cookout of hamburgers, roasted marshmallows, chips, and lemonade. They went on a hike at Willow Flats. Bishop Russell Palmer talked to the youth about “Building a Fortress of Spirituality and Protection.”
For their activity on Aug. 13, the young women went boating at Lamont Reservoir. The younger girls had a “Back to School Survival Night.“ They went to Preston Junior High School where Mandy Babb, a teacher at the junior high from their ward, gave them a personal open house orientation tour and changes for the new year. The new sixth graders practiced opening their lockers and the seventh graders gave advice to them regarding lockers and lunch. They closed the night with a “Back to School Survival Kit” with various quotes and treats to help the girls.
The young me also participated in the boating activity at Lamont Reservoir on Aug. 13 while the older boys had a shooting activity.
Cub River
By THAYA GILMORE
The Canyon Book Club meet tonight, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. at the home of Becky Giles. Members are reminded to read some poetry and come prepared to share what they’ve read and why for their evening of “Poetry.”
The Mapleton Ward combined Young Men and Young Women and their leaders activity on Tues., Aug. 13 was a last hurrah before school started with boating and roasting hot dogs over a campfire at Twin Lakes.
Dayton
By THAYA GILMORE
There was a Scout Court of Honor on Tues., Aug. 13, under the direction of Tyler Telford, Scoutmaster. Awards earned: Malachi Beutler: First Class Rank, Archery, Chess, Communication, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Science, Fish and Wildlife Management, Pioneering; Phoenix Crocket: First Class Rank Emblem, Communication, Family Life, Kayaking, Pioneering, Rifle Shooting, Wood Carving; Quint Crocket: Life Scout Rank, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Communication, Fish and Wildlife Management; Preston Grimm: Life Scout Rank, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Personal Management; Benjamin Jensen: First Class Rank, Communication, Family Life, Fish and Wildlife Management, Fly Fishing, Pioneering, Wood Carving; Gid Taylor: First Class Rank, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Communication, Family Life, Fish and Wildlife Management, Pioneering; Garrett Taylor: First Class Rank, Communication, Kayaking, Pioneering, Wood Carving; Corry Telford: First Class Rank, Archery, Communication, Emergency Preparedness, Fish and Wildlife Management, Pioneering, Rifle Shooting, Wood Carving; Koby Telford: First Class Rank, Archery, Communication, Emergency Preparedness, Fish and Wildlife Management, Pioneering, Rifle Shooting, Wood Carving; Kaden Telford: Life Scout Rank, Camping, Citizenship in the Community, Citizenship in the Nation, Communication, Fish and Wildlife Management, Personal Management; Tanner Robinson: Swimming.
Winder
By THAYA GILMORE
Winder was one of the six wards from the Preston North Stake who joined together for the annual Teacher’s Quorum High Adventure Camp held on Wed., June 12, through Sat., June 15, at Camp Browning on Causey Reservoir in Ogden Canyon near Huntsville, Utah. The six young men and their two leaders, David Scott, Quorum Advisor and his assistant Clendon Christensen enjoyed the planned activities run and supervised by the Boys Scouts Staff which involved rock climbing, repelling, archery, shooting 22-rifles, knife throwing, canoeing, paddle boarding and going through a rope coarse. “The activities were fun although they involved doing something hard, but the boys did things they didn’t think they could do,” said Scott.